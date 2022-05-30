Everyone will remember Dollar General whenever they want to buy merchandise for a cheap price. Additionally, you can buy products in large volumes. It is also the destination you will head to when you want to buy automotive parts or electrical appliances. Dollar General also sells groceries with limited variety. When it comes to providing services, it rents the appliances like Carpet cleaners to its customer. So, in the list of services provided by Dollar General, does it include Financial services like Money orders as well? Continue reading to know that.

Can You Do Money Order at the Dollar General Store?

Unfortunately, Dollar General doesn’t offer the sales and service of Money orders. It is terrible news because Dollar General stores are located in around 16000 locations. Still, there is a way to access financial services at Dollar General in-store. Western Union is offering money transfer services at Dollar General in-store. In order to access those services, you have to visit either WesterUnion.com or download the app. By doing so, customers will be permitted to exchange funds from in-stores. I will give a complete picture of buying and cashing money orders at Dollar General. Keep reading to get a better understanding.

How to Use Western Union to Send and Receive Funds in-store?

The first step is to download the Western Union app, available on both Play Store and App Store. In case you are not comfortable with apps, you can visit the website of Western Union. After downloading the app, click on the “Pay Cash in-store” option. Thereafter, you will receive a series of instructions that appear on the screen. Follow them and complete it. After finishing it, you will get around 12 hours before you transfer the amount to the Dollar Store you have chosen.

Now, there is one other thing that I should notify you about while using this service, which is the maximum amount. Depending upon the organization offering the money transfer service, the maximum amount varies. Additionally, it also changes according to the state. So, in this case, the maximum limit is around $800. You have to use another Western Union agent if you have to send an amount above $800.

Is It Possible to Collect the Money at Dollar General?

Yes. You can do that with the help of the Western Union app. This is very similar to sending money using the app. After opening the app or website, you will see the “Pick up Cash” option. Now, follow the instructions that appear on the Western Union app. Once you are done with it, head towards the local Dollar General Store. You should have two things with you in order to collect money at Dollar General. They are a Money Transfer Control Number and a valid ID.

Which Dollar General Store Do Money Transfers?

There are more than 16000 Dollar General stores that are spread across 44 states in the USA. Among them, you can do money transfers in at least 15,400 Dollar General stores. However, this is just an approximation. I don’t have exact numbers with me. If you want to check out if the Dollar General store located in your neighborhood does money transfers, there is a way to get to know it. You can use the Dollar General Store Locator tool available on its website. Enter your location details such as your city or Pin code in the Dollar General Store locator tool. You will get a list of the nearest Dollar general stores. Along with it, you will get the contact number of those respective Dollar General stores. You can call those stores to check if they do money transfers.

What Are Some Other Stores That Do Money Orders?

Using Dollar General for money order service is really a good idea as it has thousands of stores across the USA. However, it would be convenient for you if you get to know other places where you can do buy or cash Money orders. Here are some retailers and pharmacies that do money orders. Please take a look at them.

CVS

I am starting the list with CVS because it is present in the most number of locations in the USA when compared to other retailers. According to a popular estimate, there are more than 9800 CVS stores that are located within the geographical limits of the USA. Hence, considering CVC for Money order service will be a wise decision. At CVS, you are expected to pay a fee of $1.25 while the maximum amount per money order is $500. CVS is offering this financial service via MoneyGram. It is important to note that MoneyGram is also providing other financial services at Walmart.

Walmart

The next best choice after CVS is Walmart. Again, the reason I chose Walmart is because of its availability at many locations. Additionally, most people in America visit Walmart for purchasing various items, hence it will be easy to get other stuff, buying money orders, done. Even though Walmart stores are present in just half the number of locations where CVS is present, it is a significant count. Additionally, the maximum amount per money order at Walmart is twice the maximum of CVS. Lastly, you will save 25 cents at Walmart, as the maximum fee at any Walmart store is just $1.

Kroger

Kroger, just like Walmart, gives money orders worth $1000. A noteworthy thing about purchasing a money order at Kroger is the fee because it costs less than a dollar. However, the fee can vary from one location to another The average fee at Kroger is estimated to be $0.69. Lastly, Kroger is offering this Money Order and other financial services via Western Union.

7-Eleven

The 7 -Eleven is a convenience store that is popularly found across the USA in around 8500 locations. Dang! Taking the number of locations at which these stores are present, you may probably go for this. However, one disadvantage of buying money orders at this place is the fee. $500 being the maximum amount per money order, the fee will be around 1-3% of the total amount in addition to a minimum fee of $0.65. 7-Eleven is offering the financial service via both MoneyGram and Western Union. It varies according to the store location. In addition to these retailers, you can rely on credit unions, banks, and the US Postal Service.

USPS – United States Postal Service

The USPS post office present in your neighborhood will sell you money orders. You will not believe it, but, there are over 30,800 post offices that are installed across the USA. None of the retailer’s numbers can match this. The maximum amount per money order is $1000 and the fee for it is $1.75. If you are comfortable visiting the post office located near you, the USPS money order service is the best option.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Dollar General Do Money Orders

1. When Does the Dollar general store open? Dollar General is expected to open at 8 AM. However, the opening time varies from one store to another. Hence, before you pay a visit to your local Dollar General store, call the store a day ahead. The staff will tell you when the shop will open the next day. 2. What is the maximum amount per money order at Dollar general? You can buy a money order worth $800. 3. Who is offering financial services such as money orders at Dollar General? The third-party offering the financial service is Western Union. The Western Union offers financial services at various retailers as well.