When you have bought a new house and renovating, you will perform a lot of cutting operations. You may need to cut popes, meal sheets, rods, and other types of material. In such cases, you will require different types of tools and equipment to complete the task. Buying all the tools could be an expensive option and unaffordable. This is where hardware stores come into the scene. You can seek the help of these hardware stores and get your work done for a cheap price. Since Home Depot is known for offering various Hardware services, some may be wondering if it cuts pipes, rods, metal sheets, and many more. So, here is an article about Metal roof Home Depot.

Will Home Depot Cut Metal Products?

Much to our disappointment, Home Depot will not cut sheets, rods, and roofing made up of metal material. This has the case with most Home Depot stores across the country. If you are lucky, the Home Depot store located in your neighborhood may cut metal piper. However, Home Depot could help you the other way. It rents a wide range of tools for cutting metal for an affordable price. You can get the tool or equipment you want from Home Depot in-store or at HomeDepot.com. In case you didn’t find what you were looking for at Home Depot, you can try either Lowe’s or Ace Hardware, which offers various metal-cutting services as well. Reading the complete article will give you a better perspective on Home Depot Metal cutting policy.

Will Home Depot Cut My Metal Sheets?

Due to safety concerns regarding store associates and customers, Home Depot will not cut metal sheets at any of its stores located in multiple directions. Cutting metal material can also cause adverse health effects. However, there are various types of tools available at Home Depot which will help you in cutting mental sheets made up of materials such as copper, aluminum, galvanized metal, and steel. If you are looking for a tool that is handy, you should make use of Tin Snip. Home Depot has these tools which come in three brands such as Wiss, Husky, and Malco. The price range of the aforementioned tools is somewhere between $16.97 and $34.23.

In case you have a saw with you, all you need is a few add-ons. A metal cutting saw blade is one such add-on whose price is $29.97. You have another option of renting a circular saw from Home Depot. If you spend $22, you can rent the “Circular Saw” for 4 hours. Similarly, you can rent for a day, a week, or even a month. For the aforementioned rental period, you will be paying $32, $128, and $384 respectively. In case, these options don’t work out for you, there is another better option called “Bolt cutter”. This can be used in cutting various metal products such as chains, wires, and bolts.

For renting a Bolt Cutter for 4 hours, you should pay a fee of $9. Similarly, you should pay a rental fee of $12, $52, and $156 and use the tool for a day, a week, and one month respectively. At last, keep in mind that a security deposit of $25 should be initially paid to Home Depot. This amount will be utilized by Home Depot in the case of tool damage.

How Does the Tool Renting Work at Home Depot?

You can rent tools for cutting metals from Home Depot online. Initially, you should enter a zip code for checking the tools that are available in your area. You can enter this input in the top left corner. After deciding and picking the equipment you wanna rent, you can take a look at that product’s description. Once you get to know the equipment is available for pickup, visit the nearest Home Depot store. However, before collecting the tool, make sure to possess a government-issued photo ID and a credit card. While the former will be used for verification, the latter is required for making the security deposit. Finally, if you are returning the rented tool beyond the “Deadline”, Home Depot may request you to pay a late fee.

What Are the Alternative Options for Cutting Metal Sheets?

Most retail chains don’t offer metal-cutting services due to various reasons. The high cost of the equipment is one of the key reasons for this. Hence, it is better for you to visit local construction services. Let me list a few companies that will cut metal products in the USA,

Findlay’s Machine Shop, CA

Metal Supermarkets, OK

Fine Laser Cut Inc. NY

Metal General, TX

Altitude Steel, CO

If you need more options, you can visit the Yelp website and find a metal cutter that is located near your place. This website also allows you to check the ratings and customer reviews.

Can I Cut Metal Pipes at Cutting Metal Sheets?

If you purchase pipe from a Home Depot in-store, the cutting and threading of pipe will be done for free. However, this is not offered by all the Home Depot stores. So, before you visit and buy metal pipes at a Home Depot, inquire if they offer this service. In stores that offer this service, cut metal pipes using a professional who uses a tube-cutting tool. He cut various metal pipes such as Pex, plastic, PVC, and galvanized.

