One of the most pressing issues we have in our country right now is rising unemployment. With the pandemic, increasing gas prices, and a slow economy, it is getting harder for many people to find a job. If you want to get a good-paying job, then more than education, what you need are skills. There are many people out there learning new skills or working a low-skilled job to pay their bills. If you are looking for a smile low-skilled job, then your best option is to work at a retailer. One such retailer hiring people is Family Dollar. If you think of working at a Family Dollar store, then you must be wondering about their hiring process. Many retailers take drug tests on applicants before hiring them, is it the same for Family Dollar? Does Family Dollar drug test its employees?

Any major retailer takes its hiring process and employees seriously, as they will be the ones responsible for running the store. As those employees represent the retailer, they are expected to be professionals. But taking drugs while working is not only unprofessional, it is also illegal. To keep the stores and the customers safe, many retailers take drug tests. Read the article to know whether Family Dollar drug tests its employees or not.

Does Family Dollar Drug Test Its Employees as of 2022?

Yes, Family Dollar does drug test its employees. As a major Dollar chain store company in America, Family Dollar has a duty to keep the employees in line to provide good service. Taking drugs would not only jeopardize that, but can also result in the opposite. The company does drug tests on all its applicants and potential employees. Although there are various employees of different designations working for Family Dollar, not all of them are tested for drugs. The company conducts drug tests on employees working at its many stores located across America. In case an applicant is tested positive, then their application will be rejected, and they may have to try again when sober. If you want to learn more in detail about Family Dollar’s drug policy and which drugs the retailer looks for, then continue reading the article till the end.

What is the Drug Policy of Family Dollar?

Family Dollar has a strict and comprehensive policy against its employees and applicants using drugs. You can read the policy in the company’s code of business conduct. In it, you will see that the retailer strictly prohibits any drug abuse among its employees and applicants. Millions of people visit Family Dollar stores throughout America every year. It is a priority for the company to provide those people with a safe, healthy, and drug-free shopping environment. When you apply for a job at a Family Dollar store, you will have to allow the retailer to screen you for drugs. When you are hired, you will need to sign a contract allowing Family Dollar to test you for drugs whenever they want. If employees test positive for drugs, then the company will have to terminate their employment indefinitely.

What Drugs Does Family Dollar Test Employees for?

There are hundreds of narcotic substances around the world. Testing for all those drugs is not only challenging but quite a long process. That is why the company only tests for mainstream narcotic substances, which are easily available in the United States. While smoking marijuana may be legal in some states, it is still not allowed for Family Dollar employees to smoke. Here’s a list of narcotic substances that the company looks out for in the drug test for employees and applicants.

Cocaine

Phencyclidine (PCP)

Opiates

Amphetamines (including methamphetamine)

THC

These are the chemical substances and drugs that the company primarily looks out for in your system. If you are found taking any of these drugs, then you can forgo any idea of working at your local Family Dollar store.

How Does Family Dollar Do a Drug Test?

There are many ways to test someone for drugs. As part of the drug test, the retailer requires its employees to provide urine samples. While there are other ways to drug test people, checking urine samples for drugs is the most effective and surefire way to get the most accurate details regarding the test. This test is a necessary part of the hiring process for potential employees. When it comes to testing, sales employees are tested in the store itself, while the managerial staff is tested by third parties. Testing people for drugs used to be a fairly complicated process in the past, but not anymore. If employees give their urine samples, then the result will come in just 2 days. This will not only speed up the hiring process, but also make it safe.

Does Every Family Dollar Store Do Drug Tests?

Yes, there are more than 8,200 Family Dollar stores in the United States, and they all conduct drug tests on employees and applicants. Possessing or consuming illegal narcotics substances is a serious crime in this country. That is why all major corporations tend to take substance abuse among their employees seriously. There is an opioid epidemic happening in America, just like there was a crack epidemic during the 80s and 90s. Seeing the devastating effects of crack, cocaine, opioids, and other drugs, every retailer has put in place a strict anti-drug policy for the stores and their staff.

How Long Will It Take to Receive the Results of Family Dollar’s Drug Test?

The manager of the store where you applied will send you a notification to take the drug test. After receiving that notification, you have 48 hours to take the drug test. Once an applicant or store employee takes a drug test, his/her urine sample is sent to the lab. There, the lab operators will check for different chemical compounds’ presence. As there may be other people’s drug test samples waiting for checking, your urine sample may not be immediately tested. It will take a week before you receive the results of the test. There will be many people applying for the job, and getting test results for all of them requires a bit of time, But no matter what, you can expect the result within one or two weeks.

Can Family Dollar Do Drug Tests Randomly?

Yes, it can. When you get the job, you will have to sign the employee contract. In the contract, one of the clauses states that the company has the right to do drug tests on employees at any time. If anyone does not agree to take the drug test, then Family Dollar reserves the right to terminate their employment indefinitely. But there is usually a reason for the dollar store retailer to conduct drug tests. If an employee has an accident while working, then it is the company policy to take a drug test for that person. In case there are suspicions regarding an employee’s behavior in the store, then he/she is like;y to undertake a drug test.

Does Family Dollar Do Background Checks on Applicants?

Yes. Family Dollar does background checks on people applying for a job at its stores. Every company or retailer has to provide a safe and secure shopping environment. If a customer is harmed or put in danger by an employee at the store, then there is a good chance the retailer will be faced with lawsuits. That is why, when hiring people, Family Dollar and many other retailers do background checks on job applicants o see if they have any prior criminal history and arrests made against them. But even if there is a criminal history, that does mean that the applicant is denied the job. It depends on what type of crime that person has committed previously. Based on this evaluation, Family Dollar decides whether to hire that person or not.

Conclusion

With the growing substance abuse among this country’s people, it is getting more common to find some employees in stores on some kind of drugs. That is why Family Dollar and many other major retailers take drug tests on people applying for a job at their stores. It is Family Dollar’s drug policy to keep its stores safe and establish a drug-free environment. To achieve that, the company does drug tests on its employees. Family Dollar requires applicants to give their urine samples. These samples are then checked if they have narcotics chemical compounds like THC, cocaine, opioids, etc. So, if you are hoping to get a job at a Family Dollar store, then make sure you be sober, and don’t take any drugs for at least a month before.

FAQs – Does Family Dollar Drug Test Its Employees?

