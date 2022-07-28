Dollar General is a variety store that sells products that are popularly used by people. Especially, the products whose costs are low. You will get products belonging to popular brands. Many people throng Dollar General in order to buy products at low cost. You will be able to buy a wide range of products from Dollar General. However, does the list of items sold by Dollar General include condoms as well? In other words, Does Dollar General Sell condoms? Well, I did my research and have found valuable information in addition to finding answers to the question. Continue reading to know what I have got for you.

Will I Be Able to Buy Condoms From Dollar General?

You can buy condoms from Dollar General stores. In addition to condoms, Dollar General sells various other products related to health and sexual wellness, like pregnancy test kits. While buying condoms from Dollar General, you have the option to choose from different brands. A three-pack condom will cost you around $2.50 while a 12-pack condom will cost $7. The condoms in the Dollar General store are located either at the cash register or in the aisles that contain products for men. I will elucidate further by listing the brands of condoms that are available at Dollar General stores. Read the article till the end for a better understanding.

Where Will Be Able to Find Condoms at Dollar General?

The condoms at Dollar General stores are placed at specific places. In General, Dollar General shelves condoms in two places. The first place is the aisles that have men’s personal care products such as razors, deodorants, and many more. If you are not able to find the condoms here, there is one other place in the Dollar General store where you can find the condoms. You will see it near the cash register. You can see them placed along with other last-minute buys such as gum and candies.

What Are the Different Brands of Condoms That Are Sold by the Dollar General Stores?

Since Dollar General stores are a “variety store”, you will not find condoms belonging to a wide range of brands. This is one of the biggest disadvantages of buying any product from Dollar General or any other variety stores. The Dollar general store majorly sells condoms belonging to one brand, which is “Lifestyle”. You will be able to buy different types of condoms that are sold by Lifestyle from the Dollar General Store. If you need more choices, you can either visit a pharmacy or retail.

What is the Cost of Condoms That Are Sold at Dollar General?

You have only one brand to choose from at Dollar General stores. Generally, you can either buy a three-pack or twelve-pack, whose prices are $2.5 and $7. I will further elucidate on the types of condoms you can buy and their price. Please take a look at them.

LifeStyles Ultra Sensitive Lubricated Latex Condoms (3). This condom costs around $2.00

LifeStyles Styles Collection Ultra Sensitive SKYN Elite Ultra Thin Condoms(3): The cost of these three condoms are same as the previous one.

The cost of Lifestyles SKYN Original Condom is around $2.50. You will get around 3 condoms for this.

Lifestyles Premium Pack Condoms, 12 counts. It will cost you around $6.

LifeStyles Ultra Sensitive Lubed Condoms (12). The cost of this is $6.00

Lifestyles SKYN Original (12) You will have to pay around $7.00 for this.

The prices mentioned above will vary from one Dollar General Store to another. Hence, you can take the prices mentioned above as an approximation. Keep in mind that the price will not vary greatly. Moreover, condoms are products that are sold for a cheap price.

Can We Buy Pregnancy Test Kits From Dollar General?

Of course. In fact, Dollar General sells different types of sexual wellness products. Unlike condoms, you can buy Pregnancy test kits belonging to different brands. The various brands of Pregnancy test kids include popular brands such as First Response, Clearblue, and Rexall. In addition to these brands, Dollar General sells condoms belonging to the house brand.

How Old Should I Be in Order to Buy Condoms From Dollar General Stores?

As of now, Dollar General has laid any age restrictions for people who buy condoms. People of any age can buy condoms from Dollar General stores. Additionally, you are not required to get show either your photo ID or a prescription to buy condoms. In my opinion, it would have been better if they have come up with some age restriction. At least, having a minimum age bar could have been appreciated. I may sound like a conservative. However, that is not the reason for me to suggest an age bar. I just want the kids to take it slowly. Until then, they could concentrate on their studies and careers.

What Are Some Other Places Where One Can Buy Condoms?

There are numerous places from where you will be able to buy condoms. You can either visit the retail chains or pharmacy chains. If we take retail stores into consideration, many popular retail chains such as Walmart, Costco, Target, and many more sell condoms of various types belonging to different brands. We also have pharmacy chains such as CVS and Walgreens that sell condoms. Among these two, CVS selling condoms should be happy news. I am telling it because CVS is present in more locations in the USA. You can easily find a CVS store in your neighborhood. At the same time, Walgreens also has a significant presence throughout America.

You can use the online search tools of the respective pharmacy chains to locate the nearest store. You will get all the details regarding the nearest store such as opening time, contact number and many more. Use the contact number provided online to contact the nearest store and ask for the availability of condoms.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I began this article by answering the question if one will be able to buy condoms from Dollar General stores. Following this, I helped you locate the condoms that are present in the Dollar General stores. Later, I mentioned various brands of condoms that are sold at Dollar General. However, Dollar General sold condoms of one brand only. It is an expected thing in variety store. After this, I mentioned the cost of different types of condoms sold at Dollar General. I answered the next question where I told if one will be able to buy Pregnancy test kits at a Dollar General store. Lastly, while answering the last couple of questions, I discussed the age bar for buying condoms at the Dollar General store and suggested other places where one can buy condoms.

I hope the information provided in the article regarding the sale of condoms at Dollar General was informational and helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

When you are visiting any variety store, including Dollar General, you should know that there would be many options while buying a product. Be it in terms of brand or other product characteristics. Variety stores mostly focus on selling a similar type of product in bulk for a cheap price. If you need more options, I would recommend you visit the stores of retail chains or pharmacy chains. These stores will sell a product from various brands and sizes. Look if any of these stores are located nearby. If you are unable to find any store, you can visit the variety store. Always keep a variety store as your last option. Especially, when you are planning to buy condoms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Dollar General Sell Condoms?

1. How many brand condoms are available in Dollar General Store? You can find only one brand of condoms at Dollar General, and it is Lifestyle. 2. Is Dollar general a retail chain? Dollar General is a variety store. It is different from retail chains such as Walmart or Target. Dollar General sells items in bulk and for a lower price. 3. Will the Dollar General staff ask for my age while buying condoms? The Dollar General staff will not ask your age or any ID. According to their policy, people of any age can buy condoms from their store. 4. Does Walmart sell Condoms? Yes. You can buy condoms from Walmart stores. Unlike the Dollar General Store, you will have more choices in terms of brand. 5. What are some other places where I can buy condoms? At any time, you can depend on the pharmacy chains. Hence, always check out if there are any stores belonging to CVS and Walgreens.