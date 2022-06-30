Given the information that FedEx and USPS have been partners for more than 20 years, it is logical for us to come up with this question. Both the companies make use of each other’s leverage. For example, FedEx is good at international mail, while the USPS is good at delivering mail in rural areas. As result, both the companies are offering better services to their respective customers. However, we still don’t know how far they have integrated their system. So, we are left with questions such as Does FedEx take USPS. In this article, I will be answering this question in a detailed manner. Continue reading to know the answer.

Will FedEx Take USPS as of 2022?

While it is true that both the parties have made a contractual agreement in 2001, the terms of the contract don’t allow FedEx to take USPS. Sometimes, FedEx does handle the mails of USPS that enter its supply chain. FedEx will not let go of such mails until USPS come and recover them. Apart from such cases, the services offered by FedEx and USPS are dealt with by the respective companies only. I elucidate further on this. Keep reading to know about the collaboration between FedEx and USPS.

What Is the Connection Between FedEx and USPS?

The way FedEx and USPS are associated with each other has created confusion among the customers of both organizations. So, let us discuss what was the contract that took place between USPS and FedEx in 2001. In the year 2001, FedEx won the lottery by getting a contract from USPS. This let FedEx make use of USPS’s expertise in delivering mail to even the most remote places. This is because delivering the mail to any address located within the US, irrespective of the road condition, or inclement weather, is the legal responsibility of the USPS. FedEx knew this very well. The USPS, in return, got access to international mailing. A few years after winning the contract, FedEx came with SmartPost Service that made maximum use of the USPS’s delivery network. However, this service is now no more available. FedEx stopped the service in March 2021.

What Will Happen if You Accidentally Drop a USPS Package in FedEx Dropbox?

According to the contract, FedEx is not bound to deliver any of the USPS packages, even in case a USPS mail or package was accidentally dropped into FedEx Dropbox. Still, there are instances where such wrongly dropped USPS packages have been delivered by FedEx. FedEx may have delivered such mails in respect of the long-term partnership it has with the USPS. However, you cannot expect the same to happen to all the cases. What can happen in case FedEx doesn’t deliver it? What will it do with the USPS package? Well, there are two possibilities. They are,

The FedEx may hold the package and contact the USPS. Later, the USPS will send someone to collect the USPS package.

In another case, FedEx will directly contact. FedEx may have collected your contact info from your FedEx account (if you had one).

In most cases, FedEx will not throw away the wrong USPS packages. However, you shouldn’t exploit the relationship between FedEx and USPS by repeating the mistake again.

What Will Happen if You Accidentally Drop a FedEx Package in USPS Dropbox?

This case is complex as well, and you can expect various end results. The probable scenarios are,

If you are lucky, the postal worker who regularly does the work of picking up packages may find the package and drop it in the correct box. In that case, the shipment will resume traveling to its destination. However, you cannot expect this to happen every time.

In another case, the poster work may send it to the shipment facility. There, hopefully, someone may identify the package belonging to other mailing services. Later, send it to the correct facility. This way, your package will be delivered to its destination.

Lastly, in the worst-case scenario, the package will be lost in the supply chain of USPS. You may not have the chance to retrieve the package at all.

Will FedEx Deliver Packages or Mail Sent Using the USPS Boxes?

In case you are asking if FedEx will accept the package or mail placed in a USPS box, then yes. However, for that, you have to get rid of all the USPS labels, and addresses if not cover them with paper. The overall point is the box should in no way represent the USPS. However, this act is considered illegal. It can be vaguely considered a misuse of the USPS service. Hence, I would tell you to avoid sending any packages using the USPS boxes.

You may come up with a contradicting statement, saying that you saw FedEx delivering USPS packages. Well, for that, I have a better explanation.

Will FedEx Drop the Package Inside the USPS Mailbox?

Yes. A few times, the FedEx associates drop the packages inside the mailbox. However, USPS doesn’t allow or encourage it. So does FedEx. FedEx asks its staff to not use the USPS package, FedEx is really serious about this because the USPS is a federal body. They don’t want to spoil their partnership and additionally get involved in legal problems. Did you know that it is illegal for anyone to use mailboxes? The mailboxes are federal property. Only the resident and the USPS postal carrier reserve the right for the usage of a mailbox.

What Are the Types of Boxes Accepted by FedEx?

There is no specific type of box that FedEx expects you to use for sending packages via FedEx. There is no restriction as long as the box is sturdy and not damaged. In case you are sending something heavy, it is better to use a double-wall box. The chipboard boxes can be used to send something like gifts. However, you should again wrap it using the corrugated envelope.

Will FedEx Deliver Packages With a USPS Label?

The chances of FedEx delivering a package with a USPS label are thin. If there is a USPS label on the package, it is the responsibility of USPS to deliver the product to the destination. FedEx, as a private company, will focus on its own business. It doesn’t make it a practice to work for other organizations without a deal or partnership dictating terms. Since FedEx is not bound to deliver the USPS packages, it most probably will not deliver the package with a USPS label.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I began this article by answering if FedEx takes USPS. However, the long-term relationship between FedEx has created more confusion among the customers of both FedEx and USPS. Hence, I continued answering further queries related to USPS, FedEx, and packages. Firstly, I explained the connection between FedEx and USPS. Following that, I explained the case of accidentally dropping a USPS package in FedEx Dropbox and vice versa. Later, I told if FedEx will deliver packages that are sent by its customers using the USPS boxed and told why FedEx doesn’t drop its package inside the mailbox. Lastly, I listed the types of boxes that FedEx accepts for delivering the product. I hope I have given enough information regarding the relationship between FedEx and USPS. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

The confusion in people arises because they think the service offered by both organizations are interchangeable. However, though they have a partnership, sill they offered their services separately to their respective customers. Hence, you can either completely get your service from USPS or FedEx. The option is left to you. You can choose either one of the two. If you still need a better clarification, it is better for you to take a look at the terms and conditions of the partnership between these two parties. So many things have been changed after FedEx quit its SmartPost Service. Staying updated will also help you know how FedEx and USPS work.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does FedEx Take USPS

1. Why isn’t other delivery service companies such as FedEx cannot use the mailbox? The mailboxes belonging to USPS can be used only by the resident and USPS mail carrier. Moreover, USPS being a federal body, misusing the mailbox is a federal offense. 2. How is USPS abbreviated? The term USPS is abbreviated as the United States Postal Service. It was started on the 1st of July in the year 1971. It is a federal body. 3. Is it mandatory for USPS to deliver the mail to any address that is located within the USPS? Yes. It is USPS’s duty to deliver the package or mail to any destination located within the USPS. Moreover, USPS has the best postal delivery network that is far and wide-reaching. Covering even to the remotest village. 4. Will my USPS mail get lost accidentally? Well, in that case, there are chances. However, it is bound to happen less likely.