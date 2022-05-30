Do you often visit CVS Stores? If you do, and you are wondering, Does CVS Have Western Union? Then you are in the right place, as you can find the answer to this question in the below article. And not just that, you can also learn about the MoneyGram service available at the CVS stores, as well as its various features and functions. Additionally, we will talk about the reasons why CVS does not have Western Union at its stores, while also comparing the features, functions, advantages, and disadvantages of MoneyGram and Western Union. And in the last section, we are going to list some of the other popular stores in the country, that have Western Union Services at their stores.

What Is CVS?

CVS Pharmacy is an American Retail Corporation that is owned and operated by the Largest Health Care Provider in America, CVS Health. This Corporation was originally established back on May 8 in 1963 by the founders, Stanley Goldstein, Sidney Goldstein, Dipak Dave, and Ralph Hoagland. Mainly to make health care more accessible to the people across the country. The CVS Pharmacy’s headquarters is located in the CVS Drive of the Woonsocket City of the Rhodes Island State. Moreover, this pharmacy chain store is currently making an annual revenue of up to $134.128 Billion.

What Is Western Union?

The Western Union is a Multinational Company Financial Company, that is operating in many countries across the world from its headquarters located in the City of Denver, Colorado. Western Union started its operations back in the year 1951, as New York and Mississippi Valley Printing Telegraphy Company. Then in the year, it changed its name to Western Union Telegraphic Company, after merging with Competitor. Currently, this company offers various types of services for the customers around the world, such as Bill Pay, Price Estimation, Wire Transfers, Money Transfers, Money Orders, Transfers Tracking, and many more.

Does CVS Have Western Union?

As of now, the CVS Pharmacy Store chain is currently not offering Western Union services at its stores. This is mainly because the CVS company does not have any active partnership with the Western Union, instead, it has an affiliation with the MoneyGram, which is a popular competitor of the Western Union. However, the MoneyGram is not as popular as the Western Union, although, it offers similar services such as money orders, sending and receiving money.

Moreover, because of its popularity, the Western Union is currently available at other popular retailers in the country, such as Walmart, Rite Aid, and Walgreens. Besides, MoneyGram’s main advantage over the Western Union is that most of its services cost less compared to the Western Union. Furthermore, the drawback of the MoneyGram company, is that it can be only accessed by the customers at the CVS stores only during business hours.

What Are the Features and Functions of a MoneyGram at CVS? What Are the Different Things You Can Do?

As you can understand from the above sections, MoneyGram is very similar to that of the West Union company, as it offers Wire Transfers, Bill Payment, Money Tracking, Money Orders, and other services across the country. However, the main difference is that the Money Gram is an upcoming company, so does not have a strong presence in the country, or across the world. Although, the company is rapidly gaining customers mainly by offering similar services for cost-effective prices.

The customers who are interested in the above services and are limited on a budget can access the MoneyGram at the Local CVS stores, as well as the MoneyGram’s own stores located across the country. Moreover, the main feature of the MoneyGram is it allows customers to send and receive money and money orders across the country, and the world, while also allowing them to pay various types of bills directly through the MoneyGram platforms available at various stores like the CVS stores.

What Are Some of the Reasons That CVS Does Not Have Western Union?

From the above sections, as you can guess, CVS does not offer Western Union at its stores, and the reasons behind this decision are discussed here in this section in much more detail. Firstly, The CVS company does not have any active partnership with the Western Union, like the Walmart or Walgreens stores. Secondly, the CVS stores are currently offering MoneyGram at its stores. Thirdly, MoneyGram offers all the services offered by the Western Union.

Fourthly, the MoneyGram services are much cheaper compared to Western Union, which means this company can be a better alternative for the people across the country who have a limited budget. Fifthly, MoneyGram is an upcoming company, and it is using the CVS stores located across the country, to become more accessible to the customers. Therefore, we can safely say that the CVS stores are not going to provide any Western Union services at its stores in the next few years.

Please Compare MoneyGram and Western Union?

The Western Union and the MoneyGram are quite similar to one another, as stated in the above sections, as both companies offer services such as Money orders, Wire Transfers, Bill Payments, Money Transfers, and many more. However, the main difference is that the Western Union is a global company, that has a strong presence in many countries across the world, while MoneyGram is an upcoming company, even though it has established its presence in over 180 countries.

This means the customer base of the Money Gram is much less compared to the Western Union company. Besides, another major difference between the MoneyGram and Western Union, is that the services offered by MoneyGram ate more accessible to the customers as they are cost-effective, contrary to the Western Union, which charges heavy fees from the customers. Apart from this, there are not many differences between either of these companies, as they can be only accessed at selected stores or affiliated retail outlets only during business hours.

What Is the Cost of Western Union?

As the title itself states, here in this section, we are going to talk about the cost or charges of the various services offered by the Western Union platform. Firstly, the Western Union charges different amounts of taxes for the multiple types of services. For example, for a money transfer of up to $200, the customers might have to pay $12.50, whereas, for other services, the company might charge a standard rate of $11 in general. But remember depending on the services additional charges will be added to the standard rates.

If you want to learn more about the prices and taxes for the different types of services offered by the Western Union company, then you must visit the official platform from your device. Besides, the customers should know, that the taxes for each service, sometimes depends on the amount of money received or sent, as well as the distance or the country, to which the customers are planning to send the money. So the customers must keep in mind all the stats or aspects listed here in this section, before accessing the services of the Western Union platform.

What Are Some Other Retailers That Do Have Western Union?

The Western Union is one of the most popular financial companies offering various types of services across the world. This is why the platform currently has affiliations with various popular retailers in the country to make it more accessible, and so that the customers can easily access the Western Union services at these stores. Retailers such as,

Walmart

The leading retailer in the country, Walmart, is currently offering Western Union services at its stores for the customers. This is mainly because the company has taken lots of initiatives over the years, and entered various fields or markets, to help the customers visiting the Walmart stores access all the types of services at the same place. And when talking about the financial services and money orders, the Western Union company is the best, which is why the Walmart company entered a partnership with the Western Union and started offering its services at Walmart stores to the customers.

Walgreens

Walgreens is the second-largest pharmacy chain in the country, which operates more than 9,021 Drug stores and Pharmacies. Similar to the Walmart stores, Walgreens offers various types of services at its stores, including Financial services through the Western Union platform. Moreover, the Walgreens stores have chosen the Western Union as its in-store financial services option, because of its popularity across the country, as well as the wider variety of services one can access through this platform. So all the customers who are visiting the Walgreens Stores nearby for purchasing various types of medications can now easily access money orders, wire transfers, and bill payment services, etc at the stores.

Conclusion

In the above article, the customers learned all about the topic, Does CVS Have Western Union? In addition to this, they have found out more information about the features and services offered by the CVS company, as well as Western Union. Next, we talked about why the CVS company has chosen MoneyGram as its in-store financial service partner, while also discussing the various reasons behind it. After that, we have also provided comprehensive information about the MoneyGram company, its various features, functions, and services, while also comparing them to those of the services offered by the Western Union platform or company. And furthermore, we have also discussed the taxes or prices charged by the Western Union for various services.

Frequently Asked Questions

