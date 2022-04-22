Many retail stores as well as online retail stores offer cashback on the purchase of products from their store. Also, it is one strategy adopted by the stores to attract customers. For customers, getting cashback along with offers and discounts is like icing on the cake. Cashback not only saves you money but also saves you the time, and fuel required to visit ATMs. So, have you ever shopped for drugs at CVS and saved money, or do you know whether this popular pharmacy offers cashback? If not, then just stick to the page to know whether CVS provides cashback or not?

Does CVS Offer Cashback in 2022?

CVS offers its customers a cashback of up to $35 for each transaction made at CVS. There is no minimum purchase amount to receive cashback at CVS. However, CVS provides cashback only when the transaction is done using the Debit card, and not check and credit cards except for the Discover Card as it has cash over feature.

Cashback can be requested during the time of final billing of the drugs, by adding the cashback amount to the final bill generated. Apart from this cashback service provided by the CVS, it also surprises its customer by providing Discount cashback on various purchases.

To know more about the CVS cashback policy, limits on cashback, and various other information related to cashback, keep reading the article.

What Are Some Different Cashback Offers You Will Find at CVS?

CVS is not limited to the cashback service that it provides to its customer, in addition, it also offers discounts in the form of cashback offers. That means, on the purchase of certain medicines, it offers a cashback that will be transferred directly to the account through which transactions are made. CVS offers its customers different discount cashback depending upon the type of medicine purchased. As for the online purchase of the medicine, it offers the following cashback offers.

10% cashback on CVS Brand purchase

8% cashback on cold and flu medicines

6% cashback on drugs for allergy and cosmetics

4% cashback on vitamins

2%cashback on purchase of other products.

The amount of cashback is directly transferred to the original mode of payment at the time of the transaction.

What Is the Cashback Limit at CVS?

Now, let’s get back to the cashback service provided by CVS. The cashback service provided by CVS has a limit of $35. Although there is no limit on the purchase amount, the maximum cashback you can get from CVS is $35. So if you are already purchasing something from CVS, you can opt for cashback by adding the cashback amount to the final bill. For example, if your final bill is $20, you can ask for cashback of any amount up to $35, say $30, then you have to pay a total of $50 to get the required cashback.

Additionally, if you want higher cashback, you either have to make two transactions or visit a different CVS store.

How Can I Receive Cash Back at CVS?

You can receive cashback at CVS by either asking the cashier for cashback during checkout or selecting the cashback prompt displayed on the card reader. You can ask for cashback for any amount up to $35 from the cashier. This amount will be added to your bill and will be deducted during the transaction. After the transaction is successful, you will be handed the products you purchased at CVS and the cashback amount you opted for. Also, you can receive the cashback only if you complete the transaction either by using the debit card or Discover card.

Is There a CVS Cash Back Fee?

No, CVS doesn’t charge anything extra for providing a cashback to its customers. It offers all its customers up to $35 cashback on just making a purchase at the store, with no minimum transaction amount.

What Is the Minimum Purchase Amount to Take Advantage of CVS’s Cashback Policy?

There are no limitations on minimum purchase to get a cashback at the CVS. You can get a cashback of up to $35 on a purchase of $0.01. However, if you are just visiting the store for the sake of cashback, then you can buy as low as $0.01 to get a cashback of $35. In that case, you have to pay a total of $35.01. So the only necessary criteria is to make a purchase to get cashback.

Can You Get Cashback at CVS From Credit Cards and Checks?

Unfortunately, CVS offers cashback to only those customers that use a Debit card for the purchase at CVS. If you are paying at CVS, using other modes such as credit cards, gift cards, check, Apple Pay, or cash, you will not be provided with any kind of cashback. So if you want to get a cashback at the CVS, make sure you complete the payment using a debit card.

One exception that CVS offers is the Discover card. They provide cashback for transactions made from Discover card as it has the cashback feature.

CVS doesn’t offer any cashback service if you complete the payment using contactless payment options like Apple Pay PayPal, Samsung Pay, etc. To avail of the cashback service at CVS, you need to have either a Debit card or a Discover card.

Additionally, CVS does provide some offers on contactless payments. You can add the Discover card to Apple Pay, to get a 1% cashback on each transaction. CVS also offers a $10 cashback to those making a first in-store purchase of a minimum of $20 using PayPal or Venmo QR.

Can You Redeem Cash Back at CVS With a Gift Card?

You can’t redeem cashback at CVS with a Gift card, as CVS allows cashback only with a Debit card and Discover card. Gift cards can only be used for the purchase of the merchandise in the store. Also, you can’t purchase a different gift card with the existing gift card and can’t exchange it for an online gift card.

What Are The Other Stores That Gives Cashback?

A number of retail stores, gas stations, and drug stores across the US offer cashback to their customers without asking for any cashback fee. The limit offered on cashback is different and depends on the retailer’s cashback policy. Some of the stores that offer cashback to their customers are as follows

Walgreens provides a maximum of $20 cashback to its customers on their in-store purchases.

provides a maximum of $20 cashback to its customers on their in-store purchases. Dollar General offers a minimum of $10 and a maximum of $40 cashback to customers on their purchases in-store.

offers a minimum of $10 and a maximum of $40 cashback to customers on their purchases in-store. Walmart offers a minimum of $20 and a maximum of $100 cashback on debit card transactions in-store and up to three times a day. Additionally, it provides a maximum of $20 cashback on checks and $120 cashback on the Discover cards.

offers a minimum of $20 and a maximum of $100 cashback on debit card transactions in-store and up to three times a day. Additionally, it provides a maximum of $20 cashback on checks and $120 cashback on the Discover cards. Target offers cashback of a maximum of $40 on purchases made through either a debit card or Target RedCard debit card.

offers cashback of a maximum of $40 on purchases made through either a debit card or Target RedCard debit card. Kroger offers a maximum of $300 cashback on debit card transactions, $120 on purchases from Discover credit card, and $20 on payments through check.

offers a maximum of $300 cashback on debit card transactions, $120 on purchases from Discover credit card, and $20 on payments through check. Sam’s Club

Costco

Safeway

US Post office

So, you can visit the above stores in case you want cashback and don’t want to visit ATMs for withdrawals. You can even save $3 to $5 by not visiting the ATM and getting free cashback at the above stores.

Conclusion

CVS offers its customers a cashback of up to $35 for each transaction made at CVS using either a Debit card or Discover card. They don’t provide cashback on transactions made from credit cards, checks, contactless payments, or gift cards. Additionally, you can receive cashback offers on various products purchased online. There is no minimum purchase amount at the CVS store to avail of their cashback service. So you can just visit the CVS store and make a small purchase to get a $35 cashback.

Additionally, there are other stores such as Walgreens, Dollar General, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Costco, Safeway, US Post office, etc. that offer cashback to their customers.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does CVS offer cashback? CVS offers its customers a cashback of up to $35 for each transaction made at CVS using either a Debit card or Discover card. What is the cashback limit at CVS? The cashback service provided by CVS has a limit of $35. Although there is no limit on the purchase amount, the maximum cashback you can get from CVS is $35. Does CVS do cashback for contactless payment? CVS doesn’t provide a cashback on the transaction from contactless payments such as Apple Pay, PayPal, Samsung Pay, etc. What are the other stores that give you cashback apart from CVS? Apart from CVS, the stores that offer cashback to their customers are Walmart, Walgreens, Dollar General, Kroger, Target, Sam’s Club, Costco, US Post office, etc.