If you are planning to purchase a product from the Home Depot Store, and you are wondering whether this store will price match the products available on Amazon.com. Then you are in the right place, as you will find the answer to this question, here in the below article.

What Is Price Match Policy?

Price Match is a Policy employed by many popular retailers in the country, to help the employees get better discounts on various types of products purchased at the stores. In addition to this, through this policy, the companies will guarantee that the customers will get better discounts and offers on products. And not just that, with the help of this policy, the customers can compare the product they brought at the store, with other popular retailers and get partial discounts, if they offer cheaper prices.

Does Home Depot Price Match Amazon Products?

As of now, the Home Depot company is offering Price Match with the Amazon company, only if the customers purchase the products from the Home Depot Online platform. That is not the case at the retail stores, as the store managers of each store can make an individual decision, on whether to match products with the Amazon Ecommerce Platform or not. And for this, the customers might have to submit an application, requesting the price match of the products with Amazon.

Furthermore, the customers must remember that the price match policy with Amazon company does not extend to all types of products available on the said platform, as the Home Depot excluded, products such as Prime Day Deals, Amazon Prime Products, Third-Party Sellers, and other products, etc. This is why we suggest the customers find out what types of products from the Amazon Company, that the Home Depot platform offers price matching for.

What Is Home Depot’s Price Match Policy?

As the title itself suggests, here in this section, we are going to talk about the Home Depot’s Price Matching Policy in much more detail. Under this policy, the customers who have purchased products from the Home Depot stores and online platforms can now price match these products with the products from the popular retail stores and online platforms, such as Lowes, Amazon, etc. Besides, this, the types of products that the price match is applicable at these stores also vary based on the store or the online platform.

Therefore, the customers must first find out what are products that currently have Price Match Policy applicable to it. And as said above, for in-store purchases, the price match policy will vary based on the decision taken by the store manager. This is why it might be best for the customers to purchase products from the Home Depot Online platform so that they can use the Price Match Policy easily without any issues.

Can You Get a Price Match in Store at Home Depot?

As you might have found out from the above sections, the Price Matching on the various types of products purchased directly from the Home Depot store will depend on the Store Manager’s Decision. So, the customers might have to talk to the store manager and request him/her to offer a price matching policy. Besides, the availability of Price Matching on products at Home Depot’s in-store purchases might also depend on the location of the store in a rural or urban region.

As there are more chances that the price matching policy in cities, than in towns, where the Home Depot store is located. So it is better for customers to contact the customer care center and find out whether the store is offering a Price Match Policy. Furthermore, for this policy, the customers might have to bring all the product purchase receipts, as well as the proof of price drop at other retailers on the same product to submit to the store manager for the price matching policy.

What Is the Process for Price Matching Online?

If you are planning to apply Price Matching on the product purchased from the Home Depot Online platform, and you don’t know what are the steps you must follow. Then you are in the right place, as we are going to provide comprehensive descriptions for you here in this article. For this process, the customers must visit the official platform of the Home Depot company, and have a live chat with the customer care executive. These executives will help the customers to use the price match policy on the products that they have brought.

Here the customers must provide the details of the product they purchased from the company, along with its receipts. Then the executives will compare the price of the same product with the competitors and decide whether the customers will get refunds or not. And the customers will receive the refund directly into their account, within two or three business days. Furthermore, the customers who cannot visit the official platform, can contact the local customer care center and provide the details of the products, etc, to get the Price Match refund.

Will Home Depot Adjust After you Have Purchased From Amazon?

As of now, the Home Depot Retail Company is currently offering a Price Adjustment Policy, for various types of products available at the stores. This means the customers have the opportunity to request a price adjustment policy on the products that they have purchased from the store, and if they found a similar product at a much lower price than offered by other competitors such as Amazon. And as said above, the customers now must follow any one of the two ways mentioned in the above section to apply for the Price Matching.

However, there are certain rules and regulations one must follow in order to get the Price match policy from the Home Depot, on a product brought from their stores. Firstly, the customers only have a short window of up to 30 days, to apply for the Price Match Policy. Secondly, the number of companies or competitors one can price match with, here at the Home Depot stores is limited which is why the customers must first find out the price match policy applicability while shopping at these stores. And if they follow all these rules and regulations, then they can successfully price match their product by comparing to Amazon and get a refund.

Does Home Depot Price Match Third Party Sellers on Amazon Prime?

No, currently, the Home Depot company is not offering a Price Match Policy on the products available on the Amazon Prime platform, that are sold by third-party sellers. That is why it is very important for the customers to find out whether the products on Amazon are sold directly by the company or third-party sellers before applying for the Price Match policy. Besides, this, the customers must make sure that the products they are comparing to the Amazon platform are identical, and they also have the direct delivery feature like that of the Home Depot.

What Are Some Items That Home Depot Will Not Match?

As you know there are many popular retailers in the country, that is currently offering the Price Match Policy, but at these stores, some types of products are excluded from the list. This is because of multiple reasons, as the products might be those, that have shorter expiry dates, as well as the products from the affiliated brands, etc. This list includes various types of products such as the products that are on sale, custom products, open box products, and products that are on clearance.

Besides, this, the price match policy offered by the Home Depot Company does not extend until onto the services such as installations, maintenance, etc. Other than this, the products that are purchased through cash coupons are gift cards are also not eligible for the Price Match Policy offered by the Home Depot Company. If you want to learn more about the excluded items under the Price Match Policy offered by the Home Depot company, then visit the official platform from your device.

In the above article, we have discussed the topic, Does Home Depot Price Match Amazon? in much more detail, while also providing comprehensive information about the Price Matching Policy employed by the Home Depot Company. Besides, we have verified whether the Price Match extends to products sold by the Amazon platform directly, and also by the third-party sellers on the platform.

Does Home Depot Price Match Amazon? As explained in the above article, the Home Depot company is currently offering a Price Match Policy only on the company products, and not on the products sold by the Third-party sellers. Can you get Price Matching on the purchased products at Home Depot Stores? In order to get a Price Matching Policy for the products purchased at the stores, the customers must take permission from the Store Managers. How long does Price Match Policy on products last? The various types of products available at the Home Depot company only have a limited time period of 30 days, to apply for the Price Match Policy.