IKEA is one of the world’s biggest furniture and home improvement store. They have outlets throughout the globe and have various clients coming every day. A lot of their customers will be having pets. Which is the question we have here, does IKEA allow dogs in its stores. If you have the same question, then you are in the right place as here we will be answering whether IKEA allows dogs in its stores. We will also be answering a few questions related to this topic such as, What are a few pros and cons of IKEA’s pet policy? What are a few restrictions that you need to follow when it comes to pets in IKEA? Are there a few stores that break the rules when it comes to their pet policy? Etc.

Is IKEA Pet Friendly?

The good news is that IKEA does allow dogs in its stores. The bad news is that they only allow service dogs to enter the stores. This is because of the consent they have with the American Disabilities Act (ADA). Other than service dogs, no other pets, or emotional support animals are allowed in IKEA stores. Though non-service dogs are not allowed in their stores, they can be left at specific dog points in the IKEA store. But not every IKEA store has this dog point, so you will have to call the nearest IKEA and find out about it.

What Is IKEA’s Pet Policy?

IKEA does not have a pet policy mentioned. They do not have it mentioned on their official website as well. The only way a customer can find out whether he/she can take their pets to the store is by calling the store. But, there are a few rules that customers have to follow before going to IKEA with their pets. As mentioned in the previous section, not all pets are allowed at IKEA. Only service dogs are allowed. Any other dog or emotional support pet can be left at the dog point at the IKEA store. Not every IKEA store has this, so you will have to find out about this by calling the IKEA store near you. A customer will not be allowed to take pets inside the store. This is because the store has consent from the American Disabilities Act (ADA).

What Are a Few Pros and Cons of IKEA Pet Policy?

There are various advantages as well as disadvantages when it comes to the policies IKEA has with pets. Let us discuss these pros and cons in brief, starting with the pros.

Advantages

There are not many advantages to IKEA’s pet policy as they do not allow pets in the stores. The few advantages here are, that even though they are not allowed in the store, there are dog points in a few IKEA outlets where you can keep your pet till you finish shopping. But if a customer has a service dog, then the pet will be allowed in the store. Other than this we do not see any other advantage with the IKEA pet policy.

Disadvantages

The biggest disadvantage as we all know by now is that not all dogs are allowed in the stores. Only service dogs are allowed. This is because of the compliance they have with American Disabilities Act (ADA). If customers have any other pets other than dogs, they are going to have a difficult time as they will definitely not be allowed in the store. These pets might not be allowed to be left in pet points. Furthermore, even emotional support animals are not allowed in the store. So, a customer will have to leave his/her dog at the dog point at the IKEA store.

But, these dog points are not available in all the IKEA outlets. If you are wondering why dogs and pets are not allowed in IKEA stores is because the company serves food in their stores and in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), live animals should not be allowed in places where they serve food.

What Are a Few Restrictions That You Need to Follow When It Comes to Pets in IKEA?

When it comes to the restrictions about pets that customer has to follow, firstly, they will not be allowed to take their pets into the store. Even if the pet is an emotional support animal, IKEA will not all them in the store. The customer will have to leave his/ her pet at the dog pot outside the IKEA store. As mentioned in the previous section, not all IKEA stores have this facility. So, a customer will have to call the store and find out whether they have this facility available or not.

If they do not have the facility available then the customer will have to find other alternatives for the pets. If the customer has a service then, IKEA will allow the pet in the store. These are the few restrictions that a customer needs to follow at IKEA. To get more information about the restriction on pets in IKEA, a customer can call the nearest store and find out.

Are There a Few IKEA Stores That Break the Rules When It Comes to Their Pet Policy?

There are many people who think that there are a few locations of IKEA that break the rules of the no pet policy. This is not true and the rules of the no pet policy are followed strictly by all the IKEA stores. This is because of the rule that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). There are many people who have complained that they have seen people with their pets in the store. This might be because they would have seen a service dog at the store, which is allowed to come in. Other than that no other pet is allowed in the store. IKEA s very strict with following this rule as the company’s official pet policy does not allow pets in the store.

What Are a Few Reasons That IKEA Does Not Allow Pets?

