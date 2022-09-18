Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States. They provide home improvement services and other related services also. They are well known for providing services such as tools, construction appliances, materials, repairs, and also related services. Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States. They are well known among their customers for the wide range of services they provide at affordable costs.

Do you want to redecorate or refurbish any room in your house? Then you might want to shop and get appliances from Home Depot for your house. Do you know if Home Depot installs the appliances which were bought at their stores and online? So here is the information I have collected while researching this topic. Keep reading till the end.

Does Home Depot Provide Installation Services for Appliances in 2022?

Home Depot does provide installation services for all the appliances they offer at their stores and online website in 2022. Those appliances might be refrigerators, gas and electric stoves/ ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, dryers, washing machines, and other appliances. They also charge an amount for the installation services from the customers. These charges might be around $139 in addition to the price of the appliance. These charges by Home Depot include transportation, delivery, uncrating, installing, and haul-away of old appliances. However, the haul-away of old appliances might cost you an additional fee of $30.

What Are the Different Types of Appliances Which Home Depot Install?

Almost all the appliances available at Home Depot either small or big the retailer provides installation services. The installation services are available for both in-store and online appliances. But there are a few limitations and requirements of Home Depot which should be kept in mind to get these installation services.

All the appliances which work on the gas and water should be near the gas/ water supply in your house along with a shut-off valve for safety reasons. Also, all the metal parts of the appliances such as valves should be checked beforehand for any type of corrosion. So that the breakdown will be treated before installing the appliance to eliminate damages. The customers also need to provide their appliance with an electric hose, gas flex, water cord, or hose. And also the installation professionals from Home Depot do not work with propane gas in the surroundings.

What Are the Appliances Which Home Depot Installs?

I am listing out some of the appliances which Home Depot provides installation services for with some details of them included below:

Electric and Gas stoves and Ovens : Many appliances come under this section such as gas cookers, stoves, ovens of both electric and gas, etc. Appliances that work on gas will need a 110 volt with a 3-prong electrical outlet. Whereas, the appliances which work on electricity need a 240 volt, 4-prong power connection within a distance of 4 feet from the appliance.

: Many appliances come under this section such as gas cookers, stoves, ovens of both electric and gas, etc. Appliances that work on gas will need a 110 volt with a 3-prong electrical outlet. Whereas, the appliances which work on electricity need a 240 volt, 4-prong power connection within a distance of 4 feet from the appliance. Washing Machines : Generally these require a 110 volt, 3-prong power outlet.

: Generally these require a 110 volt, 3-prong power outlet. Microwave ranges : They need a standard 110 volt with 3 prong outlet and also space and 30 inches between the bottom of the cabinet and the cooking area.

: They need a standard 110 volt with 3 prong outlet and also space and 30 inches between the bottom of the cabinet and the cooking area. Refrigerators : requires 11 volts with 3 prongs electrical outlet. This outlet has to be the power cord and has to reach the refrigerator.

: requires 11 volts with 3 prongs electrical outlet. This outlet has to be the power cord and has to reach the refrigerator. Dishwashers : need a grounded 110 volts with 3 prongs electrical plug.

: need a grounded 110 volts with 3 prongs electrical plug. Gas and Electric Dryer: The gas dryers need 110 volts with 3 prong outline. Whereas, the electric dryers require a perfect voltage of 240 volts and also 3 or 4 prong plugs within 4 feet distance to the appliance.

Not only the above-mentioned appliances, but Home Depot also installs several small appliances which are available at their stores. Some of those small appliances are beverage/ wine coolers, portable washers, mini-fridges, and cooktops. Additionally, they also provide installation services for commercial appliances available at their stores. Some commercial appliances are freezers, fryers, refrigerators, range hoods, and ice makers.

What is the Cost of Installing Appliances at Home Depot?

Home Depot is well known to provide installation services for appliances available at their stores for free. But only for appliances which cost above $396. Whereas, all the appliances which cost less than that Home Depot will charge you some amount as an installation fee in addition to a delivery fee of $59. These charges are not fixed and might vary depending on the location of the store and the type of appliance.

The installation fee for appliances at Home Depot might be as below:

The cost of installing a Gas range or dryer is around $19.99

The cost of the basic installation of a refrigerator, stove, microwave oven, and dishwasher charged from $340 to $605.

A dishwasher installation costs around $79

Home Depot installs refrigerators with a built-in ice maker, electric ranges, and electric dryers for free

All the other refrigerators and smaller kitchen appliances installation fees start from $55 and can rise up to $195 per appliance.

You can even schedule an appointment with Home Depot for free home consultation to know about the place where the appliance is installed, and also to find out the type of appliance suitable for your house and your personal use. This can be done before installation.

What Are the Services Included in Home Depot Appliance Installation?

The installation services do mean Home Depot will just install the appliance, there are other services also included in it. Those services include delivery of the appliance purchase by a professional from Home Depot, uncrating, and also total setup of the appliance in your home at the desired location.

The professional installers at Home Depot are known to ignite all the linked gas, electrical, and also water connections on the appliance which is installed.

Some appliances might need extra parts in addition to it while installation. However, you do not have to provide all these extra parts to the installers, they will carry them by themselves. In addition to this, the Home Depot installer will clean the debris and the appliance package before leaving your house.

Does Home Depot Remove the Old Appliance in Your House?

Yes, Home Depot provides the services to remove and haul away the debris and also the old appliance which is removed from your house. But, they only remove the built-in appliances and not all. Some built-in appliances they remove are cookers, but they have to be disconnected already.

Also, the haul away services are provided with a small amount of money. Generally, the fee for this service for major appliances is around $25. However, the removal fee might vary from appliance to appliance.

Who Does the Installation for the Appliances for Home Depot?

The installation services from Home Depot are done by independent installers and also third-party contractors. All these professionals have licensed plumbers which are certified to do the job. The services they provide are plumbing, installation, electrical services, and removal by the Home Depot.

The companies which provide these contracts are different from place to place. You can even contact Home Depot directly to know about these services.

What is the Process of Home Depot to Install Appliances?

The installation services can be purchased at the time of the purchase of the appliances at the store and also online. You can avail of those services at the checkout lane of the stores of Home Depot.

The customers who purchase the appliances online get services like haul away, warranty, and installation along with the appliance which is bought from Home Depot.

You can get these services customized which can be done at the end of checkout of the appliance you purchase from Home Depot.

Should You Prepare for the Home Depot Installer’s Visit to Your Home?

The Home Depot services which are provided for the appliances bought from them can be customized. There is a home delivery checklist on the official website of Home Depot for customers who want the installation of appliances in their homes. This can be checkout before the appliance delivery.

These guidelines also have all the specifications of the appliance purchased, and they will make sure they provide all the services perfectly for customer satisfaction.

You have to provide them with the measurements which have to be calculated prior to their visit. The measurements have to be of the place where the appliance has to be installed. Anyone above the age of 18 can take the delivery of the appliance from Home Depot.

Also, you have to make space for the installer by clearing any appliances, furniture, and others. Besides, if there is any ice or snow on the doorway of your house then clear it up for the professional installer t visit you.

Final Thoughts

Home Depot provides installation services for customers who purchase appliances from them in their stores. They also provide other services which are charged by Home Depot including transportation, delivery, uncrating, installing, and haul-away of old appliances. However, the haul-away of old appliances might cost you an additional fee of $30.

The installation is done by professionals who are certified, and they might be freelancers also. The installation charges are not fixed and might vary depending on the location of the store and the type of appliance. The services they provide are plumbing, installation, electrical services, and removal by the Home Depot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

