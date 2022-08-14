Google Pay is used by millions of people to purchase various products in the market and on e-commerce websites as well. Due to the ease of transaction, the number of people using this payment method is increasing every day. Customers are expecting all the merchandisers to integrate this payment method. At the same time, many sellers are adding Google Pay to the options of payment methods. Hence, you may be wondering, does Home Depot accept Google Pay? Well, it is a renowned retailer in the market that sells home furnishing items in the USA. Many would expect Home Depot to have Google Pay as one of many acceptable payment methods. However, we still don’t know the answer. I have done some research and found the answer. Continue reading to know the answer.

Will Home Depot Accept the Payments Made Using Google and Samsung Pay?

Unfortunately, as of now, none of the stores of Home Depot accept payments made via Google Pay. However, you can use Samsung Pay to check out from the Home Depot stores. If you want to use an alternative payment method, Home Depot provides a lot of other payment options. They are Master Card, Visa, Amex, PayPal, and Cash. You can choose any one among the aforementioned options. I will elucidate further on Home Depot and the payment methods it accepts. Read the article till the end to get a better understanding of it.

Why is Google Pay Not Accepted by Home Depot Stores?

There are no conjugations to come up with a reason why the stores of Home Depot don’t accept Google Pay. It will be wrong if we assume that Home Depot is not up-to-date, as it is not accepting payments via mobile. We already know that the stores of Home Depot accept payments made using phones with Samsung Pay. One of the best answers to this question would be Home Depot’s tie-up with PayPal. Since many people use PayPal, Home Depot may have felt including Google play was necessary. I don’t know if the reason is right. However, if it is the case, then Home Depot should seriously reconsider its choice.

How Can I Pay Using Samsung Pay at a Store of Home Depot?

It is incredibly easy to use Samsung Pay to check out from Home Depot. I will explain how to use Samsung Pay in the following steps:

Before everything, you should download the “Samsung Pay” application on your Android or iPhone Device.

After opening the application, it will ask for details of your debit and credit card. Please enter those details.

When you are done adding the details, you can use the app during checkout. Once you have finished your purchase, add open this application on your phone.

You can use the application and press the “Pay” option to initiate a transaction. Later, choose either your credit or debit card that you previously added to your Samsung Pay account.

Now, verify that it is you who initiated the transaction by entering your PIN or IRIS.

In case, you are using your fingerprint for verification, scan your fingerprint. Once you scan the fingerprint, the security verification will be complete.

Now, that you have completed your transaction, you can come back by pressing the back option or button on your phone.

What Are Some Other Payment Methods Accepted at Home Depot?

Home Depot doesn’t have diverse online payment methods. However, it does accept a wide range of payment methods from customers. When you are purchasing products from Home Depot by visiting the Physical store, you have the following payment options.

Credit and Debit cards belonging to Visa and Master card

Cash

Gift Cards

American Express

Discover

Various PayPal payment methods such as PayPal Cash Card, PayPal credit card, and online PayPal application.

In case, you are purchasing online from the website Homedepot.com, you have multiple Payment options. Before that, the website or application will ask you to fill up your information such as your address, phone number, and many more. After adding all the products you want to purchase to your cart, you can check out using the following,

Credit Cards

Store Gift Cards

Home Depot credit account

PayPal

What is your reason for choosing Google or Samsung Pay as your preferred payment method? Are you selecting it to avoid making contact during purchase? Well, if that is the case, you have alternative options that don’t include Samsung and Google Pay. The first option is to order the products you want online on the website Homedepot.com or in the phone application. In this case, you can stay in the comfort of your home and get your product delivered.

There is another contactless method for purchasing products from Home Depot. It is a curbside pickup. Unlike the previous option, you will not be paying a fee for this. Once you are done adding products to your cart, you have to pick a time and date. Later, you can collect the products by visiting the selected store and parking your car at an allocated location. The staff from Home Depot will load the products into your car. Once loaded, you can leave the store with the products.

What Are Some Other Stores That Accept Google Pay as a Payment Method?

The Home Depot has ignored the importance of adding Google Pay. However, there are many other retail chains and food chains that have recognized the significance of Google Pay. Those stores have added Google Pay as one of the acceptable payment methods. I will list them below, please take a look at them.

PetSmart

Best Buy

Game Stop

McDonald’s

Whole Foods

Trader Joe’s

Kohls

The Disney Store

Staples

You can see popular retail chains like Best Buy, PetSmart, and Trader Joe’s have added Google Pay. In the coming days, other retailers would also add Google Pay.

What Are Some Other Stores That Accept Samsung Pay as an Acceptable Payment Method?

Samsung Pay is one of the acceptable payment methods in Home Depot. Nevertheless, apart from Home Depot, there are various other stores that accept Samsung Pay. I will list those retail and pharmacy chains that accept Samsung Pay. Please take a look at them in the below list.

Trader Joe’s

Kohl’s

Best Buy

HallMark

Forever 21

Office Depot

Staples

Walgreens

Save Mart

Final Thoughts

Home Depot has considered the preferred payment methods of the customers. Still, you will be surprised by looking at the list of payment options it accepts, doesn’t have Google Pay. Well, just like Apple Pay, Google Pay is also gaining ground. The number of Google Pay users is increasing rapidly. However, this isn’t what Home Depot considers. Home Depot has included one of the widely used online payment methods, which is PayPal. As a result, it is disappointing only a fraction of its customer base. Nevertheless, Home Depot is forgetting an important point, which is evolution. There are so many companies that provide online money payment services. Just like PayPal, one of its competitors may grow beyond PayPal due to innovation it may add in the future. In such a case, Home Depot will find it hard to shift from PayPal to another online payment service.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Home Depot Accept Google Pay?

1. Can I use Google or Samsung pay for using checking out from Homedepot.com? Yes. You can use Samsung Pay when you are purchasing online. Later, you can either choose to get those products delivered to your home or you can pick them up from curbside. 2. Does Walgreens accept Samsung Pay? In addition to Home Depot, one can use Samsung Pay while purchasing at both Walgreens in-store and Walgreens.com. 3. How to avoid physical contact while purchasing from Home Depot without Google Pay? You have numerous ways to accept shop from Home Depot without any physical contact. It includes using other contactless payment methods such as Samsung Pay in-store or choosing to get the products delivered to your home from Homedepot.com.