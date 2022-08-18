We all need dishwashers, manually washing the dishes is time-consuming and sometimes a strenuous job to do. That is why dishwashers are some of the most sold common household appliances. Now, there are many places where you can buy dishwashers. Many retailers sell a variety of dishwashers in different price ranges. Which type of dishwasher you want to purchase depends on your budget and preference. Now, if you are looking to buy one of those machines, I am sure that you looked it up on Amazon. But if you want to check the dishwasher before buying, then you need to go to a physical store. Home Depot is one such retailer that sells many dishwashers at its stores. But buying it is not an issue, installing it is. so, in addition to selling dishwashers, does Home Depot offer dishwasher installation service? Read the article to know the answer.

Does Home Depot Install Dishwashers?

Yes, Home Depot does install dishwashers at homes. But to get that installation service, you need to purchase the dishwasher from Home Depot itself. You cannot buy a dishwasher from someplace else and then ask the home improvement retail company to come and install it, it just doesn’t work that way. So, once you buy the dishwasher, the company will then pack it, deliver it, unpack it, and finally install it. Home Depot sends handymen or company employees to install your dishwasher.

As the largest home improvement retailer in the United States, Home Depot sells a wide variety of products which also includes home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, etc. The cost of these products varies from brand to brand. When you buy any of these appliances, Home Depot will put them in their truck and then deliver and install it in your home.

How Much Does Home Depot Charge for Installing a Dishwasher?

Home Depot does not charge any installation fee for select dishwashers at its stores. To get a free installation service, the dishwasher must be at least $396 or more. If you buy a dishwasher at a Home Depot store that costs less than $396, then to get it installed, You will have to pay a $99 basic installation fee. So, if you are thinking to buy a dishwasher from Home Depot that costs $300, you will have to pay an extra $99 for Home Depot workers to come and install it. Apart from the installation, the company will offer to deliver the dishwasher to your location free of charge. So, if you are thinking of buying a dishwasher from Home Depot, keep all these details in mind.

How Much Does Home Depot Charge for Delivering the Dishwasher?

As I have just mentioned, if you are buying a dishwasher that costs less than $396 from a Home Depot store, then you have to pay a delivery fee on top of the installation fee. The delivery fee that Home Depot charges to transport your dishwasher home is $59. But if you purchase one that costs $400, then in addition to getting free installation service for it, you will also get 7-day free delivery free. In case you are not inclined to pay such additional charges, then you can select a dishwasher that has a free delivery and installation offer on it. You can find many such products with such offers, especially during the holiday season.

What’s the Cost of Dishwashers Available at Home Depot Stores?

There are many brands of dishwashers available at Home Depot stores. The cost of those dishwashers depends on the brand and type you are buying. Keep in mind that there are many types of dishwashers that are used for different purposes. The average cost of a good-quality dishwasher at Home Depot is $350. But there are other high-end brands whose dishwashers cost at least $600 and can be over $1000. You need to know that Home Depot is the largest seller of home improvement supplies and other stuff. A large company like that is bound to have a variety of dishwashers up for sale. In the end, it is up to individual preference on what brand or type of dishwasher people want to buy.

How Does Home Depot Install Dishwashers?

Installing a dishwasher is not a hard thing to do if you already have a clear idea of how to do it. The employees of installers that Home Depot sends to your house are experienced with installing many appliances. You don’t need to worry about them damaging your new dishwasher while installing it. But to install the appliance, there are some requirements that you need to fill. Here’s what you need for Home Depot to install your dishwasher.

You need to have a shut-off that has a water supply line behind or under where you are thinking of having the dishwasher installed.

It is important that you have new connection hoses so that the installers can attach them to the dishwasher.

You also must suitable flooring that does not obstruct the dishwasher,

These are the requirements that you must fill in order for Home Depot to install your dishwasher properly.

What Are Some Dishwasher Brands Available at Home Depot?

There are various brands of dishwashers that are available at most Home Depot stores. The price of the dishwasher is according to its brand. Here’s a list of dishwasher brands that you can buy at Home Depot Stores.

Bosch

Café

Electrolux

Frigidaire

Frigidaire Gallery

GE

Kitchen Aid

LG

Samsung

Zline

Maytag

Whirlpool

These are the brands that you can find in Home Depot stores. Keep in mind that some of these brands may not be available in some stores. If you are looking to get a cost estimation for each of those brands, then you can check them out on Home Depot’s website.

Does Home Depot Remove Old Dishwashers?

Yes, Home Depot employees will remove the old dishwasher to replace it with the new one. To install the new dishwasher, it only makes sense to remove the old one. So, the home improvement retail company offers to haul out the old appliances. There is also a hauling fee that Home Depot charges for its customers. The fee depends on the appliance, but you can expect it to be at least $25. You can also hire a third-party handyman or someone to remove it for you. But as Home Depot will anyway install the new dishwasher. It is better to let them remove the old one. There are some appliances at Home Depot where you get free hauling and installation. You need to find out whether the dishwasher you want to buy is one such appliance.

Are the Home Depot Dishwashers Budget-friendly?

Yes, the dishwashers sold at Home Depot stores are budget are relatively more affordable than the ones sold at Home Depot. When you go to a Home Depot store, you will find that most of the products cost a bit lower than the ones sold at your local home improvement and electronics appliances stores. There are many competitors of Home Depot who are looking to undermine it. That is why it is important for a big company like Home Depot to offer products at prices that are affordable for most people. If you are someone who’s looking to buy a dishwasher that is not much of a burden on your wallet, then going to a Home Depot store is a good choice.

Where Else Can You Purchase Dishwashers?

There are many places and stores where you can find dishwashers other than at Home Depot. If you are not willing to buy one at your local Home Depot store, then you have other options to choose from. Here’s a list of retailers that sell dishwashers.

Lowe’s

Best Buy

Amazon

Walmart

Target

Costco

These are just some of the major and well-known retailers in the country that sells dishwashers at their stores and websites. You can check if you like to buy dishwashers from these retailers, in case you don’t like the ones sold at Home Depot stores.

Conclusion

Home Depot does install dishwashers in your kitchen, but for only the ones purchased at its stores. The cost of installing a dishwasher at Home Depot is free in case the appliance costs more than $396. If it costs less than that, then you may have to pay $99 at least for the company to install your device. There are many brands of dishwashers available at Home Depot stores. And they all come in different price ranges. In case, you don’t find the dishwashers at Home Depot stores appealing, then there are many other retailers which sell them You can visit any of their stores o online shopping websites to see if you find a dishwasher that you like.

FAQs – Does Home Depot Offer Dishwasher Installation Service?

Does Home Depot install dishwashers? Yes, Home Depot does install dishwashers, but only the ones which are purchased from its stores, How much does Home Depot charge for dishwasher installation? Home Depot does not charge an installation fee for dishwashers that cost more than $396. Any dishwasher that costs lower than $396 requires you to pay a $99 installation fee to Home Depot. What are some other retailers that sell dishwashers? There are many retailers that sell dishwashers. Some of them are Lowe’s, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Costco, etc.