Losing or misplacing the keys happens in every house, as we tend to forget things at times. The struggle after losing keys if we are getting late is on another level. So to avoid such situations, it’s important to have extra copies of the keys that will save our time as well as stress even if we misplace or lose the key. Once your work gets done by the key copy, you can find the original one when you have time. Now, you must be wondering whether Home Depot, which provides a wide range of home improvement products, makes the key copy? If yes, then what are the different types of keys they make, and how much do they charge? If you want answers to these questions and detailed information about Home Depot key copy, then keep reading the article.

Does Home Depot Make Key Copy in 2022?

Home Depot provides this service of making a key copy of the home lock, office lock, vehicle lock, padlocks, etc. unless they have the key shape in stock at the store. They use the traditional key cutting technique where the Home Depot employee gets your key copy ready. Additionally, they offer self-service key kiosks or Minute key kiosks at their stores, through which you can copy the keys in a minute without any help from the Home Depot employees. You can get a copy of your key for as low as $1.49 at Home Depot, and the rate varies depending on shape, metal, size, and number of keys.

To know more about the Home Depot key copy service, the process, the rates for different keys, etc. stick to the article till the end.

What Are Some Different Types of Keys That Home Depot Makes?

Home Depot has the technique to make a wide variety of keys, starting from home locks, and office locks to vehicle locks. Let’s get into detail about these locks and the cost assigned with making a duplicate key for them

Key Copy For Home And Office Locks

Home Depot can make a wide variety of home locks that include cabinet locks, interior and exterior door locks, padlocks, and skeleton keys for the older lock. To make a copy of the key, you have to bring the original key to the Home Depot. On average, making a key copy for house locks at Home Depot will cost you anything between $2 to $5. Home Depot can make a copy of almost every type and brand of house and office keys. If you have a lock of the following brand, then you need not worry as Home Depot can make a duplicate key for them

Segal

American Lock

Master Lock

Yale

LSDA

Kwickset

Schlage

Corbin Russwin

In addition to the above brands, there are a number of brands of locks whose keys can be duplicated at Home Depot.

Key Copy For Vehicles

Though Home Depot offers the Home improvement service, they also help when it comes to Vehicles by making duplicate keys for them. Home Depot makes different types of car keys that include transponder, non-transponder as well as key fobs. Making a duplicate key for cars may cost you between $2 to $169 depending on various factors.

For the cars manufactured in the last 20 years, the keys are transponder type. The transponder type of key is a little difficult to clone and needs expertise. Home Depot has overcome this challenge and provides the cloning of keys of a number of car brands that include Ford, Honda, Toyota, GM, Chrysler, etc. The cost for copying a transponder key can be anything between $40 to $169.

If your car is an old one, that was manufactured before 1999, then the key to such cars are non-transponder keys. You can get a copy of the non-transponder key for $2 to $10 as they are not complicated to clone.

How Much Does It Cost to Make Keys at Home Depot?

Home Depot offers quite reasonable rates for copying a key House lock key, whereas the car keys may cost you a bit high as it requires cloning expertise. If you are using the self-service key kiosks, then you can get the key copied at $1.49 for each key and $3 for 3 copies.

If compared with the hardware department, you have to purchase the key blanks, and they provide a free cloning service. In this case, the rates of key blanks vary, starting from simple brass key blanks ranging between $2 to $3 to fancy keys having different logos ranging between $4 to $15.

Additionally, getting a copy of your car key may cost you between $40 to $169 for transponder key type and $2 to $10 for the non-transponder keys of the older cars.

What Is Minute Key, and What Is a Minute Key Kiosk at Home Depot?

A minute key is a copy of the key created using the Minute key kiosk at the Home Depot. Minute key kiosks are the automated self-service machines available at the Home Depot stores that you can use to make a copy of your key. These self-service machines consist of a touch screen that will provide you with the instruction to copy a key by yourself. To make a copy of the key using the Minute key kiosk, follow the below steps

To start with the process, place the key you want to copy on the cradle in the machine.

The machine will analyze your key, to confirm whether it is in good shape to be copied, and also checks with the system about the availability of the key blank required.

The machine will interact with you by providing instructions on its touchscreen. So if your key is in bad condition or if they don’t have a suitable blank, the machine will display the message on its screen and return you the key.

If the key blank is available, the minute key kiosk will make the key within a few minutes. After the process is completed, it will dispense the new key and also return your old key.

The cost associated with the process of making keys at the Minute key kiosk is calculated by the machine itself. You can make the payment by using either a debit or credit card.

Which Home Depots Have Minute Key Kiosks?

Almost all the Home Depots have the Minute key kiosk at their stores that enables the customers to create a duplicate key all by themselves. In addition to the Minute key Kiosk, Home Depot also uses the traditional way of cutting keys and making copies. For this, they have Home Depot employees that are fully trained in operating such machines.

If you visit Home Depot, be assured of the key copy service, as you can opt for either a traditional one or the self-service Minute key kiosk. If you wish to use only the Minute key kiosk, then you can just call the store before visiting to find the availability of the Minute key kiosk.

How Does One Make Keys at Home Depot? What Are Some Pros and Cons of Doing So?

At Home Depot, the keys are made by using both the traditional machine that is operated by the Home Depot employee and the Minute key kiosk that is a self-service to the customers. As we know about the Home Depot’s key copy service, let’s discuss its pros and cons

Pros of Making Keys at Home Depot

Home Depot provides a self-service Minute key kiosk, that is easy to use.

The Minute key kiosk provides quick service by copying a key within minutes.

The price for the key copy service is quite cheap comparatively.

They make keys of all types and different brands.

Cons of Making Keys at Home Depot

If the key blanks are not available, the Minute key kiosk just returns your key.

The minute key kiosk also doesn’t process the keys that are a little worn, hence you have to get the copy in the traditional way.

