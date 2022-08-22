When you think of people who are putting their lives on the line for the rest of use, you will most probably think about our soldiers in the military. But soldiers aren’t the only ones who put their lives on the line when on duty. First responders like firefighters, police, and paramedics are some people who risk their lives in dangerous situations. They are the people who maintain order and try to provide a safe environment for the rest of us. Now, for the American military personnel, many companies and retailers offer a military discount or some other kind of benefit. But some of these major retailers also give discounts to first responders. But what if you specifically want to know about Home Depot? Do first responders get a discount at Home Depot stores? These are the question you will know the answer to in this article.

As first responders, they put themselves in harm’s way every time they are called in. These people fight fires, engage with dangerous criminals, and other brave things just so they can keep the streets safe for us. So, does a major home improvement retailer like Home Depot provide discounts to those people as a show of appreciation?

Do First Responders Get a Discount at Home Depot Stores?

Yes, the first responders of the United States do get discounts at Home Depot stores. The company gives a 10% discount to police, firemen, and other first responders. As the largest home improvement retailer, and one of the most prominent companies in America, it is necessary for Home Depot to maintain a reputation. Many major and popular retailers and businesses typically offer 10% off on total purchases to military personnel and first responders. There are nearly 2 million first responders in this country who are all eligible to get a 10% discount when buying a nail gun, construction equipment, or other such products at a Home Depot store.

By getting a discount on purchases at Home Depot, first responders can now make save a bit of money. So, if you want to know how to get a discount at Home Depot as a first responder? What are the things you need to get a discount at its stores? Then continue reading the article to get the answers.

How Much Discount Will First Responders Get at Home Depot Stores?

As I have said before, first responders in America get a 10% discount on almost every product that you can find at Home Depot stores. Many first responders and their families take advantage of this offer and save some money as a result. You may also get an additional discount in case the item you want to buy is on sale. But remember that this discount is only applied to the products, costs like shipping fees, and installation charges do not come under Home Depot’s first responder discount program. If you have any doubts relating to the first responder’s discount program, you can know to clarify them on Home Depot’s website or by asking an employee at one of its stores.

Can First Responders Get a Discount at Home Depot’s Online Shopping Platform?

No, First responders cannot get that 10% discount for purchases made on Homedepot.com. This discount is only available in-store. So, if you are looking to get a Home Depot discount, then it is better to visit one of its stores near to you. But you get that offer on Homedepot.com. Although you can get a 10% discount on most of its products in the store, take note that this discount isn’t applied to Home Depot gift cards both online and in-store. So if you are thinking of getting one of its gift cards, then don’t expect a 10% discount on it.

Which People Are Able to Get a First Responder Discount at Home Depot?

There are plenty of people who are eligible for the first responders discount at the home improvement retail store. Now, it is obvious that only first responders get this offer, but which first responders get it is the question. All first responders, whether they are firemen, police, or whatever, can get this offer. Some of the first responders in this country are firefighters, law enforcement, front-line doctors and nurses, and paramedics. When you are working as a first responder and want to buy some construction or home improvement supplies, then getting those items at a Home Depot store entitles them to get a 10% discount. So, take full advantage of this offer when you can.

What Do You Need to Get a First Responder’s Discount?

There are no special requirements and criteria that you need to get the first responder’s discount. What matters the most is whether you are a first responder or not. So, to get the discount, the person must show his work ID card. If you forgot your ID card somewhere or don’t have it for some reason, then you can also a first redeemer card, or some other solid and valid proof. Usually, first responders keep their IDs on themselves most of the time. If you are a person who is looking to get a discount as a first responder, be sure to take something that shows proof of your profession.

What Are Some Other Retailers That Give First Responders Discounts?

There are many retailers and companies that are offering first responder discounts at their stores. As a show of appreciation to those first responders who put their lives at risk, many companies offer discounts and other similar offers. Typically, these companies usually give a 10% discount on purchases, just like how Home Depot does. Here’s a list of companies that offer first responder discounts.

Target

Walmart

Costco

Lowe’s

Kroger

Menards

Ace Hardware

These are just some of the retailers that offer the first responders discount. When you are looking to get a discount as a fireman and don’t want to get your tools from Home Depot, then you just visit Lowe’s. Take note that the percentage or amount of discount you may get differs from each retailer. Also, keep in mind that there are additional sales during the festive season and other holidays. So, if you are looking to buy something, then do so during a holiday sale.

What Are Some Other Ways First Responders Can Get Discounts at Home Depot?

As first responders, they are entitled to get 10% on most items at Home Depot. But there are also ways by which they can get discounts. One of the reliable ways to get discounts at Home Depot is by having its pro membership. If you are someone who buys stuff from the home improvement retailer’s stores regularly, then it is good to have its membership. There is something called the Home Depot pro membership, which is only available at Homedepot.com. This membership will get you multibuy deals, and online discount offers.

There is also another membership that Home Depot offers, it is called Pro Xtra membership. By enrolling for this scheme or membership, you can receive personalized perks and other such discounts when shopping at one of the retailer’s stores across the country. In addition to these, you will also get unlimited access to use purchase tracking, a volume pricing scheme, get reloadable gift cards, and many more.

Has Home Depot Set a Limit to How Many Discounts You Can Get?

There are no special rules or guidelines on how many discounts you can get at its stores. But the company or individual stores may place some restrictions on such things. Many stores usually offer discounts only once the total bill amount crosses a certain limit. For example, if the minimum purchase limit for getting a discount is $700, and your bill crosses that amount, then you will get a 10% discount, which is $70. But there are certain items that are not eligible for discounts like shipping and installation charges, gift cards, specialist appliances, etc.

Conclusion

In case you are looking for a first responder’s discount, then you can find them at Home Depot stores. The home improvement retail company gives a 10% discount to first responders all across the country. There are more than 2 million first responders in America who are eligible to get this discount. But to get the discount, you need to show proof like your job ID, first redeemer card, etc. Without it, you will most likely not get the 10% discount. There are plenty of other retailers who also give out 10% discounts on items.

FAQs – Do First Responders Get a Discount at Home Depot?

Do first responders get a discount at Home Depot stores? Yes, Home Depot does give out first responders discounts at all its stores. How much discount can you get as a first responder at Home Depot? You can up to 10% discount in case you are a having a first responder profession like a firefighter, police, paramedic, etc. What are some other retailers that offer first responder discounts? Target, Walmart, Lowe’s, Kroger, Ace Hardware, etc. are some retailers that offer first responders discounts.