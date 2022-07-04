Home Depot is the largest in the industry in home improvement services in America. It is a multinational company based in the United States. It provides services in construction tools, construction products, appliances, and other services. Furthermore, it provides services for assembling/ installation of eligible merchandise and also DIY products.

So, as we all know that Home Depot provides everything involved in Home improvement, we have a question raising in our mind about Window screens at Home Depot. Does Home Depot make window screens? How much do they cost at the Home Depot store and online?

Come, let’s know about the details regarding the same in this article.

Does Home Depot Make Window Screens?

Yes, Home Depot makes window screens on orders and also sells Window screens. Customers can order window screens with customizations with Home Depot and get them made and installed. Typically, they take up to a few weeks for Home Depot to make them. Home Depot takes customized orders and also sells pre-made window screens at their stores. The window screens may cost from $50 to $250 based on the size and type of screens the customer needs. Along with the window screens, they also sell window screen repair kits which include a mesh, spline, and roller. This kit may cost around $12.

Does Home Depot Take Orders For Made To Window Screens?

Home Depot accepts orders from customers for made to Window screens. Customers can order window screens with any customizations and needs. But Home Depot make takes a few weeks time before delivering them to the customer. And they are a bit on the costly side when compared to DIY screens and pre-made window screens.

They even provide services to install the whole window and doors. They would visit you and measure the window requirements and takes care of all the removal process. Not only that, but they deliver the window screens to you and also install them for you.

Types of Windows at Home Depot

There are different types of windows available at Home Depot under its window aisle based on the material and type of window customers want. I am listing them below.

Insect screens

Adjustable window screens

Casement window screens

Double-hung window screen

Single-hung window screen

Awning window screens

Sliding window screens

Types of Windows Screens at Home Depot

Home Depot sells many kinds of window screens at their stores and online. Customers can select or order customized windows from Home Depot based on the type and size they require. The following are some types of window screens available at Home Depot.

Pre Framed Window Screens

Screen Fabric

Frame Kits for window screens

Window screen mesh

Rolls of window screens

Window Screen Frame kits

Does Home Depot Sell DIY Window Screen Kits?

Home Depot is widely known for its DIY repair kits for many purposes. Similarly, it provides DIY repair kits even for Window screens. This DIY window screen kit allows you to repair your window at home at affordable costs. It includes a standard window screen, roller, and spline. Customers can select from the types of window screens from the Home Depot Screen Selection Guide.

For instance, Home Depot window screens include aluminum screen mesh and Fiberglass screen mesh, which costs around $12 per roll including all other kit equipment.

What Is the Price of Window Screens at Home Depot?

The price of window screens at Home Depot may vary based on many factors such as the size of the window, customizations needed, DIY, pre-made windows screens, etc. But the basic costing at Home Depot may be as follows

Pre-framed Window screens- $25 to $150 (sometimes even more) DIY window screen kits- $12 to $40 Made-on-order window screens- $50 to $250 (based on size and other customizations)

What Are Home Depot’s Pre Framed Window Screens?

Home Depot sells pre-framed window screens at their stores and online website, which help the customers replace their old window frames easily. It is as simple as it is, removing the old frame and replacing it with a new one bought from Home Depot. Customers have to just measure their window and purchase a pre-made window screen according to the size of the old window.

Home Depot provides various kinds of windows such as single-hung, double-hung, louvered, casement, etc.

Window Screen Brands at Home Depot

There are some major companies that provide window screens at Home Depot. The best-selling company however is the Prime Line, which is known to be the brand that is loved by most of Home Depot’s customers. The following are some such brands that provide window screens at Home Depot.

Prime-Line Saint-Gobain ALEKO Phifer Anderson Windows & Doors DocaScreen JELD-WEN Windows & Doors W B Marvin TAFCO Corp.

How to Order a Window Screen From Home Depot?

The very first step of ordering a window screen is the measurements of the required window screen. And then ordering according to the size at the store Home Depot. Customers can even select from the materials used in the window screens. Home Depot lets the customer choose from size, color, material, type, and other customizations required in their window screen.

Customers who want to make an order at Home Depot can go through the various window screens and materials on their official website also. Furthermore, the cost of a window screen may depend on the measurements of the screen required and materials. The size of the window screen effect the time required to make the window screen.

Benefits of Ordering Windows From Home Depot

There are a few benefits of ordering a new window or a replacement from them. I have listed those benefits below.

Affordable prices compared to other home improvement retailers. Installation services are provided, so customers need not worry about installation with other repairmen. And customers may not stain themselves by repairing it themselves. The largest home improvement stores do provide a wide range of variety in their stores and online website. Any other issues with the installation and facilities will be taken care of by Home Depot’s customer service department.

What Are Some Other Retailers That Sell Window Screens?

There are many other stores that supply home improvement products with them along with Home Depot. Window screens are also provided at other hardware supply stores. Some retailers, window makers, and hardware stores that sell window screens are listed below.

Lowe’s Home Improvement store

Ace Hardware

Pella and American Windows

Sutherland’s

Brickman’s Ace hardware

Walmart supercenter

H Brickman & Sons

Additionally, some third-party sellers and home repair companies provide window screens on Angie’s List or Facebook Marketplace. Generally, products on these websites are from local home improvement companies.

Conclusion

Yes, Home Depot makes window screens of various kinds. Customers can even order from them based on the size of the window, the materials used in the window, the type of window, etc. Typically, they take up to a few weeks for Home Depot to make them. The customized window screens may cost from $50 to $250 based on the size and type of screens the customer needs.

Home Depot also provides DIY repair kits for window screens, which include a standard window screen, roller, and spline. The DIY window screen kits cost around $12 to $40.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What Are Home Depot’s Pre Framed Window Screens? Home Depot sells pre-framed window screens at their stores and online website, which help the customers replace their old window frames easily. They just need to measure the old window at home and buy a new one according to it at the Home Depot store. What all are included in a DIY kit at Home Depot? The DIY repair kits for window screens at Home Depot include a standard window screen, roller, and spline. These DIY window screen kits cost around $12 to $40. What else is available at Home Depot in Window screens? Made-on-order window screens, pre-made window screens, and DIY repair kits are available at Home Depot. There are different kinds of materials, sizes, types, and other requirements in window screens. Does Home Depot take orders for Made To Window Screens? Yes, customers can order window screens based on their requirements from the Home Depot. Cost depends on the size of the window.