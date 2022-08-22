Does Home Depot Cut Plywood? – Everything You Need to Know

Home Depot is my favorite destination when it comes to buying home appliances and services. In addition to this, there is one other thing for which I rely on Home Depot. It is a DIY project. The Home Depot will help me in two ways when I am involved in any DIY project. Firstly, I will be able to find all the tools and equipment needed for completing my DIY project from Home Depot. The second thing is getting small things done like cutting glasses. Like this, the Home Depot is helpful in both scenarios that I experience during my DIY project. I just mentioned the glass-cutting service offered by Home Depot. You may be wondering if Home Depot will offer the service of cutting plywood as well.

Well, I have done some research and found the answer to the question of will Home Depot cut plywood. Continue reading to know the answer.

Does Home Depot Offer the Service of Cutting Plywood?

As of now, the Home Depot stores do offer the service of cutting plywood. Moreover, Home Depot will cut the plywood to the size that you requested. Another surprising thing is that the first 10 to 15 cuts will be a free service. Later, you will be asked to pay a service fee. However, you don’t have to worry about it because the service fee is comparatively lower. You have to pay just 50 cents for one cut. In case, you feel you are paying more, you have an alternative method to save money. Instead of buying per cut, you can rent cutting equipment like a circular saw according to your need. You have the option of renting these tools for four hours to four weeks. I will elucidate further about Home Depot’s Plywood cutting service in this article. Read the article till the end for a better understanding.

How Much Will It Cost for You to Cut Plywood at Home Depot?

In order to ensure customer satisfaction, the first 10-15 cuts are free. A Skilled employee from Home Depot will perform the cutting operation. During this process, the customer will be able to decide the quality of service offered by Home Depot. Later, if the customer wishes to subscribe to the service after getting impressed, he will have to pay a service fee. Post 15th cut, you should be around 15 cents for every cut. Hence, be careful about cutting your plywood for the right size. If you make a mistake, you will have to spend more.

Will Home Depot Offer the Service of Custom Cuts on Plywood?

When you are involved in a DIY project, most times you have to cut the plywood to a specific size. You cannot complete the project without cutting the plywood to the right size. Hence, it will be very helpful if Home Depot custom cuts the plywood. Fortunately, Home Depot does offer the service of custom cutting. However, you cannot expect much from Home Depot. For example, you will not be able to get an intricate cutting from Home Depot. The main reason for this is due to the low-tech machinery that Home Depot uses for cutting plywood.

The best way for you to get this job done (intricate cutting) is to visit a local designer or a woodcutter who specializes in this skill. Well, you can be worried about getting the right woodcutter from your locality. In that case, you can make use of the Yelp website. Using this website, you will be able to find the location of the shop that offers this service in your locality.

Will Home Depot Offer the Service of Cutting Plywood Into Strips?

Good News for people who are completing a DIY project. The Home Depot will cut the plywood panels to convert them into smaller strips. However, Home Depot has a limitation in it. It will not be able to perform the cutting operation if the thickness of the strip is not safe to cut. Moreover, the cutting station of the Home Depot is always bustling, and it is very hard to serve numerous customers. As a result, Home Depot has put limits on the number of strip cuts a customer is allowed while using the service. In this way, Home Depot will be able to cut plywood for more people than it used to.

Will Home Depot Cut Plywood Into a Circular Shape?

Cutting plywood into a circular shape is a very difficult task. In order to complete that task, one would require a modern and advanced machine. Unfortunately, none of the machines that Home Depot owns will be able to perform this task. The machines that Home Depot currently owns can only rip straight lines. In case, it is essential for you to get a circular piece of plywood with the radius that you want, you have to look for another option. In my opinion, buying an electric jigsaw whose price range is low would be the best solution. You can buy this equipment from Home Depot itself.

Home Depot is very famous for sending various types of tools that are used while completing a DIY project. As far as tools for cutting plywood is concerned, Home Depot offers many options to choose from. From the wide range of tools available for cutting plywood, you will be able to find the right tool that is sold for an affordable cost. The cheapest option is to buy a hand saw. In this case, you have to manually cut the plywood. However, if you want to ease and speed up your process, it is better to buy a circular saw. It will be faster, easier, and more precise as well.

Unfortunately, the price of the latter tools is quite expensive. You may have to spend anywhere between $59 and $269 for buying the tool you want. The price of the circular saw varies according to the voltage. In case, you already own a saw, you just have to buy circular blades. To be more specific, you should purchase circular blades that are custom-made for cutting plywood. The cost of these circular blades ranges between $6.97 and $12.97. In this price range, you will find circular blades that have different styles of teeth.

When your projects involve a lot of cutting processes, it is better to rent tools used for cutting plywood. In this way, you will save a lot of money and feel comfortable as well. The tool will be handy until you complete your project. So, can you rent such tools from Home Depot? The answer to the question is yes. In order to rent such tools, you have to visit an online portal. There you will be able to rent the tool on a first-come, first-serve basis. The important thing that you should keep in your mind when you are renting from this portal is to set your location. Only then, you will be able to rent tools from Home Depot stores that are located nearby. Based on the type of cutting, you can rent different types of tools.

What I Have Said in This Article? (Recap)

Final Thoughts

I have completed so many DIY projects with the help of Home Depot. In most cases, I will try the work done at Home Depot. However, in some cases, this is not possible. As a result, I depend on two other ways. The first option is to check if the tool is available for rent and rent it until I finish my project. The next option is to buy that product from either Home Depot or another store. I mostly resort to the latter when the cost of performing the specific operation and the rental fee of the tool used are high. This way, I am able to save more money in the long run. In another way, I see it as a form of investment. The service delivered by it will definitely save a lot of money in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Will Home Depot Cut Plywood?

1. Will Home Depot perform complex plywood cutting operations? Unfortunately no! Home Depot should have hi-tech tools in order to perform complex cutting operations. Most Home Depot stores have machines that could perform only simple cutting operations. 2. What tool should I buy in order to cut plywood into a circular shape? The electric jigsaw is the one you are looking for. It can give you circular plywood pieces for a radius of your wish. 3. When should a person rent the tool for cutting plywood? If you have to perform multiple cutting operation for your DIY project, it is better to rent the tool from Home Depot. Since Home Depot charges 50 cents per cut, renting the tool until you finish your project will save you money. At the same time, it will be very handy while completing your project. 4. Which is the cheapest tool available in Home Depot for perform plywood cutting operation? If you want to perform simple operation like cutting plywood in linear direction, the cheapest option you have is buying a hand saw. 5. Which tool should you use for performing complex plywood cutting operations? Circular saw is the best choice which you can buy from Home Depot.