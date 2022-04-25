The United States Postal Service is handling more than 167 million pieces of First Class mail every day round the year. This makes us wonder about how are they so efficient with what they do. Many customers also wonder if their First Class Mail can be tracked or not. If you are also wondering if it can be tracked, then you can leave all the questions aside as we here will be answering if the USPS First Class mail can be tracked. We will also be discussing a few common questions related to this topic, such as, What are the pros and cons of First Class mail? What are the features of First Class mail? What are Certified Mail, Signature Confirmation, and Informed Delivery? Etc. We have a lot more articles on USPS and its functions. Please take a look at our post on USPS printing of labels to learn more about how the USPS Functions.

Can You Track Your USPS First Class Mail?

You will be glad to know that the United States Postal Service (USPS) does have a tracking option for the First Class mail. This service is provided to their customers for no charge for the First Class Retail and Commercial Packages. Though, they are providing the tracking service for the First Class mail. This service is not available for the First Class postcards, letters, and flats, and they can not be tracked. But customers can add on certain services which can help them in getting a little tracking information.

What Is the Process by Which You Can Track Your First Class Mail From USPS?

To be able to track a package, a customer must first add the tracking feature to his/her package. There are two ways to do this, one is by going to the post office and the next is by doing it yourself online. Let us talk about how to do these individually.

Post Office

To be able to add a tracking feature for your package in the post office. Go to the front desk and tell them that you would like to send a package by First Class. Next, the staff member at the front desk will weigh your parcel. Keep in mind that the charges for the parcel will be dependent on how much it weighs. If the parcel is more than 13 ounces, then it will not come under First Class and will come under the Priority or Priority Express service. Do not worry as these options might be more expensive but will come with a shipping and delivery guarantee.

After this, the staff member will print a label and stick it on the package, after which you will have to make the payment. Once the payment is completed, the staff member will give you a receipt. The receipt will have a tracking number. This number can also be shared with the recipient of the parcel so he/she can also tack it.

Online

The tracking feature can also be added online. This is much simpler than going to the post office and doing it. All you will have to do is print a First Class shipping label at home. For this, a customer has to be signed up with a vendor who is approved. A few vendors are eBay, PayPal, and SendPro. If you are choosing to go with vendors like eBay or PayPal, you will have the flexibility and convenience of creating a shipping label on their site. But this can only be done if you are approved to do so. No matter which vendor you have chosen, you will receive a receipt after making the payment.

Parcels like First Class will receive a tracking number on the online receipt, which will be in your transaction records. This number can be used to track the parcel. This can be given to the recipient of the parcel, who can also use it to track the package.

Is the USPS First Class Mail Tracked Automatically?

Yes, the USPS First Class mail is tracked automatically. The First Class mail is also what we call regular mail. This mail consists of 3 types of mail. The 3 types of mail are called, letters, flats, and packages. Only the packages which come with a free tracking option are the First Class packages. Parcels like letters and flats come with a little tacking option. But it is not close to the tracking of packages.

How Much Does It Cost to Add Tracking to First Class?

The costs for tracking USPS parcels vary depending on what type of package it is. If it is a First Class package, then it is completely free of cost. The costs for tracking are included in the cost of shipping. As we have mentioned in the above sections, the pricing of the parcel is dependent on how much the parcel weighs. If the package is between 1 and 4 ounces then it will cost around $4 which is the starting price at the United States Postal Service (USPS). The maximum amount of weight that a package can go is 13 ounces. If it goes above 13 then it will be upgraded to Priority or Priority Express service. This might be more expensive, but it comes with free shipping as well.

What Are Certified Mail, Signature Confirmation, and Informed Delivery?

In the United States Postal Service (USPS) there are various types of deliveries and mails that they offer. A few of them are Certified Mail, Signature Confirmation, and Informed Delivery. Let us discuss these briefly.

Certified Mail

A certified mail provides the sender of the mail with a mailing receipt and an electronic verification. This receipt and verification for the package have been delivered or an attempt for delivery was made. Certified mail is usually sent with regular mail is also very cheap. This type of mail is not insured, and a customer will have to pay extra in order to get it insured.

Signature Confirmation

The Signature Confirmation gives the date and the time of delivery or the attempt for delivery. Signature Confirmation also provides the name of the person who has signed for the package being delivered. If a customer wants a print of the Signature Confirmation, it can be requested and will be provided to him/her.

Informed Delivery

As the name suggests, an Informed Delivery gives a customer who is eligible a preview of an incoming household incoming mail. This preview is given digitally. The preview is a black and white image of the package which shows the address and other information about the parcel. The Informed Delivery is sent out by email or on an online dashboard.

What Are a Few Pros and Cons of the First Class Mail?

Even though First Class mail is one of the most used forms of mail, it has its pros and cons. Lets us discuss a few pros and cons in brief. Starting with the advantages.

Pros

The biggest advantage when it comes to choosing First Class mail is that it is very economical and is delivered very quickly. Another advantage with First Class mail is that the pricing of the delivery is not affected by the distance the package has to go. First Class mail as we have mentioned several times in the above sections has a free tracking option. This option will not even have surcharges for no fuel or home deliveries. These are just a few reasons, why one should choose First Class mail from the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Cons

When it comes to the disadvantages of using the First Class mail, there are not many. The only cons to this are with the weight and the eligibility for tracking. The disadvantage that First Class mail has with weight is that the maximum acceptable weight is 3.5 ounces. If it shoots above 3.5 ounces, then the package will be upgraded to Priority or Priority Express. As for the eligibility for getting the tracking feature, not all First Class mails are eligible for tracking. For example, the First Class letters are not eligible for tracking. But a customer will get a little tracking information if he/she requests an add-on service.

Conclusion

The First Class mail provided by the United States Postal Service (USPS) is a great way to send your package anywhere in the country. This mailing service comes with a tracking option that is free of cost. More detail on First Class mail has been given in the initial sections. There is a process by which a customer can track his/her parcel. We have given information about how one can add the tracking option from the post office and online, and how a customer can track the parcel. If you are wondering whether the parcels are tracked automatically, then the answer is given in the above section. In the final section, we have given details about Certified Mail, Signature Confirmation, and Informed Delivery. The pros and cons of First class mail have also been given.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How fast is First Class mail delivered? The delivery of the First Class mail is estimated to be done in one to three days from the date of the postmarked. But if the parcel is delivered locally, then it is estimated to be delivered in a day. Keep in mind that these are all estimates, and they are not guaranteed. 2. Which is better Priority or First Class? As Priority is more expensive than First Class, it is obvious that Priority is better than First Class. Priority mail has built-in tracking features. Priority mail also has lesser size restrictions when compared with First Class. 3. Does First Class mail need a stamp? Yes, First Class mails do need a stamp. By putting a stamp on a First Class letter, you can send it anywhere in the United States of America, for economical prices.