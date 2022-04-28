So, here is a situation for you. You are going to meet the love of your life after a long time. Obviously, you will have to take something with you. So, you decide on taking flowers for your better half. But, you do not see any florist near you. The closest store near you is CVS. Now, if you are wondering whether CVS sells flowers or not, you have come to the right place. Here not only are we going to discuss if they sell flowers or not, but we will also be talking about a few common queries. Such as, are there any supplies that you can purchase flowers? Does CVS sell any gardening tools? Etc. So, without any more delay let us begin.

Can You Purchase Flowers at CVS?

So, the good news is that CVS does sell flowers at their stores. The company sells a variety of flowers. The flowers they sell, include single blooms, bouquets, etc. The variety of flowers sold at CVS also varies depending on the location of the store. The company sells flowers throughout the year. But during summer, and spring there is a larger collection of flowers. On occasions like Valentine’s Day and Easter also there is an abundance of flowers in CVS stores.

What Are the Different Types of Flowers That CVS Has for Sale?

CVS has a wide range when it comes to flowers. They sell flowers throughout the year and the flowers they sell last for a long time. The types of flowers they sell are, tulips, carnations, and chrysanthemums. As we have mentioned in the previous section, the types of flowers vary depending on the location of the store. Typically, CVS stores do not sell orchids. They do not do this as these flowers are very delicate and require a lot of care. A few stores of CVS store plants like succulents, miniature cacti, etc. this also depends on the location of the store. On special occasions such as Valentine’s Day, CVS will sell a variety of flowers in their stores in a wide range of themes.

What Are a Few Gardening Accessories That You Can Purchase at CVS?

Not only does CVS sell flowers, but they also sell various gardening accessories in their stores. They sell these gardening accessories in their stores as well as on their official website. The gardening accessories sold at CVS are,

Plant food

Flower feeders

Flower seeds

Vegetable seeds

Snips

Shovels

Diseases and mite control sprays

These are just a few gardening accessories that are sold at CVS. You can check out more products in their stores or by visiting their official website.

Are There Any Supplies That You Can Purchase From CVS That Can Help With Growing, Flowering Plants?

Yes, there are various products at CVS stores and on their online stores. As we have mentioned in the above section there are various products that they sell, which can help in growing flowers, plants, etc. CVS sells various plant and flower feed in their stores. They also sell different types of flowers and plant seeds at their stores. Not only that but they also sell various sprays and medicines that can be used to keep the flowers and plants healthy which will help them last for a long time.

What Is the Cost of Flowers at CVS?

The prices of flowers obviously depend upon the type of flower you are buying and how many you buy. Usually, the cost of flowers in CVS costs between $5 to $15 in case a customer buys a bouquet. If a customer requires more than a bouquet. Then he/she can get up to 20 flowers which would cost around $25. While not every location might do this, there are CVS locations that will give single flowers. They will give roses at very low prices. This will also depend on if the bloom of the flower is on the way out or not. If you compare these prices with that of a florist, you can see that the prices at CVS are more economical than the others.

What Are a Few Pros and Cons of Purchasing Flowers at CVS?

When it comes to selling flowers, CVS has a wide range of options and sells various types of flowers. As we can tell by now CVS is an amazing place to buy flowers and has a lot of advantages. Though there are a lot of advantages. There are also a few disadvantages to buying flowers at CVS. Let us start by talking about the advantages.

Advantages

One of the biggest advantages of buying flowers at CVS is the price. When compared with local florists or other places. CVS has much lower prices for flowers. Another big advantage with CVS when it comes to buying flowers is, that the range of flowers CVS keeps is jaw-dropping. They keep various types of flowers at their store, and they sell them throughout the year. Not only does CVS sell flowers, but they also sell various equipment for gardening. This equipment is used to keep flowers and plants in the garden.

Disadvantages

As for the disadvantages, we do not think there are many. The few disadvantages are that customers may not find a few types of flowers in every store. As we have mentioned in the above section, flowers sold at CVS vary as per the location. So, if a customer needs a certain type of flower that he/she got from another location, they might not find it. On top of this flowers like orchids can not be found in any of their stores as these flowers are very delicate, and it takes a lot of care and effort to grow and maintain them.

Can You Buy Flowers on the CVS Website?

Yes, a customer can buy flowers from the CVS official website. Not only that but a customer can also select a wide range of flowers, growth powders, and other gardening materials on their website. When it comes to the delivery of these products, CVS depends on Instacart. They collect the products from the store and deliver it right to the customer’s house. Any customer looking to order flowers on CVS’s official website can get a small batch right to their door. Delivery charges will be included, but you can avoid this by using the Instacart Express free trial.

Conclusion

CVS is one of the biggest retail companies in the United States of America. They have hundreds of stores across the state and have various types of products that are sold at CVS stores. One such product is flowers. If you did not know this, then yes CVS does sell flowers in their stores as well as on their official website. Details on this have been given in the above section. CVS sells various types of flowers in their stores. In the above sections, we have mentioned the different types of flowers sold at their stores. We have also given the list of gardening products that are sold by CVS. After this, we have spoken about the cost of flowers at CVS. In the final sections, we have spoken about the pros and cons of buying flowers at CVS and whether a customer can buy flowers on CVS’s official website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Does CVS sell plants? Yes, CVS does sell plants and products which can make plants healthy. This will result in the plant lasting for a long time. CVS also sells various gardening products in their stores as well as on their official website. 2. What is the best place to keep plants at home? When it comes to placing plants in the house, living rooms and family rooms are considered to be the best spaces to keep plants. You would have also seen people having flowers on coffee tables and in their living rooms. This adds warmth and color to your place. 3. Should flower be stored in a refrigerator? Yes, flowers can be stored in a refrigerator, so the flowers are kept fresh and healthy. You can keep a bunch of flowers overnight in the refrigerator and they will be fresh in the morning. This is because the refrigerator slows down the water loss in the flowers which keeps the flowers healthy.