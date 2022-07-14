We all need propane tanks to heat our homes and pools, use them for dryers, etc. These tanks are a necessity, especially if you live in a cold part of the country. There are many people who keep them in their homes. But the thing with propane tanks is that they need to be refilled once the tanks are empty. There are many stores and retailers that offer propane tank refilling services. These retailers will send some of their associates who will come to your home and refill the propane tank. You may consider contacting or going to Home Depot to get this service, but does the home improvement retailer provide it? Does Home Depot offer to refill propane tanks? What are some other companies that offer propane tank refilling services? If you want to know the answers to these questions, then continue reading this article.

Does Home Depot Offer to Refill Propane Tanks at Your Home?

No, Home Depot does not offer a propane tank refilling service. In case you need to refill your then you need to get that job done from some other provider. But even though Home Depot does not offer to refill your propane tank, it does offer to exchange the tank with another one. If your propane tank is not big, then you can simply exchange that empty one for a new propane tank. All you have to do is take the empty tank to your nearest Home Depot location and ask the staff to assist you in exchanging your propane tank. But the home improvement retailer will not provide a service to refill your old tank.

There are other companies and retailers that can get the job done. You can contact one of them to come home and refill the tank. This way you won’t have to exchange it for a new one.

What Does It Cost to Exchange a Propane Tank at Home Depot?

Though you can get Home Depot to refill your tank, you can exchange your old tank with a new one. You also have the option of buying a new tank itself without the need of exchanging the empty tank. But obviously getting a new one by exchanging the empty tank will cost a lot more. Home Depot offers Amerigas propane tanks at its stores. If you want to buy a new Propane tank, then it will cost you somewhere between $51 to $54. But if exchange your old and empty one, then you can just get the new tank for $21 at the least. So, if you don’t have the option of refilling your tank, then you can simply exchange it at any of the home improvement retailer stores. Keep in mind that these prices may vary according to the current market price of Propane gas.

How to Exchange an Empty Propane Tank for a New One at Home Depot?

Exchanging your old propane tank for a new one at Home Depot is a fairly simple process. By exchanging the old one, you will be able to cut down the cost of getting a new tank by a lot. So, in case you are looking to buy a new propane tank, then just exchange it with an old one and cut the cost at Home Depot. Here are instructions on how to do that.

Take your empty propane tank to a Home Depot location that has a Propane tank exchange program. Here’s the link that shows the list of Locations that have propane tank exchange centers.

Choose a location from the list that is nearest to you and visit the store.

Propane tanks are not allowed inside the store, live it outside or in your car.

Go to the cashier inside the store and state that you want to exchange your old propane tank with a new one.

After paying the price for a new propane tank, you will receive a receipt from the cashier, which will have a 6-digit code on it.

Take the receipt and your old tank to the propane tank exchange kiosk that is located outside the store beside the cages that have propane tanks inside them.

Follow the instructions at the Kiosk on where and how to enter the code to open a cage.

At the cage that has a new propane tank, enter the 6-digit code, after which the cage door will open up.

Take out the new tank, replace it with the old one, and then close the cage door.

By following these steps, you will be able to exchange your old and empty propane tank with a new one without any complications.

What Size Options Does Home Depot Offer for Propane Tanks?

The Home improvement retailer offers propane tanks in various sizes depending on your need. With the various Size options that Home Depot offers for propane tanks, you can select one that fits your preference. The Propane tank Size at Home Depot range from 20lbs to 100lbs. You can purchase tanks that are within these sizes. You also have the option of purchasing an empty tank in these sizes and have it filled with propane gas at some other location or store that offers a propane gas filling service. In addition to buying these tanks, you can buy accessories such as an LPG tank level gauge meter. This way, you can monitor the amount of gas left in your tank.

What Other Retailers and Stores Offer Propane Tank Exchange Service?

If you don’t want to refill your propane tank, then you can simply exchange it for a new one. There are many retailers that accept your old tank and exchange it for a new one. Home Depot is not the only one that allows you to exchange your old propane tank. If you don’t have a Home Depot location near you, have your tank exchange at other places. Here’s a list of retailers that allows you to exchange your empty propane tank for a new one, which cuts the cost down when buying it.

Walmart

Sam’s club

Target

Kroger

Lowe’s

These are just some of the retailer that I have listed which has a propane tank exchange program. You can just visit any of these store locations and fill up your propane tanks. Just take your old tank and exchange it for a new one.

What Stores Offer to Refill Propane Tanks?

Although Home Depot does not offer to refill your propane tank, there are other stores that will do that. Many people find it surprising that the largest home improvement retailer in America does not offer a propane tank refilling service. As America is not Europe, where it is cold all year round, most states, especially the southern ones like Florida, Texas, etc. are warm during the year. That is why Home Depot has not made it a priority to offer this service. But as I have mentioned, there are many other stores that do offer this service. Here’s a list of those retailers and stores that offer to refill your propane tank.

Ferrelgas

Ace Hardware

Costco

Amerigas

U-Haul

Tractor Supply

All these retailers and companies offer to fill up your empty propane tank. You can just visit one of these stores and get that job done by them. You will avoid having to exchange the tank, like you have to do at Home Depot.

Conclusion

You can have your propane tank refilled at Home Depot, but you can exchange the old tank for a new one. Just take the tank to a Home Depot location that has a propane tank exchange program, and have it exchanged there. If you want to buy a new propane tank at Home Depot, then it will cost you $51 to $54. But if you exchange the tank for a new one, you only have to pay about $21 to $24. This will save you some money. Exchanging your propane tank at a Home Depot location is a fairly simple process. Just follow the instruction that I have listed in this article to know how to do that.

In case you only want to refill your tank, then Home Depot is not the place to go. There are other stores like Ace Hardware, U-Haul, Costco, etc. that offer tank refilling services. But if you wish to buy a new tank or exchange it for an old one, there are multiple retailers that offer such service. It all depends on your preference whether you want to exchange the propane tank or have it refilled.

FAQs – Does Home Depot Offer to Refill Propane Tanks?

Does Home Depot offer to refill propane tanks at your home? No, Home Depot does offer to refill propane tanks at ts stores. But you can exchange your old propane tank for a new one. How much does it cost to exchange a propane tank at Home Depot? If you are thinking of buying a new tank, then it will cost you $51 to $54, but it only costs $21 to $24 when you exchange it. What other retailers have a propane tank exchange service? Retailers like Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Lowe’s, etc. all offer propane tank exchange services. What stores offer to refill propane tanks? There are stores that offer to refill your propane tanks. Some of them are Ferrelgas, Ace Hardware

Costco, Amerigas, U-Haul, Tractor Supply, etc.