In recent days, I have developed the habit of using the digital payment for the purchases I make. The transaction is convenient and smooth. Before adopting it, I feared that I would lose money to cyber criminals. However, I have not encountered such situations despite using my Google Pay several times. I guess many people would have experienced the same while using mobile payment applications, including you. If you are a customer of CVS, it will be really helpful if CVS accepts Google Pay. So, does CVS take Google Pay and Samsung Pay? After getting to know about the transaction policy of CVS, I can now render an answer to the question? Not limited to this, I have included various other information related to the CVS transaction policy as well.

Which of the Following Mobile Payment is Accepted by CVS? Google Pay? Samsung Pay?

CVS accepts payment from both mobile payment applications. The CVS pharmacies that are present in different states of the USA use NFC technology for achieving this. You can use the application by scanning the card reader before you check out. In addition to these two online payment options, CVS accepts Apple Pay, PayPal, and Venmo. Moreover, CVS stores also offer other payment methods such as credit/debit cards and cash. If you want to know more about CVS’s transaction policy, I have written them by answering various queries below.

Are Google Pay and Samsung Pay Accepted Across the CVS Stores Located in the USA?

As of now, all the standalone CVS pharmacies present within the USA customarily accept payments made using Samsung Pay and Google Pay. CVS advised all its stores to accept these two payment methods along with other NFC payments. Since then, all the CVS pharmacies have integrated NFC technology to implement the suggestions given by the company’s management. However, certain CVS stores may not accept any NFC transaction, if they are experiencing problems with the card readers they have. However, this happens very rarely and the store employees will fix the issue quickly.

How to Use My Google Pay for Purchasing Products From CVS?

Before you start using the Google Pay application, you have to create an account for yourself. After creating, you have to link either your credit or debit card with the account. Now, you are all set to pay using Google Pay. When you are checking out at a CVS store, all you have to do is to hover your phone over the card reader. Wait until the card reader displays your card and press the check symbol once it appears. Now the amount will be transferred to CVS from the card you previously linked to your account.

How Can I Use Samsung Pay to Buy Products From CVC?

First, you should complete setting up the Samsung Pay app and link the credit/debit card of your choice to your phone. After doing this, you can open the Samsung App and choose the card. Once you have selected the card, you have to pass through the security login. For that, you will be asked to enter the passcode. In some cases, you will be using your iris or fingerprint is used for verifying your purchase. Similar to Google Pay, you should take your phone near the card reader and position it above for completing the payment.

Will CVS Accept Transactions Made Using Other NFC Payment Methods?

CVS wanted to exploit as much as it can when NFC technology was integrated into its stores. As a result, the CVS stores accept Apple Pay along with Google and Samsung Pay. By including Apple Pay as one of the acceptable payment methods of CVS, it has eased the payment process for people who use iPhones and Apple Watches. In general, Apple users will find it convenient to purchase and check out from CVS stores. While using Apple Pay, position your phone above the card reader till you see a checkmark. The transaction process will be complete once you verify the transaction.

What Are the Other Ways We Can Check Out From CVS Stores?

For a long time, merchandisers have been using hard cash as their primary form of transaction for commercial sales and purchases. Even though people have adopted different payment methods in recent decades, it is still the primary payment method in many places. The case is the same with the CVS stores as well. They continue to accept cash as a payment method, along with credit and debit cards. The credit card providers such as Visa, American Express, and Mastercard are accepted.

Post COVID-19, CVS started encouraging its customer to use contactless Payments. In order to support contactless payments, it has tweaked the cashier section of all its stores. Apart from the already mentioned Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay, there are other two options for you. Those two contactless payments are PayPal and Venmo. The company revealed its plan for contactless payment in July 2020 and has worked on its implementation since then.

Does CVS Accept Payments Made Using Apple Pay?

In recent years, smartphone companies are coming up with their own mobile payment application, such as Apple Pay and Samsung pay. The respective smartphone users want the CVS store to accept the mobile application launched by their respective developers. Retail chains, unable to ignore the requests of both parties, are accepting Apply Pay and Samsung Pay. CVS is also one of the retail chains that accept Apple Pay. Numerous Apple users are increasingly using Apple Pay at different places, including CVS stores. However, the whole concept of Apple Pay will not work if the same momentum is seen from merchandisers of different industries. As of now, PayPal is a mobile payment that has wide acceptance not only in the USA but across the world.

Do you think Apple Pay can replace PayPal in the future? Or it Will continue to co-exist along with PayPal? Well, only the future holds the answer to this question.

Which is the Most Suitable Form of Payment Method When Settling Bills at CVS Stores?

Opting contactless payment method is not only convenient but hygiene as well. Moreover, payments can be done in simple steps, unlike people’s popular opinion of these options being sophisticated payment methods. You do not require anything other than your phone when you are visiting CVS stores. The only barrier with this type of transaction is you should remember the password. However, this can be overcome by choosing a contactless payment method that does security verification differently. For example, when you are using Samsung Pay, you have the option of using your iris for a security check.

In the future, if CVS includes other forms of mobile payments, it will definitely become one of the best shopping destinations in the USA. However, having only contactless payment will be a big blow as well. The retail chains should have to accept other payment methods as well. Moreover, we will not be using contactless payment every time. Based on the situation, we use cash, and credit/debit cards as well.

Final Thoughts

CVS has used the situation created by COVID-19 perfectly by promoting and increasing acceptance of contactless payments. People who began using them have so many options before them now. This has created a tussle between the customers and the retail chains. Different mobile wants the retail chains to accept the mobile payment they are familiar with. Due to this, retail chains are forced to include different types of mobile payment options. CVS accepts Google Pay and Samsung Pay for the same reason. Despite having these many options, many companies that provide mobile payment services are still being launched. This means that it will create more confusion among the customers and retail chains.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does CVS Take Google Pay and Samsung Pay?

1. What are the mobile payment applications that CVS stores accept? Currently, mobile payment options such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and PayPal are being accepted by CVS stores present across the USA. There are high chances of CVS including mobile payment options which will become popular among the mass in the future. 2. Does CVS allow its customers to use traditional payment methods? Traditional payment methods such as cash exchange and credit/debit card usage are still a part of CVS’s acceptable payment methods. These methods will continue to be used by the people for years to come. We are still far away from having an economy that doesn’t include cash, 3. When did CVS begin adopting NFC technology for contactless payments? After giving a statement to the public about the new changes it will be bringing in the cashier section, it integrated the NFC technology in all of its stores. Now, most NFC payments are used accepted at CVS stores.