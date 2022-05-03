Passport-size Photos are much needed today, as they are used in almost all personal documents. Sometimes getting a passport photo from your local guy may have an unnecessarily long waiting time. But with many retail chain stores giving a passport photo almost instantly, this has become less of a problem.

Consumer Value Store(CVS) is most popularly known for selling prescription drugs, but they also sell a range of other products. CVS also offers Cosmetics, seasonal merchandise, and even photo and film services. Coming to the question, Does CVS provide passport-size photos?

If you need a passport photo of yourself, then your local CVS might just do the job.

Does CVS Provide Passport-size Photos in 2022?

Yes, CVS does provide passport-size photos. There are select CVS pharmacy locations across America where they provide passport-size almost instantly. CVS uses something called KODAK biometric ID system to take passport photos. This system makes sure that your passport photo meets all government requirements.

If you need information about the passport photo-taking process, the costs involved, and other alternatives to CVS to get a passport photo, then continue reading.

What Is the Cost of Getting a Passport Photo at CVS Pharmacy?

As per CVS’s website, It cost $16.99 for passport-size photos and an extra $2.99 for 2 additional photos. This price is the same for all CVS pharmacies. Although, remember that not all CVS pharmacy locations provide photo services. It is better to use the CVS store locator on their official Website before going there to avoid inconvenience.

The price increased recently from $14.99 to $16.99. Other photo service providers across the country have almost similar prices.

There may be discounts on various photo services at CVS, so it’s best to check in with their in-store employees before paying them. Additionally, CVS also offers a 3% discount on passport and other ID photos when paid with CVS extra care card.

Do I need to bring anything to get my passport photo taken at CVS?

No, you don’t need to bring anything specific to CVS pharmacy to get your photo taken. Though, there are some things to keep in mind before going to CVS to get your passport photo taken.

Wear clothes that you normally wear every day. Don’t wear uniforms or any other clothing that looks like a uniform, also avoid wearing camouflage patterns. The passport office doesn’t accept photos with uniform or camouflage patterns.

Although hats and headscarves are not allowed as per passport photo compliance, exceptions are made for religious and medical purposes. Just submit a statement with our signature that “verifies that the hat or head covering in your photo is part of traditional religious attire worn continuously in public” as per the state department’s official website. If you wear them for medical purposes, then submit a signed doctor’s statement verifying that the hat scarf is used daily for medical purposes

You can’t wear eyeglasses and masks in your passport photos.

Can I Online Order My Passport Photo?

No, unfortunately, you can’t get your passport photo online. You will need to visit a CVS store that provides photo services to get a passport photo.

As the passport photo needs to meet a certain set of government requirements, visiting a CVS is the best option. Their KODAK biometric photo ID system will make sure to polish your photo and have it reach government-set standards for a passport photo.

What Other Photo Sizes Does CVS Offer?

There’s a range of other photo sizes and prints other than the 2×2 passport size that CVS pharmacy stores have to offer. Here’s a list of other prints and sizes they give

4×6 prints

5×7 prints

8×10 prints

Wallet prints

Collage prints

Framed prints

Banner prints

Designer prints

Canvas prints

Above are just some of the prints that CVS offers, visit the official CVS website to know more about other print options.

Can I Reuse an Old Passport Photo?

You can reuse an existing passport photo as long as that photo taken is not more than 6 months old. You also can’t reuse an existing photo for reasons like

A significant facial trauma or surgery.

You’ve had significant weight loss or weight gain.

Removal or addition of piercings and tattoos.

As mentioned above, you can’t reuse your existing photo if you have undergone significant facial changes.

What Is the Use of Passport-size Photos Other Than for Passports?

There are many applications for passport size photos other than using them for passport and visa documents. Passport photos are needed to avail of many services, both online and offline.

Some of them include

Extra Passport for Replacement

One of the main reasons why you should have extra passport photos is to have a replacement in case your current passport photos get lost or stolen. There may come a time when you would need a passport photo urgently, and keeping extras will always come in handy.

For Identification Purposes

Passport photos are extremely useful for making police reports, in case your child has got lost or kidnapped on a trip. It will help the Authorities in identifying the child much sooner.

Passport photos are also very useful for luggage identification at airports and train stations, by slipping the photo into the luggage tag, you will have solid proof of its ownership.

Adoption Process

You are also required to submit a passport photo of yourself for the paperwork when trying to adopt a child in a foreign country. As the safety of the child is taken seriously, it is a must for adoptive parents to submit a passport photo for identifying them if any complications occur in the future.

What Are Some Other Retailers That Provide Passport Photos?

If you don’t have a CVS pharmacy near you that provide passport photos or find their cost expensive, no problem. There are many other retailers and stores that give passport size photos that may be in your vicinity and even charges a low cost.

Here’s a list of other places that give passport photos and their pricing

Name of the Store Cost of getting Passport photos Sam’s Club Passport Photos

$5.99



Walgreens/Duane Reade

$15.99

Target Passport Photos

$12.99

FedEx

$14.99

UPS

$11.99

AAA Passport Photos

$15 ( Lower if a member of AAA)

USPS Passport Photos

$15

Rite Aid Pharmacy

$8.99

With many stores providing passport photos, finding a store suited to your needs and convenience is easy. There’s also the option of taking a passport photo yourself.

How to Take a Passport Photo by Yourself?

You can just take a passport photo yourself without the need of paying for it. Just follow these steps, and you’ll some bucks and also time.

Step 1: Taking a Passport Photo

Stand in front of a white background, like a white wall or large white poster or paper. If neither of those options is available, then alter the background digitally after taking the photo.

Check where the lighting is good, but also make sure no shadow is visible in the photo. Using a flash will help avoid a shadow to form behind your head.

As selfies aren’t allowed, have a family member or a friend take a close-up photo.

Have your photo meet all the requirements regarding pose, expression, hair, etc.

Step 2: Re-size Your Photo to Fit the Requirements

Once you have your photo taken, you’ll need to crop and re-size it to the size of a passport photo. The format size of a passport photo is 2×2 (51×51 mm). There are plenty of websites that re-size photos as per the format, you have to just upload your photo to one of those particular websites and let it do the magic.

Websites that re-size your photo:

You can directly select the option of home delivery or download the sheet online and take it to your local photo printing store and get it printed at a cheap cost.

conclusion

CVS pharmacy does take passport photos, but not all of its store locations offer photo services. It’s best to inquire about this before visiting your local CVS pharmacy. CVS also offers a range of other photo prints including designer prints, collage prints, etc.

It costs $16.99 to have your passport photo taken at CVS stores, with an extra charge of $2 for 2 additional photos. Comparatively, CVS passport photo service is a bit more pricey than its competitors in the market.

You always have the other option of taking a passport photo yourself and uploading it to a website that conveniently delivers to your doorstep, or you can just download the sheet online after re-sizing it and get it printed at your local photo printing store. This will help save some bucks and time.

FAQs – Does CVS Provide Passport-sized Photos?

Does CVS provide Passport-sized photos in 2022? Yes, CVS does provide passport-sized photos in 2022 at their select store locations. What’s the cost of passport photos at CVS pharmacy? CVS charges $16.99 for 2 passport photos and charges an extra $2 for 2 additional photos. What are some other stores that give Passport photos? Walgreens, Target, UPS, AAA, Sam’s Club, Rite Aid Pharmacy, and FedEx are some of the other stores that offer passport photos.