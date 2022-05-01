A lot of the retail stores and restaurants across the US provide discounts and offers to retired or senior citizens. They enjoy shopping and having meals at such places, as it saves them a few bucks. Also, such discounts and offers on daily essentials are important as senior citizens have low incomes. Though the general merchandise retail stores provide discounts to retired and senior citizens, do you have any idea whether a home improvement store like Home Depot provides a senior discount?

If you are a senior citizen and interested in home decor or DIY stuff, then you must be curious to know about the Home Depot senior discount. To have answers to all your queries about Home Depot senior discount, keep reading the article.

Does Home Depot Provide Senior Discount in 2022?

Home Depot doesn’t provide any discounts and offers to retired or senior citizens unless they are retired military personnel as of 2022. It offers a 10% military discount to retired military personnel on providing valid ID. But, if you are a senior and not retired military personnel and want to save on different products from Home Depot, you can opt for the membership plan which is the Pro Xtra Loyalty program available at Home Depot. This plan provides you with extra benefits such as savings on volume pricing, offers and rewards on the purchase of paints, personalized offers, purchase tracking, and text to confirm authorization facilities. So, with the Home Depot’s Pro Xtra Loyalty program, you can save time, money and get rewards and discounts on your spending.

To know more about different ways to save at Home Depot through membership or credit cards, different stores that offer senior discounts, and the benefits of shopping at Home Depot for the seniors, just stick to the article till the end.

Does Home Depot Give Out AARP Discount?

Unlike many retail stores across the US, Home Depot doesn’t provide the AARP(American Association of Retired Persons) Discounts to its senior citizens. Though Home Depot doesn’t provide any AARP or senior discount, its low price guarantee and various discount and offers provided by them during the sale gives you the best deal on the products and saves you more than the senior discounts they could offer.

Does Home Depot Give Out Senior Discounts in Other Countries?

Unfortunately, Home Depot stores in Canada and Mexico also don’t provide any discounts or offers to the senior citizens of the country. They may provide a number of discounts, a low price guarantee, and offers in the sale that may give you the best possible deal and save you extra bucks. It provides the same discounts and offers to all its customers regardless of age.

What Are the Ways You Can Save at Home Depot if You Are a Senior?

If you are a senior, you can save and earn rewards by enrolling yourself in the Home Depot’s Pro membership. Home Depot offers this membership free of cost and provides the customers, access to both the Pro Xtra membership and the Volume pricing program. These memberships plan can benefit you hugely if you are a regular customer and purchase products in bulk. Also, the pro members at Home Depot have a few benefits that will be of great help to the seniors. The benefits offered to pro members at Home Depot are mentioned below

Pro members have dedicated support while shopping at Home Depot to solve all your queries and doubts, which a senior citizen requires most of the time.

You get exclusive deals and discounts on your bulk purchase.

With a pro account, you can speed up your checkout process.

Also, you can call the store and order your items before your arrival at the store. This may help the senior citizen if they have mobility issues.

Additionally, you can access those commercial items that are not in store.

So opting for the Home Depot Pro membership is the best thing you can do, save more and have a better shopping experience at Home Depot.

What Are Some Other Ways of Saving at Home Depot?

We have already discussed one of the ways of saving at Home Depot, which is by enrolling in the Pro membership. Other than membership, there are a few more ways that you can adapt to save at Home Depot. Let’s discuss each process in detail

Price Match Guarantee at Home Depot

One of the best offers that Home Depot provides is the Price match guarantee through which you can save on various products. You can avail this offer online as well as in the store. When ordering online, you can opt for a price match between two identical items from Home Depot and its competitor such as Amazon, Costco, Walmart, etc. provided they offer to ship to your area. In this case, you have to call Home Depot’s customer service to process your price match request.

When opting for a price match in-store, you have to provide the printout of the competitor’s price either at the Customer service desk or at the normal check-out lane to process your request. Home Depot is very competitive in price, and to retain its customer it may also offer an additional 10% discount on competitor’s prices.

By Using Coupons

You can find various special promotions coupons, discount coupons, and other price reduction coupons either online on various websites or on the Home Depots local ad guide. Additionally, you can also opt for the manufacturer’s coupon while shopping at Home Depot. Signing up for email at Home Depot may give you access to a lot of coupons.

By Shopping At Clearance Section

The clearance section consists of those products that are returned, slightly damaged, or out of season. You can save 10% to 60% on various products in the clearance section. You can shop in the clearance section in-store or online.

By Joining Home Depot Garden Club

If you are setting up a garden or an outdoor project, then it’s best to join the Home Depot garden club. You can easily join the club by providing your personal and address details. You may receive either emails or text having promotional discount and offer on outdoor products. Also, on your first purchase after signing up, you get a $5 discount.

By opting for Home Depot Consumer Credit Card

You can also opt for Home Depot Consumer Credit Card for making purchases at the store and online. This card provides you a 0% interest for 6 months on purchases of more than $299. Also, the card may offer you a 12-month 0% interest on various appliances worth more than $299. Additionally, if you buy a heating or air conditioning appliance, you may get 24 months of special financing service. Apart from this, Home Depot Consumer Credit Card owners may get additional promotional discounts.

What Are Some Retail Stores That Offer Senior Discounts?

There are many retail stores across the US that offers Senior Discounts, some of them are mentioned below

TJ Maxx offers a 10% discount to senior members that are 55+ in selected stores.

Walgreens offers a 20% discount on eligible items for the senior member that are either 55+ or an AARP member once a month in store.

Michael’s offers a 10% discount to seniors citizens above 55 years of age

Ross offers 10% off on every Wednesday to seniors above 55 years of age.

Hallmark and iParty offer 10 % off on purchases to seniors above 55 years.

Modell’s Sporting Goods offers a 10% discount for senior members above 62 years.

Goodwill has a 10 to 25% discount for seniors above 55 years

Banana Republic offers various discounts to seniors above 50 years.

Clark’s offers 10 % off to seniors above 62 years.

Besides, the mentioned above, there are a number of retail stores that offer discounts to senior citizens.

What age is considered senior age and why?

The US Census Bureau considers the people above 65 as senior citizens, as they get to retire at this age and are offered Medicaid. Though the legal age is 65, AARP offers membership to seniors that are 50 years and above. Also, you can get a few senior discounts when you turn 50. Apart from these, there are various stores and restaurants that offer discounts to people that are above 55, 60, 62, or 65 depending upon their policy.

Conclusion

Home Depot doesn’t provide any discounts and offers to retired or senior citizens unless they are retired military personnel as of 2022. Military veterans get a 10% discount at Home Depot. Though the seniors don’t get any discounts, they can opt for various other programs through which they can discount. At Home Depot, you can save extra by opting for the Home Depot Pro Loyalty program, the Home Depot Garden Club, Price match guarantee, and by using coupons and shopping in the clearance section. Additionally, we have mentioned some retail stores that offer senior discounts.

Frequently Asked Question(FAQs)

Does Home Depot provide a senior discount? Home Depot doesn’t provide any discounts and offers to retired or senior citizens unless they are retired military personnel. What are some other ways of saving at Home Depot? You can save at Home Depot by opting for the Home Depot Pro Loyalty program, the Home Depot Garden Club, Home Depot Consumer Credit Card, Price match guarantee, and by using coupons and shopping in the clearance section. What are some retail stores that offer senior discounts? Some retail stores that offer senior discounts are Walgreens, TJ Maxx, Michael’s, Hallmark, Modell’s Sporting Goods, Goodwill, Clark’s, Ross, Banana Republic, etc.