Are you planning to visit the nearby Hobby Lobby Creative Retail Stores, and you are wondering Does Hobby Lobby Take Apple Pay? Then you are in the right place, as you will be able to learn more about the retail stores, as well as verify if Apple Pay is accepted at these retail stores or not?

What Is Hobby Lobby?

Hobby Lobby is an American Retail Company, that was set up by the American Businessman, David Green, on August 3, in the year 1972. This company currently has more than 932 stores across the country, and it sells various types of products at its stores such as Art Supplies, Craft Supplies, Apparel Fabrics, Candle Fragrances, Art Fixtures, books, Baking Supplies, Floral arrangements, Scrap Book, Paper Crafts and many more. Moreover, the Hobby Lobby’s headquarters are located in the Oklahoma City of Oklahoma State. Furthermore, this creative retail store company is making more than $5 billion in annual revenue currently, which is said to increase further in the next few years.

Does Hobby Lobby Take Apple Pay?

Currently, the Hobby Lobby is not allowing the customers who visit their stores, to make payments through Apple Pay. And not just that, Apple Pay is also not available as a payment option even on the Hobby Lobby online platform. This is mainly because the company has no active partnership with the Apple company, and besides, the company does not have a large customer base like that of Walmart as of yet. This is why most of the sales at these stores are plunging, especially after the company suffered a devastating hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, there is an active rumor stating that the company is planning to have a partnership deal with the popular payment application, PayPal. However, there is no confirmation provided by either of these companies. Although, we can speculate that the company will be providing more online payment options at its stores, in the coming years, as it has become very popular among the customers.

What Are the Different Kinds of Payment Methods That Are Approved at Hobby Lobby?

Now that you have learned that the Apple Pay platform is not accepted at the Hobby Lobby Stores, let’s find out more about the other payment options at these stores here in this section. Firstly, here at these stores, the customers are allowed to make payments through credit and debit cards from various brands such as American Express, Visa, Discover, and Mastercard. Secondly, people can also make payments through gift cards and cash coupons offered by the company.

And if you are a person who prefers to pay, offline, then there is also the option of checks and cash, which are still the most used payment options here at these stores. However, as stated in the above sections, the company has plans to introduce online payment options to the stores, once the sales hit a positive mark in the coming months, and so there are already discussing a partnership with the popular payment company, PayPal.

What Are the Benefits of the Apple Pay?

As the title itself suggests, here in this section, we are going to talk in much more detail about the various advantages and features of the Apple Pay mobile application.

Secured Payment

One of the most popular features of the Apple Pay mobile application is that it makes sure that the payment, as well as the customer’s banking details, remain secured throughout the process. Besides, even when the customers make payments through this application to sellers, the bank details are kept secret, and they can only access the payment information. This process is mainly possible because of the token called, the device account number, which will help the customers keep their details secret.

Offline Payment

If you are a person who lives in a region where there is no better internet connectivity or prefers to stay away from the internet. Then the Apple Pay application is the best for you, as it does not require an internet connection on the device to make transactions. And not just that, the users can simply use this application even when the airplane mode is turned on. Besides, during this payment method, the verification process is done using the messages feature, unlike other online payment applications.

Low Risks

As you know, many people use the Apple Devices to make sure that their personal information and other details cannot be accessed by any person, especially hackers. And it is the same with the Apple Pay mobile application, and it is the reason why many people use this application to make payments. Mainly by using the device account number feature, the platform uses tokens for transactions, keeping all the transaction details secret.

Accessibility

Besides, the Apple Pay application is very popular across the country, and many people use this application as their main payment option. This is why, many popular retail stores, restaurants, and online platforms, have introduced Apple Pay as a payment option. Therefore, people can use this as the main payment option at any store and companies nearby their locality.

Why Should You Shop from Hobby Lobby?

Hobby Lobby is an upcoming retail store, which has been suffering from certain issues and controversies over the years. However, it still offers various features and benefits for the people who shop here.

Product Variety

The Hobby Lobby store as said by the company is a creative store, where customers can find various types of products to choose from. And the stores are not just geared towards creativity and DIY trends, the customers can find many other essential products here. Furthermore, they can even order all the products online on the official platform from the comfort of their homes.

Online Platform

Recently, the Hobby Lobby company has launched an online platform, and website, to help the customers purchase various products from this company, from the comfort of their homes. So that the people who prefer shopping from the Hobby Lobby stores can now simply order all the products easily. Moreover, people can pick up the orders directly from the store, if they want to save more money or simply wait for the order delivered to your address.

Extra Discounts

Similar to all other retail stores in the country, the Hobby Lobby stores also offer extra discounts and offer for their customers during the discount periods conducted by them, which are usually during the holidays. And not just that, the customers who have the annual memberships offered by the company can get many other additional perks, and benefits that include amazing deals on multiple types of products at the stores and online platform.

What Are Some Alternatives to Buying at Hobby Lobby?

As you can guess, the Hobby Lobby is an upcoming retail store, therefore, the people who want to access more benefits and a better shopping experience can visit some of the best alternative retail stores listed here in this section.

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store

This Hudson-based Specialty Retailer of Arts and Crafts is gaining popularity these days, and it currently has almost 855 stores in the country. The Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store was originally established by the founders, Rohrback, Zimmerman, Hilda, and Berthold Reich, Justin and Alma, & Sigmund and Mathilda, back in the year 1943. Moreover, the company’s headquarters are located in the Hudson City of Ohio State. Besides, this art and craft store chain is currently making revenue of up to $2.7 billion dollars every year.

Michael’s

When it comes to art and craft stores, Michael’s is one of the best in the country, and it has a very large customer base because of its popularity. Besides, this company is said to be one of the largest providers of arts and crafts in the North American region, mainly because it operates more than 1225 stores in both the United States of America and Canada. Here at these stores, the customers can purchase various types of products such as Wall Decor, Art, Crafts, Home Decor, Scrap Booking, Floral, Framing, and many more.

Amazon

As you already know, Amazon in recent days has indeed become the one-stop shop for all types of products including arts and crafts supplies. Besides, unlike at other stores, here on this platform, the customers will be able to find a wider variety of products, that are within their budget. And not just that, with this online platform, the customers can simply order the products online without visiting the stores.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hobby Lobby Take Apple Pay? No, as stated in the above sections, the Hobby Lobby is not accepting payments through Apple Pay mobile payment application currently. What are some of the best alternatives to the Hobby Lobby? Amazon, Michael’s, and Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store are some of the best alternatives to the Holly Lobby retail stores. What are the benefits of using the Apple Pay application? As explained in the above article, the Apple Pay mobile application offers various benefits such as Secured Payment, Accessibility, Low Risks, Offline Payments, etc.