It is a fact that Americans in general respect the military highly. With a long and victorious history of the United States Military, it is no surprise that this country’s citizens hold them in high regard. To capture this sentiment and impress the customers, many retailers and companies in America offer military discounts. All military personnel can get additional discounts, unlike normal civilians. There are many major retailers in America, Home Depot is one such home improvement retailer. Millions of people go to its big-box stores across the country. A good segment of those customers have or had a military background of some kind. While some are veterans, others are either active or reserve personnel. That means it is okay to assume that the largest home improvement retailer in America offers military discounts. So, Does Home Depot offer a military discount? Read the article to know the answer.

Does Home Depot Offer a Military Discount at Its Stores?

Yes, Home Depot does offer a military discount. All in-service personnel, retired veterans, and veterans with service-related disabilities are eligible to get Home Depot’s military discount. You can get 10% off on the overall purchase at any Home Depot location if you have a military background. While the company claims it is a way to show its appreciation for the American military, it is also a good marketing strategy. Seeing this discount that Home Depot offers, more people will be willing to do their home improvement-related shopping at its stores. All products sold at Home Depot stores are eligible for the military discount. So, if you are a retired veteran of the American military or active personnel, then you can get a 10% discount on the overall bill at your local Home Depot store.

When is the Military Discount Available at Home Depot?

Military discount at Home Depot is available every day throughout the year. People who served in the military and everyone currently serving can get their 10% military discount at Home Depot no matter when they go to the store. Unlike seasonal and holiday discounts, Home Depot offers military discounts all 365 days of the year. As military personnel has different leave periods in a year, the home improvement retailer offers that 10% military discount to all the personnel no matter when they are discharged.

What Are the Requirements to Get the Military Discount at Home Depot?

It is a no-brainer that you must have a military background in order to get the military discount at Home Depot. But having a military background is not entirely enough, you need to show proof that you serve or served in the American military. That is why you need to show your military ID to the cashier during billing if you hope to get the 10% discount. Once you show your military ID, then you can ask for a military discount. A lot of people go to Home Depot to buy the stuff they need to renovate or construct something in their houses. The largest customer segment of Home Depot is people belonging to middle and above-middle-class households. That is why Home Depot focuses more on catering to those people’s needs rather than catering to big construction and renovation companies.

Is the Military Discount Available at Home Depot’s Online Shopping Website?

No, the military discount at Home Depot is only available in-store, not online. If you are a veteran or active personnel, shopping at Homedepot.com, then do not expect to get the 10% military discount. If you want that discount, then shop for whatever you need at your local Home Depot store, not on its website. But although the company does not offer a military discount for online purchases, there are plenty of other offers and discounts available to online shoppers. But if you were to order online and choose in-store pickup, then you may have the chance to get that 10% discount. Many people reported that by choosing the in-store pickup option, they were able to get that discount. You can ask for price adjustments like military discounts if you order the items into stores and collect them later.

On What Can You Not Get Home Depot’s Military Discount?

As I have said, you can get military discounts for almost all products sold at Home Depot stores. But there are some things at its stores that are not eligible for that discount. The home improvement retailer does not allow the military discount on Home Depot gift cards and also on installation charges. You need to pay the installation charges in full for any product you buy at Home Depot. And as Home Depot gift cards are used to purchase stuff at its stores, you cannot get the 10% discount when purchasing them. Those are the things that you need to keep in mind when you think of getting a military discount at the company’s store.

Does Home Depot Offer Military Discounts on National Holidays?

Yes, Home Depot military discount is valid throughout the year, regardless of whether it is on national holidays or not. As a way to appreciate the American military, the home improvement retail company gives a 10% discount to all military personnel, veterans, and their immediate families. There are many national holidays in America, and military discount is valid on all those days. In addition to military discounts, most items have holiday discounts on them. That means you can get the 10% military discount on the bill once you get all the holiday discounts. These deals and offers make more people come and shop at Home Depot stores. The next time you go to a Home Depot store, make sure to see if there are any deals or discounts for the items you want to buy.

What Are Some Other Ways to Save Money at Home Depot?

There are some other ways to save money at Home Depot stores other than getting military discounts. As the largest home improvement retailer in the country, it is no surprise that Home Depot gives many deals and discounts on products. We all try to get the best quality goods at the most affordable rates. That is why, to satisfy the customers, the company offers various deals and offers for many products at a time. Here are some ways to save money at Home Depot.

You can sign up at Home Depot’s website. You will then receive notifications and coupons for various items from time to time.

Another way to save money is by becoming a member of Garden Club for exclusive deals.

By signing up for Home Depot’s email notification. You will receive a $5 coupon for making a purchase of more than $50 at its stores.

Look out for clearance sales, and special offers, as you can save a lot of money during them.

These are some of the ways that you can take advantage of to save money when shopping at Home Depot stores. Keep in mind that deals and offers on items varies from store to store.

What Are Some Other Retailers That Offer a Military Discount?

Other than Home Depot, there are plenty of other retailers that offer military discounts for all active and retired military personnel. Americans hold their armed forces in high regard. Respecting people’s opinions on the American military, and as a show of appreciation to all active and retired military personnel, many retailers offer military discounts. Here’s a list of some of the companies that offer military discounts for customers.

Lowe’s

American Express

Best Buy

Dell

AT&T

Verizon Wireless

Kohl’s

Gap

L.L.Bean

Banana Republic

These are some other companies and retailers that offer military discounts. These are just some of the many other major companies that provide a military discount. How much military discount you will get differs for each of those companies.

Conclusion

Many major retailers and companies in America offer military discounts. One such company is Home Depot, which offers a 10% military discount to all active and retired military personnel. It is Home Depot’s way of showing appreciation for the risk and sacrifices American armed forces make. You can get a 10% military discount for the overall purchase at its stores. Except for installation charges and gift cards, all other items are valid for the 10% discount.

In addition to this, the home improvement retailer offers various discounts and deals for its many items during national holidays, clearance sales, and festive seasons. All in all, if you belong to or belonged to the American armed forces and are in need of some new house paint, then you can purchase it at your local Home Depot, and get a 10% discount. You just have to show your military ID as proof.