What if the Home Depot store in your neighborhood doesn’t cut metal Pipes? Well, in that case, instead of traveling a long distance in search of stores that cut metal pipes, you can try doing it by yourself. In order to learn the basics, you can take a look at the step-by-step guide that Home Depot has provided in its blog. A detailed explanation of cutting various types of pipes has been explained along with the images.

How to Cut Pipes at Home Depot?

In addition to saving money, you would have learned a life skill if you try to cut pipes by yourself at Home. After going through the guide, you would have understood the outline of the process. Be it any type of pipe, you will require a tool for completing the process. I have mentioned the tools that are available at Home Depot, which can be used for cutting pipes made up of different materials.

If you are cutting a PVC pipe, buy a Hacksaw at Home Depot, whose price ranges between $5 and $15.97. In the case of hard materials such as steel, a miter saw would be suitable. Different models of Miter Saw belonging to various brands are sold at the stores. The price of a Miter saw ranges from $134 and $800. For pipes made up of soft materials such as Pex, you will need a pipe cutting whose price range starts at $9.97 and can go up to $29.97. Home Depot allows you to rent any of the above tools. Like other tools, you have to pay a $25 deposit for them as well.

Can I Cut Metal Rods at Home Depot?

Home Depot stores don’t offer the service of cutting rods, hence you should look for an alternative. In my opinion, Lowe’s store will be the best option. Apart from these hardware stores, you can ask a trained professional to cut rods of various sizes made of different materials such as nickel, wood, and steel.

If you don’t have the patience to locate a place that would cut rods, you can straightaway head to Home Depot and purchase a rod cutter. People who have purchased it from Home Depot have given positive reviews, and the price is reasonable as well. Apart from rod cutters, you can also consider buying rod saw blades. The cost of a single such blade is around $3.30 and a package consisting of 50 blades could cost you $162.79.

Will I Find Metal Roof Home Depot Option?

If you want to cut roofing panels made up of different types of steel such as galvanized and galvalume or any other metal, you will not be able to do it at Home Depot. Not all but a few Home Depot stores will cut the rods made up of composite materials. Nevertheless, the best guys to complete your metal roofing work are roofing organizations. They have all the required equipment and would complete the metal roof work quickly.

What Material Can I Cut at Home Depot?

Based on the material, different types of equipment will be used. Home Depot has a range of equipment that allows it to perform cutting operations on products made up of certain materials. Those materials are,

Plain wood sheets

Lumber

Plastic

PVC

PEX

Plywood

In most Home Depot stores, the first 10-15 cuts are free of cost. However, this is not the same throughout the stores. The cost of cutting varies from one Home Depot store to another.

Home Depot doesn’t cut the following materials,

Glass

Mirror glass

Ceramics

Tiles

Final Thoughts

Home Depot helps us with many renovation and DIY projects. It helps us in two ways, one is by performing the operations such as cutting, shaping, etc while the other is by renting appropriate tools. This makes Home Depot a one-stop destination for people who want to render some changes to their homes. A wide range of tools and equipment available at Home Depot for rental will be useful in completing hardware operations. Based on the length of the work, you should either choose to rent or buy the equipment from Home Depot stores. If the task is too complicated, I would suggest you consult a professional who is good at finishing that particular task.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Metal roof Home Depot

1. What is the rental fee for the “Circular Saw” at Home Depot for one day? If you are renting a “circular saw” from Home Depot for a day, you should pay a fee of $32. The minimum rental period for a circular saw is 4 hours, while the maximum is around 4 weeks. The rental cost increases with an increase in duration. 2. Will Home Depot Cut ceramic products? No. Home Depot will not cut ceramic products like Tiles or glass products like mirror glass. 3. What types of cutting tools are available at Home Depot stores? A wide range of cutting tools are sold and rented by Home Depot stores. Saw, Circular Law, Bolt cutter and many more.