There are quite a few reasons why IKEA does not allow dogs in their stores. One of the biggest reasons is that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a rule in which it is said that live animals are not allowed where food is being served. This is because dogs can smell food and can drool, and do other things that can make the place unsanitary which will contaminate the environment. As we all know IKEA does serve food in their in-store restaurants. Apart from this IKEA wants its customers to have a great time and enjoy their shopping. This includes the customers who are scared or allergic to dogs. So, to make sure every customer is satisfied, pets are not allowed into the stores.

Are Service Animals Included in the IKEA Pet Ban?

Service animals are the only animals that are allowed in IKEA stores. If you do not know what service animals are, They are pets that help people with certain disabilities perform tasks. The tasks that are performed by these pets are related to the disabilities of the pet’s owner. Service animals are allowed into the store because of a rule which has been given by the American Disabilities Act (ADA). Apart from service animals, no other pet is allowed in the IKEA stores. Not even emotional support animals are allowed even though they are considered to be service animals.

Are Emotional Support Animals Allowed in IKEA Stores?

Now, if you are wondering why emotional support animals are not allowed in the store even though they are considered to be service animals by the American Disabilities Act (ADA). If you do not know what emotional support animals are, they are trained pets that help their owners have therapeutic benefits. These pets are owned by people who have certain psychiatric disabilities. But, since these dogs do not help in performing tasks, they are not allowed in IKEA stores.

If Animals Are Not Allowed in IKEA Stores, Does This Mean That Your Animal Can Wait Outside IKEA?

As IKEA does not allow pets in their stores, a few of the company’s locations have dedicated dog points. These dog points have small patches of astroturf. There are poles installed where a customer can tie the dog’s leash. The dog will be sheltered safely. A few locations will also have water bowls, kennels, etc. As we have mentioned in the previous sections not all locations of IKEA have this facility. So, to find out whether the IKEA near you has this facility, you will have to call the store and find out. You can even use the IKEA online locator and can get in touch with the store and find out more about the store near you.

Who Are a Few Other Retailers That Have Generous Pet Policies?

There are various retailers across the United States of America that are pet friendly and allow pets to come into their stores. A few of the retailers are,

Macy’s

Nordstrom

Pottery Barn

LUSH

Bass Pro Shops

Lowe’s

Home Depot

Tractor Supply Co.

The Apple Store

Petco

Petsmart

TJ Maxx

Old Navy

The Gap

Barnes & Noble

Conclusion

IKEA is one of the biggest furniture and home improvement stores in the world. They have stores across the globe with millions of customers who go to the store. Many of the customers would also like to go in with their pets. But, sadly IKEA does not allow pets in their stores. Details on this have been given in the initial sections. We have even given details on what IKEA’s pet policy is about. There are various pros and cons to IKEA’s pet policy. If you are wondering what pros and cons there can be with a pet policy, then refer to the above sections. Customers have a lot of restrictions that IKEA has when it comes to bringing pets to the store. In the above sections, we have discussed the restriction that customers have to follow when bringing pets to IKEA.

A lot of people have said that they have seen that a few people can bring their dogs to IKEA stores. So, they assume that a few locations of IKEA are breaking the rules. This is not true as IKEA is very strict with its pet policy. We have given details on this in the above sections. We have also given reasons for which pets are not allowed at IKEA and whether service dogs are allowed in IKEA or not. In the final sections, we discussed whether emotional animals are allowed in IKEA or not and whether pets can wait outside IKEA or not. Finally, we have given a list of stores that have generous pet policies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Are cats allowed in IKEA? No, cats and dogs are not allowed in IKEA stores. Not only cats but, other pets such as dogs and other animals are not allowed in IKEA. Only service pets are allowed in IKEA stores. This is because the American Disabilities Act (ADA) has given a rule in which service pets are allowed as they do tasks for their owners who have disabilities. 2. Is there any IKEA in the USA that allows pets in its stores? No, all the IKEA in the USA does not let pets in their stores. This is because of the rule that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has implemented. The rule says that live animals are not allowed to be near places where food is being served as they can contaminate it, and as we all know IKEA serves food in its stores. This is the reason why IKEA does not allow pets in its stores. 3. Do all IKEA stores have a dog point? No, not every IKEA store has a place where you can leave your dog. The only way to find out, if the IKEA store near you has a dog point. You will have to call the store, or you can check through the online locator. The staff member in the store will let you know if they have a dog point at the store.