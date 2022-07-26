Dollar General is a chain of various stores in the United States. It is owned by J.L. Turner and Cal Turner and is a family-owned corporation. Dollar Tree is also a chain of discount stores that provide the same services as Dollar General. It is owned by a bunch of shareholders who own Dollar Tree stakes. This makes it easy and anyone can own it by just purchasing their stocks.

Even you might have confusion in recognizing both Dollar General and Dollar Tree. They both have identical names and also serve their customers in almost the same way. Are you wondering if Dollar General owns Dollar Tree?

Here is the article I have written after researching the topic. Learn if Dollar General and Dollar Tree own each other or not.

Does Dollar General Own Dollar Tree In 2022?

The name may sound similar, but they are owned by each other. Dollar General does not own Dollar tree or have any kind of connection with it. They both are owned by two different entities. Furthermore, Dollar general is a family-owned business which is started by J.L. Turner and Cal Turner. Whereas, Dollar Tree is a shareholder-owned business. It is owned by everyone who has stakes in their company. They provide the same services t their customers and are direct competitors to each other in the retail industry. But, they have a lot of identical aspects such as their services, merchandise, store locations, etc.

To learn more about them read this article till the end and find out.

Who is the current owner of Dollar General?

Dollar General was a family-owned company. It is not owned by any other retailer in the market. And also it is owned by private investment companies which have shares in Dollar General. The major shareholding investment companies in Dollar General are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts investing company and Citigroup. It is also owned by people who have stocks in them making it a public traded company. Anyone can purchase shares in Dollar General.

Dollar General was founded by J.L. Turner and his son Cal Turner. They have been in the retail business since 1939. The current CEO of Dollar General is Todd Vasos. He is known to expand the Dollar General business in terms of business and revenue.

Who is the current owner of Dollar Tree?

Dollar Tree is a public-owned company which means anyone can have a part of ownership in Dollar Tree who purchases their stocks. Dollar Tree trades under the name of DLTR (short form of Dollar Tree) on the NASDAQ (Stock Market). It is founded by K.R. Perry and went public in 1995. It is under a bunch of shareholders who have a percentage stake in their company.

The present CEO and the president of Dollar Tree are Michael A. Witynski and all the stores are managed by him. Their major investors are companies like The Vanguard Group, Inc and BlackRock fund Advisor. Vanguard Inc owns a 10% stake in Dollar Tree making it the major stockholder.

Most of the decisions are taken by the CEO, but the shareholders play a major role in the company. The more the number of shares in Dollar tree, the more they have the power to take decisions at Dollar Tree. They are involved in major decisions of the company like the share acquisition, merging, and pricing of the company. Finally, this makes it clear that Dollar Tree can be owned by anyone who has shares in their company on the stock market.

Similarities Between Dollar General and Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar General and Dollar tree have identical names and deal with merchandise that is popular for under $1. But both of them are different companies managed by a different set of people. Their customers love the concept of everything under $1 and also the discount these stores provide.

Most of the items and products available at the Dollar General and Dollar Tree stores are below $5 which is super affordable for their customers. They are the affordable stores available in the United States and also great for a price drop bargain.

They both are discount stores and provide huge discounts for their customers. Customers can find a huge variety of items at these stores at great prices. The products at these stores may vary based on their availability. They provide almost the same products in their stores of the same category.

Differences Between Dollar General and Dollar Tree Stores

Although they are similar sounding names, Dollar General and Dollar Tree have many differences. The differences might sound small but are discussed below.

They both are similar-looking stores, but Dollar General has smaller stores when compared to Dollar Tree. Even though Dollar General have small stores, they provide products from well-known brands to their customer. However, Dollar Tree provides merchandise and products from not-so-known brands. Dollar Tree is a dollar store by nature providing almost everything under a dollar whereas Dollar General has more discounts on the products at their stores. When the prices are compared in both the stores, they may vary as Dollar Tree offer every merchandise under $1.

Is Everything in Dollar Tree Store Under $1?

Dollar tree is famous among its customers for providing most of the products are available under $1. However, you can also find products that cost more than a dollar at the Dollar Tree store. After the Covid pandemic Dollar Tree has stated that they are increasing the product prices to $1.25 at their stores. So, there might be no “Everything under $1” at the Dollar Tree stores in the future.

Dollar Tree is the parent company of Family dollar stores. But the products at the family dollar store are not under $1, but they cost nearly $10 at their stores. Additionally, Dollar Tree gains profits even if they sell products under a dollar.

Final Thoughts on Dollar General and Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree and Dollar General are similar-sounding names, and they also have the same products in their stores. But, they both are owned by two different entities. Dollar Tree provides its customers with almost everything under $1 and also the discount these stores provide. Most of the items and products available at the Dollar General and Dollar Tree stores are below $5 which is super affordable for their customers. Even though Dollar General have small stores, they provide products from well-known brands to their customer. However, Dollar Tree provides merchandise and products from not-so-known brands.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

