Many retail and grocery stores accept EBT for payment. One can buy a wide range of food items using EBT. However, DoorDash is not a retail store. It helps you to shop from your home and complete the payment process completely online. However, DoorDash has items that one is allowed to buy using EBT. Hence, you may be wondering does DoorDash accept EBT. Well, after reading the payment policy of DoorDash, I have come up with an answer to this question. Additionally, I will be sharing more information about DoorDash’s payment policy.

Can You Use EBT While Buying via DoorDash?

EBT is not present in DoorDash’s list of accepting payments. The key reason for DoorDash to refuse is the EBT’s usage policy. According to the policy, one cannot use EBT for purchasing certain types of foods such as pre-made foods, hot foods, and food items that one can eat in the store. In order to avoid complexities, DoorDash has refused EBT completely. Instead, you can use debit/credit cards and online payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, Google Pay, etc. for purchasing food using DoorDash.

What is the Reason for DoorDash Not Accepting EBT?

Unlike most cases, the problem is not with DoorDash’s payment policy. In this case, even if DoorDash wishes to fulfill its customers by accepting EBT, the law will not allow it. It is illegal for DoorDash to accept EBT and deliver food to its customer. The foods prepared in the restaurant will not come under the allowed food items of EBT. Since DoorDash delivers its customer with already prepared food, it becomes impossible for it to accept EBT for payment.

What Are the Acceptable Payment Methods of DoorDash?

Due to the issue with legality, DoorDash was unable to serve people who were willing to use EBT. However, DoorDash, taking the customer’s payment preference into account, allows people to pay using various payment methods. You can take a look at the acceptable payment methods of DoorDash below,

Credit card

Debit card

Google Pay

Apple Pay

PayPal

Venmo

DoorDash gift card

Another big advantage of using DoorDash is you will be able to use multiple payment methods together in one account. For example, you can save Apple Pay, Google Pay, and many more payment options on your DoorDash account. This flexibility is something that you will not find in many places. It will also help you in financial planning and spending.

Can You Use Cash for Paying DoorDash?

Cash is one of the most preferred payment options for many people. It is also widely accepted among different types of merchandisers. What about DoorDash? Does DoorDash accept it as well? Well, surprisingly, DoorDash doesn’t accept cash as well. However, this was not the case earlier. DoorDash was accepting cash from its customer upon delivery. In the year 2020, DoorDash stopped the “Cash on Delivery” service. In order to increase health and safety during the COVID-19 outbreak, it came to this decision. Now, the spread of COVID-19 is pretty much under control. Will it lift this suspension of “Cash on Delivery” in the future? As of now, DoorDash hasn’t issued any statement regarding this.

Since people are getting used to contactless payment, and they find it more secure, only a few people are willing to revert to cash payment. Hence, the chances of DoorDash accepting cash in the future are less.

Is There Any Other Food Delivery Service That Accepts EBT?

If you don’t find a particular service in one company, you will immediately start looking for alternatives. However, in this case, you cannot do it. You should remember the reason DoorDash doesn’t accept EBT. Similar to DoorDash, all other food delivery services face the same legality issue. Hence, popular food delivery services like Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grubhub will not be accepting EBT for the same reason.

How to Use EBT?

The beneficiaries of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) use the EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) for payments at grocery and retail stores. The federal government has come up with this financial setup that aims at helping families that have low incomes. With the help of EBT, low-income families will be able to purchase selected food items. In order to use the fund given by the government, an EBT card is issued for the SNAP beneficiaries. Except for some restricted food items, you will be able to buy most of the food items from the store.

What Can You Purchase Using Your EBT Fund?

The range of food items you can purchase using your EBT fund is pretty broad. This is to make sure that SNAP beneficiaries are able to buy food that has nutrients. Below, I have listed a few foods that one can purchase using an EBT card,

Bread and cereals

Seeds and plants that produce food

Fruits and vegetables

Dairy products

Bottled water and non-alcoholic beverages

Meats, fish, and poultry

What Are the Food Items That You Cannot Purchase Using the EBT Fund?

A good number of food items cannot be bought using the EBT fund. Here are those foods,

Beer, wine, liquor, cigarettes, or tobacco (Most of these items will not come under the necessity food items)

Vitamins and medicines

Food that can be eaten in the store

Hot foods or meals

Food that has already been prepared

Will You Be Able to Use EBT for Grocery Delivery?

Earlier we discussed that no food delivery company can accept the payment made using EBT. Does the delivery of groceries have similar restrictions? Luckily, there is no restriction in the case of groceries. Many retail and grocery stores deliver grocery products by accepting payments made using the EBT card. Here is the list of stores that deliver grocery products by accepting payments made using EBT.

Publix

Safety

ShopRite

FarmboxRx

Aldi

Instacart

Walmart

Amazon

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Food Lion

Hy-Vee

However, you should keep in mind that these stores will be delivering only EBT- allowed products. In case, you are buying products that are not allowed, you may have to use a different payment method.

How to Add Your EBT Card to Walmart Online?

Walmart accepting payments made using EBT cards is helping thousands of poor families. Since Walmart stores are present across the country, numerous people will get benefited from this. If you want to use an EBT fund, you can do it by adding your EBT card on Walmart.com. This allows to you purchase grocery items online from Walmart. To add an EBT card on Walmart.com, you have to follow the below steps.

Open your Walmart.com account by logging in

Once you are logged on, you should click on the option “Select Payment Methods”

Now, you can enter the information on your EBT card

Finally, select the option “Save Card”

However, you should know that certain Walmart stores don’t accept EBT. Hence, before ordering online, it is better to give a call to the Walmart store that is located near your place.

How Many Are Using EBT?

You will be surprised to know that more than 38 million United States citizens are currently part of SNAP. In each state of the USA, around 10 to 15% of the population are qualified for using EBT. This figure shows that the SNAP beneficiaries are present across the USA. Hence, the grocery stores that sell different food and grocery product accept payments made using the EBT card.

Final Thoughts

The law forbids DoorDash and many other food delivery companies from delivering food items to people who pay using EBT cards. However, the delivery of groceries by retail stores is allowed, which can be contradicting. The products allowed for purchasing using EBT are the reason for this complexity. Since most of the products that Food delivery services like DoorDash don’t come under EBT-allowed products, it becomes impossible for them to accept EBT cards. Hence, the SNAP beneficiaries should visit the restaurant or grocery stores in person in order to get the products that they cannot purchase using EBT. Still, you can make use of grocery delivery services for eligible food items.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does DoorDash Accept EBT

1. Does DoorDash accept payments made using Apple Pay? Yes. DoorDash accepts different types of Digital payments such as Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo, and Google Pay. In order to cater to a wide range of customers, DoorDash has included many payment options. 2. Since when did DoorDash stop accepting cash? It has been 2 years since DoorDash put a hold on accepting cash for payment. During the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, DoorDash suspended cash payments to curb the spread of the virus. Since the customers are not demanding the cash option, currently, DoorDash is not thinking to bring around cash payment. 3. Can you use a credit/debit card for using the DoorDash food delivery service? Yes. You can use either your credit or debit card to purchase food from DoorDash. Similarly, you can use the DoorDash gift card. 4. Does Instacart accept payments made using EBT cards? Yes. Just like Instacart, other grocery delivery services accept EBT payment methods.