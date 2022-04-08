Consumer Value Store, famously known as CVS, that initially started as a drug store has now become the go-to store for all your needs starting from groceries to beauty products and cosmetics. Over time, CVS has not only made its mark in health care services but has also become a shop stop for all your basic needs and requirements with 9000+ stores across the US. As CVS has now become a retail store, you must be wondering about the products it offers in its store apart from the prescribed and non-prescribed drugs. Also, If you are planning a party and need alcohol from the nearest store and have CVS near to you, then you may think of visiting the store. Before that, you must know a few things about CVS, does it sell alcohol? If yes, then what all alcohol you can get? Here you will get to know in detail about the sale of alcohol at CVS.

Does CVS Sell Alcohol in 2022?

Yes, CVS sells a variety of alcohol products such as beer, wine, and spirits in its store and only in the states where it is allowed. You can have access to these alcohol products only if you are above the legal age of 18 or 21 depending on the state. The availability of alcohol in the CVS will largely depend upon the location and the state laws and regulations. So before visiting any store for buying alcohol, just check its availability at the store.

Does All the CVS Sell Alcohol?

CVS stocks alcohol in its store only in the states where the sale of alcohol is allowed. The stock also depends on what is permitted by the state for sale in a non-specialized store. However, in the states where non-specialized stores are allowed to sell both wine and spirits, CVS will stock both.

So, it can’t be considered that alcohol is available at every CVS store. The availability of alcohol and its type in the CVS entirely depends on the State’s Laws and regulations. Also, the buyer should be above the legal age limit of either 18 or 21 depending on the state.

What Are the Different Types of Alcohol Products That You Can Buy at CVS?

The various alcoholic products that CVS sells include beer, wine, and spirits. The type of alcohol product in the store also depends on state rules and laws, like certain states only allow wine and not beer and spirits. So, the availability of the alcohol product depends on both the CVS and the state laws. CVS only sells alcohol in its store, and you can’t buy alcohol online from CVS.com.

As many licensing laws don’t restrict beer, it’s the most common type of alcohol available at the CVS. You can find various beer brands at CVS, some of them are Kona Castaway IPA, Lindemans Cassis, Cascade, Castelain Blond, Innis & Gunn Rum Cask Oak Aged, and Cisco.

There are few states in the US like Mississippi and Kansas, where the sale of wine is only allowed in a Liquor store, so in such states, you won’t find wine in the CVS. Whereas CVS sells wines in the states where it’s allowed and its stockings include Pinot Grigio, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Pink Moscato, Chardonnay, and Merlot.

CVS also sells spirits at various locations where the state allows its sales in the store. Some famous spirits you will generally find at CVS are vodka, gin, rum, and tequila whereas Whiskey brands include Bacardi, Absolut, Jack Daniel’s, and Rosebrook. So if you wish to buy alcohol from CVS, you now better know some brands available at CVS.

Does CVS Provide Some Offers or Discounts on Buying Alcohol?

CVS offers great deals and discounts on its wide variety of products. It offers a discount through its membership called ExtraCare which doesn’t cost you anything but provides exclusive discounts and special prices on selected items. Also, this membership gives you a 2% back on your purchase. But you can’t avail of its benefits on the purchase of alcohol.

You can find numerous offers in the form of coupons and deals on various products such as beauty and wellness items, contact lenses, acne treatments, blankets, health products, photo cards, canvas prints, decors, etc. Also, CVS provides a military discount program, that offers a 20% discount on your purchases along with free shipping.

Though there are no clear offers available on Alcohol, you can still contact the store to get the details on offers and discounts provided on the purchase of Alcohol.

What Is CVS’s Policy for Purchasing Alcohol on Sunday?

CVS strictly follows the laws and regulations of the state on the sale of Alcohol. So CVS doesn’t sell alcohol in the states that don’t allow it or are dry states. Speaking about the sale of alcohol on Sundays when most of the people party, some states don’t have any restrictions, but few states do ban the sale of alcohol on Sundays. In this case, CVS sells alcohol on Sundays only in those states where it is allowed.

However, even if the state allows the sale of alcohol on Sunday, there are time restrictions that have to be followed by the stores selling alcohol.

The sale of alcohol in the US is governed by a law called the Blue Law, which decides the sale of alcohol in various states, the sale of alcohol on Sunday, and different policies. It also decides the age limit for consuming alcohol, which varies depending upon the state. In a few states, the age limit for serving alcohol is 18 years, whereas in some other states it is 21 years. Also, there is a state called Maine that allows 17 years old to serve alcohol.

What Time Does CVS Stop Selling Alcohol?

The time limitations on the sale of alcohol entirely depend on the state laws, which are not much restrictive on weekdays and Saturdays but have restrictions on Sundays. CVS sells the alcohol throughout its opening time in all the states where it is allowed. But for the CVS that operates for 24 hours, the sale of alcohol is not allowed during the night.

The time and the type of alcohol a store can sell are totally governed by the local or state authorities.

Can You Return Alcohol Once It Has Been Purchased at CVS?

It’s very rare that you would want to return the alcohol after your purchase, but it’s important to know about the return policies of CVS if in case you need to do the same. Though the CVS policy on the return of food items is such that you can’t return the product even if it is unopened, the policy on the return of alcohol is not stated precisely as there is no clarity on whether you can return the alcohol or not.

Additionally, some states have declared the return of alcohol illegal, unless it’s unfit for consumption. So in such states, it’s quite clear that CVS doesn’t allow the return of alcohol.

As there are a lot of variations in the state laws, regarding the sale of alcohol, you can directly contact or visit the nearest CVS by using the CVS store locator for any inquiry related to the sales and returns of the alcohol.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

