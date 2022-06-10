Dollar General Corporation is an American chain of stores providing general merchandise and other services. As of 2020, it was ranked 112th on the Fortune 500 list. It is one of the most profitable stores in the rural United States.

Phones and straight cards are a great way to keep in touch with our near and dear ones. These made our communication easy and affordable.

Are you also curious to know if Dollar General sells Straight talk cards? What are the different kinds of phones that you can purchase at Dollar general? What phone plans can you purchase at dollar general? If you also want to know answers to these questions, then read this article till the end.

What Are Straight Talk Cards?

A straight talk card is a service that allows its users to have 30 days of service for all service plans and cards. It has to be purchased every 30 days and has to be refilled to use it.

Straight cards are available in different offers and duration plans. For instance, these cards are available in the market in 3 and 30-day pans. Once the Straight card is purchased, it can be recharged online from their official website, straighttalk.com.

Can You Purchase Straight Talk Cards at Dollar General?

Unfortunately, Dollar General does not sell Straight talk cards at their store. But, Dollar General provides other phone services like prepaid phones, SIM cards, and prepaid phone cards. Straight cards are exclusively sold only in Walmart stores, Walmart online, and straightcard.com.

Additionally, Dollar General sells phones and phone cards only at their store. The official Dollar General website does not have phone services.

Where Else Can I Find Straight Talk Cards?

Straight talk cards are not available with Dollar General in both their stores and online. However, they can be found in the following places

At Walmart retail store

On Walmart’s official website

Official website of Straight talk

The costs of the Straight Talk cards on the Walmart website are as follows

Straight Talk Bring Your Own Tablet Sim Kit- $15

Straight Talk Bronze Unlimited 30-Day Prepaid Plan- $35

Straight Talk Silver Unlimited 30-Day Prepaid Plan- $45

Straight Talk Gold Unlimited Talk, Text & Data 30-Day Prepaid Plan- $55

All the plans purchased from the Walmart website would be delivered to your registered email or the money would be added to your device account directly.

What Are the Different Kinds of Phones and Phone Cards That You Can Purchase at Dollar General?

Dollar General sells different kinds of phones, phone cards, and SIM cards at their stores. These services are provided only in their stores and not on their official website. They provide affordable prices for the phone services compared to those of Straight talk.

I have researched and listed only some Phones and Phone cards sold by Dollar General at their stores. The following is the list

Tracfone BLU View 2, CDMA Prepaid Smartphone – $29.00 AT&T Motivate -$49.00 Total Wireless Samsung Galaxy A01, 16 GB Black Prepaid Smartphone – $39.00 SIMPLE Mobile LG K31 Rebel, 32 GB Black Prepaid Smartphone – $39.00 Verizon Moto E6 – $79.00 (price includes $40 airtime card)

What Are Some Phone Plans and Cards That You Can Purchase at Dollar General?

Dollar General does not sell straight talk cards. But, they do sell other major different cards and phone services. These are only sold by them in their physical stores. The following are the major services provided by Dollar General at their store

Total Wireless Tracfone Simple Mobile AT&T US cellular

What Kind of Sim Card Kits Can You Purchase at Dollar General?

Customers can buy sim card kits from Dollar General for $1 from various service providers at their store. The service providers who sell SIM card kits are Total Wireless, Simple Mobile, and AT&T. The SIMs purchased can be used on your own mobile phone. Many customers at Dollar General consider purchasing a SIM kit and using them by putting it in their own mobile. They can just sign up for a service plan this way. They can also choose from different service providers.

And all the service providers offer different kinds of plans for their users. SIM cards from all the different service providers are made such that they are compatible with any mobile phone. Most SIMs have universal compatibility with all mobile phones.

However, it is always suggested to verify the compatibility of the SIM you want to purchase with your mobile phone compatibility.

How Much Do Prepaid Phone Cards Cost at Dollar General?

Dollar General offers prepaid phone cards from different service providers. They offer their users prepaid cards with different duration and plans. The plans may vary from $15 to $100 based on the plans users need. There are individual, family, monthly, and annual plans.

Some service providers like AT&T also sell reusable cards that can be reloaded at the checkout of the Dollar General store. Prepaid phone cards can be purchased and used on your own device and get recharged to avail of its services.

How Much Do Plans and SIM Cards Cost at the Dollar General?

Following are the costs of some bestselling plans and SIM cards on the Dollar Store website

Tracfone $20 Unlimited Talk & Text + 1 GB Data Prepaid Phone Card, costs $20 Tracfone Bring Your Own Phone Triple SIM Kit Mini, costs $1 Total Wireless $25 Unlimited Plan – Unlimited talk, text, and data, costs $25 Tracfone $15 Prepaid Phone Card, costs $15 Simple Mobile Truly Unlimited $50 Prepaid Phone Card AT&T prepaid card costs $50 US Cellular Prepaid Plan Refill Card costs $29 AT&T Prepaid Reuse Card $10-$100 Total Wireless Blu VIEW 1, 16 GB Black – Prepaid Smartphone, costs $9

What is BYOP?

The full form of BYOP is Bring Your Own Phone. Most customers prefer to buy any SIM kit or plan and activate them on their mobile. These SIMs do not include any mobile phone. Customers have to bring their own devices.

How To Know If A Phone Is Compatible With Straight Talk’s BYOP Program?

Customers can verify the Straight Talk’s BYOP Program compatibility with their device. Follow the steps to verify the above

Go to stbyop.com Click on Check Compatibility Follow the instructions

Program compatible phones include GSM Unlocked phones, AT&T-compatible phones, T-Mobile-compatible phones, Sprint-compatible phones, and Verizon-compatible phones.

Other Electronics Available in Dollar General

Tracfones Prepaid phones Portable audio Home and gaming equipment Batteries Gift cards and reloadable cards Tech accessories

Conclusion

Dollar General does not provide any straight talk cards. However, they sell phones, and phone cards in their stores. They do not offer these services online. All the services providers in Dollar general have affordable prices when compared to Straight talk. Customers can buy sim card kits from Dollar General for $1 from various service providers at their store. They offer their users prepaid cards with different duration and plans. The plans may vary from $15 to $100 based on the plans users need.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How Much Do Prepaid Phone Cards Cost at Dollar General? The plans may vary from $15 to $100 based on the plans users need. What Are Straight Talk Cards? A straight talk card is a service that allows its users to have 30 days of service for all service plans and cards. It has to be purchased every 30 days and has to be refilled to use it. What Kind of Sim Card Kits Can You Purchase at Dollar General? Customers can buy sim card kits from Dollar General for $1 from various service providers at their store. The service providers who sell SIM card kits are Total Wireless, Simple Mobile, and AT&T. What is the cost of different prepaid cards? Tracfone $15 Prepaid Phone Card, AT&T prepaid card costs $50, US Cellular Prepaid Plan Refill Card costs $29, and AT&T Prepaid Reuse Card $10-$100 are some prepaid cards with their costs.