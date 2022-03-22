Did you know that there are 88,000 pharmacies in the United States alone? Out of those 88,000 pharmacies, a staggering 9,900 pharmacies are of CVS. This means that CVS is the largest pharmacy in the US in terms of the number of stores. This is followed by Walgreens company with 9,323 stores in the country. With 9,900 pharmacy stores, the company also has 31,235 pharmacists.

One thing that the pandemic has made clear is that we are still not properly equipped to handle such a huge disease. In light of such events, we need to concentrate more on having better medical care and infrastructure. I feel like we have deviated a lot from what this article was meant for. So coming to the point, this article is to answer your question, “Does CVS take Apple Pay?”.

Read more find the answer and a lot of useful information.

So, Does CVS Take Apple Pay?

Yes, CVS does accept payments through Apple pay. So if you happen to visit any of their stores in the United States then you can use Apple pay to pay for stuff. Apple pay is used by 43.9 million people in the US, so it is would be kind of dumb to not allow that as a payment option. While CVS, being a retail store does accept Apple Pay, there are a few companies like Walmart, Home Depot, Kroger, etc that don’t accept Apple Pay.

As I mentioned above, you can make contactless payments with Apple Pay in any of their physical stores. The same option though is not applicable in their online pharmacy stores. So you were wondering why you couldn’t make a purchase on their website with Apple Pay because they don’t accept it. When you are shopping online through the CVS website, the payment options include PayPal, cash, and credit cards.

While the option to pay with Apple Pay at their physical stores is good, the restriction for other shopping options feels weird. Oh, Did I tell you that the restriction is also applicable for their app? Apple Pay doesn’t also work for the CVS app. When you want to order something from the CVS app, you can use Apple Pay and have to rely on other payment options like Mastercards, Visa Cards, American Express, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, etc.

So does CVS self-checkout take Apple Pay? No, you can pay with Apple Pay when using self checkout in the CVS app.

How to Use Apple Pay at CVS Stores?

Now that you know that Apple Pay works at a CVS store, do you know how to use it? In case you don’t, there is no need to feel embarrassed because not everyone is a tech aficionado. That’s the reason there are so many tutorials on such things. And here, we are going to list out steps to use Apple Pay at CVS.

To make payment with Apple Pay, you need the Apple Pay app on your iPhone. So first install the app.

Then setup the Apple pay account by adding your payment info like credit/debit cards for.

When you are the CVS checkout and want to make the payment. Just take your phone and place it close to the counter near the NFC reader.

CVS stores use NFC payment methods, so let it find your phone with the NFC reader.

Finally, during the time of payment, select Apple Pay and use the FaceID or the TouchID to provide authorization for payment.

When Did CVS Start Taking Apple Pay as a Payment Option?

Did you know that CVS previously didn’t accept Apple Pay even at their stores? This was before 2018 when NFC modes of payments weren’t very common. At that time, CVS had its own payment option called CVS Pay. This CVS Pay– unlike Apple Pay, which uses NFC– worked with CurrentC.

CurrnetC was supposed to be an opponent for Apple Pay, which it wasn’t. It used a barcode system to scan and make payments at CVS pharmacy checkouts. CVS didn’t want to add more market to Apple by allowing their app as a payment option. So they completely blocked the usage of Apple Pay in their all stores.

Unfortunately for them, with time, NFC and Apple Pay gained more traction in the market. They became the most preferred payment mode of customers. Hence CVS decided to scrap their CVS pay option and started offering Apple Pay as an option in their physical stores. The announcement in the same was made by Tim Cook in 2018.

There are still companies like Walmart and Home Depot that still don’t accept Apple Pay.

What Other Payment Options Are Available at CVS?

While it sure is a bummer that CVS doesn’t have an Apple Pay option, there are quite a few other options. When paying at any of their stores you can try options like Mastercards, American Express, Discovery Card, and Visa Cards. This isn’t just for their store, but you can also use them for online shopping payments. In case you are looking for contact-less payments then there are options for that as well.

Try using QR code scanners from apps like Google Pay, PayPal, and Samsung Pay. This is available in all of their 9,900 stores in the country. Some customers may be running low on money but may be in dire need of some stuff from CVS. Even such customers can buy at CVS using the Aferpay app. This way you can buy stuff now and pay for it later.

Benefits of Using Apple Pay

Just because CVS doesn’t accept Appel Pay in their online payment or for the app it is bad. It has quite a few benefits when used as a payment option. Here, we are going to list out a few such benefits of using the Apple Pay app.

You already know that sometimes making payments though a card can be a bit of a hassle. With Apple Pay, it si easier and faster than before.

Payment through Apple Pay are way more secure that paying through cash.

The app also offers privacy for its users, which isn’t surprising since it’s from Apple. Payments are made from the device account number for security.

No need to carry your credit/debit cards around constantly. Add your card details in the app once and use it to pay anytime.

Customers can use it in their iPhones, iPad, and Mac devices when shopping online. This makes it even more convenient to make payments regardless of the device that you use.

Unlike other payment apps, it can even be used without an internet connection. This is if you have already stored 4-5 offline tokens on your device.

It works even when the phone or the device is in Airplane mode. That’s because it uses NFC and not Wi-Fi.

Apple Pay also works with Apple cash, so you can money in messages. You have to set it up though before using it.

Common Issues With Apple Pay

Some of its common issues are also its cons, which limits its usability. Customers get annoyed when they have to face such issues with the app. Below are some such common issues and their solutions.

One major issue or a con that feel have with this app is it’s limiation when it comes to other stores like Walmart.

Sometimes payments get declined for no reason. To fix this, you have to check the paymethod, update it and make sure everything is fine.

In case you are facing issues with your card added iin Apple Pay, then try updating the app and your device(for compatibility). Change the card if you can, or contact the card issuer to get help.

One common issue that many people have with Apple pay is the 3% transaction fee while using a credit card. Otherwise there is no other fee.

Wrapping Up

CVS is one of the top retail companies in the country and has a lot of customers. To cater to the needs of a large population and make it convenient, the company offers multiple payment options. Apple Pay is one of them, but there are a few catches. This article explains all those things Apple Pay at CVS. Read it in its entirety to find the useful info. You will find the answer to “Does CVS Take Apple Pay?” and much more.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does Walgreens Take Apple Pay? Yes, Walgreen does accept Apple Pay as a payment option. Though this wasn’t available previously until the company added NFC terminals in their stores. Does CVS self-checkout take Apple Pay? No, the self checkout option in the CVS app won’t accept Apple Pay payments. How to use Apple Pay at CVS Stores? Download the Appel Pay app, add your card details, and scan at NFC reader. Then at the checkout, select Apple Pay as your payment option and make the payment. Where can I use Apple Pay? There are a plethora of stores that accept Apple Pay. McDonald’s, Best Buy, GameStop, Staples, Costco, Disney, B&H Photo, are a few such places that take Apple Pay payments.