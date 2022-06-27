CVS is the largest pharmacy store in the United States. It has always been providing services in prescribed medications, over-the-counter drugs, general merchandise, cosmetics, photo and film services, and convenience products. CVS Health is the parent company that undertakes CVS Pharmacy, Longs Drugs, and cvs.com website through which they provide all the above services.

Along with drugs and other services, CVS also sells a range of different gift cards at their stores. CVS sells gift cards related to many fields such as food, apparel, hospitality, cosmetics, jewelry, etc. All these can be purchased from their 9790 stores, related subsidiaries, and also from their official website.

Are you searching for information related to gift cards at CVS? Then your search ends here. Read this article to know more about the CVS gift cards and information related to it.

Does CVS Have Gift Cards in 2022?

Yes, CVS has been selling gift cards for a long time along with drugs and general merchandise. Customers can purchase gift cards related to clothing, general products, infants and kids products, cosmetics, Home improvement, sports, travel, restaurants, hotels, electronics, and movies. There are several brands that provide all these gift cards through the CVS stores. These gift cards can be purchased from their stores along with their official website, cvs.com. CVS also sells gift cards through longs drugs.

What Are the Different Gift Cards You Can Get at CVS?

CVS sells gift cards under different categories and also different brands also provide their gift cards through CVS stores. The gift cards they sell are related to the following merchandise

Clothing or Apparel Major retailers Infants and kids Cosmetics Home decor and improvement Sports Travel and leisure Electronic goods Mobile plans and Internet Food cards Gaming and related Films and Music Other retailer’s gift cards CVS gift cards

Do CVS Provide Amazon and Xbox Gift Cards?

Yes, CVS sells Amazon and Xbox gift cards in their stores and official website. They are provided under different categories of their stores. Like Amazon gift cards, comes under the general merchandise or departmental store gift cards which can be used online. Finally, Amazon Gift cards can be used on the merchandise which is mentioned on the gift card.

The Xbox and gaming console gift cards come under gaming and appliances. These gift cards can be used or redeemed in their designated stores. If they have a particular brand mentioned on the gift card, then customers can only purchase from them. Xbox gift card allows the customer to purchase their services such as Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Additionally, they can also purchase any game, app, or add-on on their Xbox.

Are Visa Gift Cards Available at CVS?

Yes, CVS provides Visa gift cards. These are the perfect gift cards when the customers are in doubt. These can be used in different stores which are listed under it. They can be used to purchase different merchandise mentioned above, irregular of their category. Visa cards can be loaded with amounts starting from $25 to $500. However, the Visa cards have an activation fee in order to use them after activation. This may be variable and can range from $3.95 to $5.95 based on the Visa card.

How to Purchase Gift Cards From CVS Website?

You can purchase gift cards and e-gift cards from the CVS official website, cvs.com. The e-gift cards can be purchased in your required denomination and are received through your registered email. You can even check the gift card balance online.

CVS even offers to exchange your unsatisfied gift cards for CVS e-gift cards. Any brand’s gift cards can be exchanged for the CVS e-gift card. However, CVS will charge some amount from the gift card balance to exchange it for their e-gift card.

What Are the Different Denominations of Gift Cards You Can Purchase at CVS?

CVS sells gift cards of different values at their stores and online website. The value may vary from $5 to $500. But, according to CVS, the most available and sold gift cards are between $10 and $50. They even provide multi-size gift cards which have 2 or 3 gift cards compiled in them. Their amount may be $10 or $15 based on the gift card you choose. The gift cards are considered an affordable gifting option.

Are There Any Additional Charges for Gift Cards?

The gift cards have to be activated before using them to purchase something from the designated store. So, CVS charges additional fees from the customer when they activate their prepaid gift card. This can be varying from $3 to $10 based on the store which is providing the gift card.

How to Check the Credit Balance on Your Gift Cards at CVS?

To check the credit balance on your CVS gift card, you just need to have the card with you which has the gift card number and the Pin. The gift card number contains a 16-digit code, and the pin is a 3-digit code. There are 3 ways to check your gift card balance at CVS. They are

You can ask any CVS store worker or cashier to help you find the gift card balance. This can be done at any CVS store. You can check the balance online at cvs.com under the gift card order. Just enter the gift card number and pin to get the remaining balance amount on the screen. Lastly, the balance amount can also be known by calling the CVS number.

Can You Reload Gift Card Purchased From CVS?

No, the gift cards purchased from CVS are non-reloadable and cannot be credited with the amount after it is spent. The card is invalid once it is completely used. But it is suggested to keep the card till you are satisfied with the product purchased using it. As CVS may ask you for gift card details if you want to return or exchange the products purchased using it.

Are Gift Cards Returnable at CVS?

No, gift cards are non-returnable. CVS does not accept returns of the gift cards sold from their stores and online. They can neither be returned nor exchanged for other gift cards or merchandise from CVS. This can be an exception if required by state law. However, the gift cards of any brand which you are unsatisfied with can be exchanged with a CVS e-gift card. But, CVS charges an amount from your gift card for the exchange.

How Many Gift Cards Can You Purchase From CVS?

CVS has a restriction for gift cards purchased per individual. An individual is allowed to purchase gift cards for only $2000 in a single day. And they have to provide a government-issued ID for verification for gift card purchases above $300.

All the gift cards purchased at CVS come with a certificate that states all the possible risk factors and the caution of gift card scams. This is done to reduce gift card fraud.

Conclusion

CVS sells various gift cards and e-gift cards in their stores, and online website, cvs.com. They even sell through the longs drugs pharmacy. They provide gift cards under different brands and of different denominations. The e-gift cards can be purchased online with your desired amount and received in your email. The gift cards have to be activated before using them.

Finally, all the gift cards are non-returnable and cannot be returned to the store for refund or exchange of any kind of merchandise. However, the gift cards can be exchanged for CVS e-gift cards with a small amount charged from your gift card.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are visa gift cards available at CVS? The gift cards are available in different brands and categories. CVS also sells Visa gift cards, which can be loaded with amounts varying from $25 to $500. Can I buy as many gift cards as I want from the CVS store in a single day? According to CVS policies, it has a limit of gift cards that can be purchased in a day. You can only purchase gift cards for $2000 in a single day. They can be different brands and any number of gift cards under that amount. Where can I check the gift card balance bought from CVS? You can check the gift card balance from their official website, in-store, or CVS number. How does CVS charge for activating my gift card? The activation charges are based on the brand of the gift card and can be varying from $3 to $10.