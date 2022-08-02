Some things never happen as we plan. Especially when we are under the spell of hormones. Hormones will blind us from the consequences. If a hormone is not letting you accept the suggestions given by the logical part of your brain, you are more likely to be under intoxication. At such times, we take impulsive decisions. However, you don’t have to worry about it because you have plan B. I guess, even you would have come out with the same solution. Well, currently your question is, Does Dollar General Have Plan B? I have researched and found out the answer to the question. Continue reading this article to know the answer.

Does Dollar General Sell Plan B?

Unfortunately, you cannot buy the plan B from either Dollar general in-store or online. If Dollar General is the only retail store available near you, the time is ticking. You have to reach out to the solution as soon as possible. Well, don’t worry, I know alternative places where you can get your plan B. You will obviously get them at drug stores like CVS and Walgreens. However, you can buy plan B from retail chains such as Walmart, Costco, and Target. If you are buying plan B from the retail chains, it will cost you around $50. If you are buying a generic from pharmacies, it will cost 10 or 20 percent lesser than Pharmacy.

Can I Buy Plan B From Dollar General?

You cannot buy plan B which is also known as morning-after pills. In fact, you cannot buy any other emergency contraception pills as well. You will not get it if you visit the Dollar General store. At the same time, you cannot order it from the Dollar general website. Instead, it is better if you look for pharmacies that are located nearby. In addition to retail stores and pharmacies, you can also depend on other places like community health centers, which are cheaper when compared to the former options.

Where Can I Buy Plan B?

There are plenty of other options apart from Dollar general store. You have other retail chains like Walmart and pharmacy chains like CVS. When you are visiting pharmacy chains like Walgreens or CVS, they will not ask for any prescription if you are buying plan B. Hence, don’t hesitate from visiting the drug store that is nearby. In addition to the place I have mentioned, there is one other place where you can buy plans and pills similar to that. They planned Parenthood clinics. Before visiting any of the stores, check if they are available to buy from online. If it is available, you can order Plan B from home.

Why Isn’t Plan B Not Sold by Dollar General?

We have no clear reason regarding why Dollar general is not selling Plan B. One of the probable reasons could be the cost of Plan B. Many people who visit Dollar general purchase products in bulk. The price of most of the products sold at Dollar General will be cheaper. However, in this case, the cost of plan B is different. On average, Dollar general has to sell the Plan B for a price of $50. This is not the norm of Dollar General.

The usual strategy of Dollar General is to sell numerous products for a lower and same price. Dollar General is sticking to its old practice and doesn’t want to experiment. Moreover, Plan B is considered prescription medication. Even if Dollar General decides to sell Plan B, it should train its employees. All these could be the reasons that would have forced Dollar general to come to a decision not to sell.

Why Isn’t Plan B Not Sold by Dollar General?

It is believed that the plan-b is around 99.9 effective in preventing pregnancy. However, there are similar emergency contraceptive pills that are as effective as Plan B as well. Plan B releases around 1.5 mg of levonorgestrel hormone. The pills that are as effective as plan B are My Way, Next Choice One Dose, and After Pill. The aforementioned pills work similarly to plan B. To be honest, all the alternative pills I have mentioned release the same hormone in the same dosage. Hence, you can consider taking the alternative pills in case you are unable to find Plan B instantly or anywhere nearby. It will help you a lot in emergency situations.

Is There Any Age Requirement for Purchasing Plan B?

There is no age limit for someone to purchase Plan B. Hence, you don’t have to show a government-issued ID card. You can just go to the counter and ask for plan B. The staff will not even ask you for a prescription. However, buying Plan B with a prescription will save you a few bucks. You can save money by opting for generics instead of brand-name pills like Plan B. Moreover, when you visit stores of retail chains like Walmart, you will find the Plan B on the shelves. In most cases, Plan B will be present in the section of Family Planning or feminine hygiene section.

What is the Cost of Plan B?

The price of Plan B will not be the same throughout the USA. It varies from one state to another. However, if you need an approximation, it is estimated to cost $50 per pack. A pack will contain one pill. If you require the Plan B or other emergency contraceptives for a cheap price, there are few places where you can get them. Planned Parenthood, community health centers, and a few other places sell emergency contraceptives at a lower cost and even for free.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I began this article by revealing if one will be able to buy Plan B from Dollar General. Following this, I mentioned other places where one can buy Plan B. The mentioned places include retail stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and community health centers. Later, I discussed why Dollar General isn’t selling Plan B at its stores. After this, I spoke about the alternatives one could use instead of Plan B. Most of the alternatives that I mentioned are as effective as plan B.

While answering the next question, I talked about the minimum age required for one to purchase Plan B from any store, including Dollar general. Lastly, I spoke about the cost of Plan B which is sold at retail stores and pharmacies. Additionally, I also mentioned alternatives for plan B which are much cheaper. I hope the information provided in this article regarding the sale of Plan B at Dollar General stores was useful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

You should visit the Dollar General store if you are planning to buy a product in bulk, and you need it at a cheaper price. Additionally, you cannot expect Dollar General to sell a product from different brands. Usually, Dollar General will have only one brand of a product. You will not get options in terms of brand. However, there will be multiple varieties of products. Having said that, Dollar General could have sold at least other emergency contraceptives. Since they have a huge presence throughout America, it would have been very helpful to the people. Even though emergency contraceptives don’t come under the category of products that Dollar General stores sell, they should include them for helping the public.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Dollar General Have Plan B?

1. How to buy Plan B for a reduced cost? You will be able to buy Plan B for a reduced cost at the stores of different pharmacy chains if you have a prescription with you. The generics are way cheaper than Plan B and other medications that have brand-name. 2. Does the planned parenthood health centers sell Plan B? You can buy Plan B and other Morning after-pills from any planned parenthood health centers. 3. When should a person use Plan B? Plan B should be used after unprotected sex. The Plan B is 99.9% effective in preventing pregnancy. However, make sure to take the Plan B poll as soon as possible. The effectiveness of taking Plan B or any other generics wears off with time. 4. Will retail stores or pharmacies ask for prescriptions from customers who buy plan B from their store? No. Either retail or a drug store will ask you for any prescriptions. It is a woman’s hygiene product and hence there is no need for a prescription.