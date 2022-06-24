There are plenty of discount store retailers in the United States that sell items at cheap rates. These stores act as saviors for low-income households in this country. One of the most famous discount store chains is Dollar Tree. It has more than 15,400 stores spread across various parts of the country. You can get any item there at very cheap prices. These stores provide a perfect way to save money. They all accept many modes of payments at the various outlets to make it easier for customers to make purchases. Most people use different payment methods to purchase goods, and the discount store retailer tries to accommodate as many payments as possible. But does Dollar tree accept EBTs? Does it accept SNAP and other food stamps to make purchases at its stores? These are the questions for which you will get the answers in this article.

Dollar Tree has millions of customers visiting its stores every year to buy goods at affordable rates. They are able to sell items at low prices by bulk buying the items, in addition to the discount retailer’s impeccable supply chain. Dollar Tree is the 3rd largest retailer discount store retailer that comes after Dollar General and Family Dollar. There are thousands of items that you can buy at Dollar Tree stores. These items even include food products like pasta, cereal, canned foods, etc.

But the main question is whether you can purchase these items with EBT or not. There are more than 38 million SNAP users in America. These people receive these benefits through the Electronic Benefit Transfer cards (EBTs). So, can you use EBTs to make purchases at Dollar Tree? Read the article to find out.

Does Dollar Tree Accept EBTs?

Yes, Dollar tree accepts EBT cards to make purchases for eligible products at its stores. Eligible items can be counted as the various food and other edible products in the store. You can use the EBT cards for both cash benefits and SNAP purchases. As a major discount store chain, it is not surprising that Dollar Tree accepts EBT cards. The people who visit discount stores want to save some money when making purchases, and using EBT cards to make those purchases will surely save a few bucks. But the thing to remember is that there aren’t only EBT cash benefits, there are also EBT food benefits. You can use either of the benefits for making purchases at Dollar Tree. Take note that you can only use these benefits to buy groceries and other essential items

How to Use EBT Cards to Buff Stuff at Dollar Tree?

The method to use EBT cards is a fairly simple process. The United States government has given guidelines on how to use EBTs to make purchases at stores that accept this method of payment. Follow these steps to use EBTs at Dollar Tree.

After you pick up the groceries you want at a Dollar Tree store, take them to the checkout lane. You will need to separate the eligible items and non-eligible items before the billing process starts.

Swipe your EBT card through the point-of-sale (POS) terminal or just hand it to the cashier and he/she will complete the transaction process.

Enter the four-number pin of your EBT card on the keypad of the swiping machine.

Then press the “Enter” key on the keypad.

The clerk will enter the purchase amount, after checking if it is the right amount, click on “OK” key to complete the translation.

After the transaction is successful, you will receive a receipt for the purchase you made. It is better to store the receipt so that you can calculate the balance the next time you think of using EBTs.

By following the above process, you can make purchases using the EBT card. It is basically no different from your normal debit and credit cards. Be sure to check the balance left on your EBT card before making purchases. Also, when it comes to EBTs, you need to have a clear understanding of what you can and cannot buy using the card.

What Items Are Eligible at Dollar Tree for Buying Them Using EBT Cards?

As per the official Dollar Tree website, you can buy any items that are eligible as per the guidelines of the USDA. As long as these items are listed in the government guidelines, you can buy them with SNAP benefits on the EBT cards. Here are some items that you can buy using EBTs.

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Meat, Poultry, and Fish

Bread and Cereals

Snack foods

Seeds and Plants (which produce food)

You can buy all the above-listed items at Dollar Tree using the EBT cards, as they are in accordance with USDA SNAP guidelines. But there are other edible food products that you can not buy using these benefits. Let’s find out what they are.

What Items Can You Not Buy Using SNAP Benefits at Dollar Tree?

Just like the way USDA has given guidelines on what you can buy using the SNAP benefits on EBT cards, they have also provided a list of items that you cannot purchase using SNAP. And these guidelines are the same for Dollar Tree. Here’s that list.

Beer, Wine, and all other types of liquor.

Cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Live animals except for shellfish, fish taken out of the water, and animals that are slaughtered before picking them up at the store.

Medicines, Supplements, Vitamins, and all other items that have supplement facts labels are not eligible for SNAP purchases.

All non-food items are not eligible for buying with SNAP benefits.

Keep in mind, that these items cannot be bought with your SNAP benefits. Beer and Whiskey are not something you can purchase using your social security benefits. Be aware of both the eligible and non-eligible items the next time you visit your local Dollar Tree store.

What Other Benefits Does the Government Provide?

There are numerous programs that the United States federal government offers to assist needy and low-income households in the country. According to the census bureau report in 2020, nearly 11.4% of the American population is living in poverty, which is about 37.2 million people. These households struggle to make their ends meet on a regular basis. And because of the pandemic, more households are coming under the poverty levels. To help these people to cover their basic expenses, the government provides benefits in areas like food, health insurance, housing, utilities, etc. But let’s concentrate on the food programs in this article, here’s a list of food benefits programs provided by the US government.

Immediate Aid

Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

These are some of the main food benefit programs that the government provides. Of these programs, Dollar Tree accepts SNAP and other benefits through the EBT card.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Using EBTs at Dollar Tree?

There are both Pros and Cons of using EBT cards to purchase food items at Dollar Tree. Most of these differences are valid at most discount stores, and not only at Dollar Tree. Here’s a list of both the pros and cons of using EBTs at the discount store chain.

Pros

Low-income households and people living under the poverty line will be able to afford a sufficient quantity of food to survive.

This will help people save money by cutting off the cost of buying food products,

The SNAP program will help cut costs for the health care system.

EBTs will reduce the burden and the pressure of feeding your family

All Dollar Tree stores in America accept EBT cards.

Cons

Some people may be embarrassed to buy stuff using EBT cards and SNAP benefits due to the social stigma attached to it.

You can only purchase food items at Dollar Tree stores using the SNAP benefits.

You can’t buy medicines and other essential items using SNAP at any of the Dollar Tree stores.

Conclusion

When you think of buying items at Dollar Tree, you must have the mindset of saving money, which is a good thing. There are many people trying to save as much money as possible, especially during this rising inflation in the country. For people who live in poverty, the government provides them with various benefit programs to help them. One of which is the SNAP program, with the help of this program, people can buy food products using the EBT cards at various stores, this includes Dollar Tree stores.

You can purchase all eligible items using the EBT cards at the discount store retailer. But the thing to take note of is that not all food items are eligible for this program. Read the article above to know which items you can and cannot buy using EBT cards.

FAQs – Does Dollar Tree Accept EBTs?

Does Dollar Tree accept EBTs? Yes, Dollar Tree does accept EBT cards to make purchases for eligible items at all its stores. Is there any limit on how much you can purchase using EBT cards? No, there is no such restriction or limits on how many purchases you can make using the EBT cards. As long as there is a balance on your card, you can use it to make purchases. Can you buy liquor using SNAP benefits at Dollar Tree? No, you cannot buy liquor using SNAP at Dollar Tree and any other retailer.