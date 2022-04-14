If you are a newly hired employee of the CVS store, and you are wondering whether the CVS Company performs drug tests at the store. Then you are in the right place, as in the below article we will answer the question for you in great detail. In addition, we will provide a brief description of the company, and talk about whether Does CVS Drug Test? or not? Besides, we will state the frequency of these drug tests at the stores, while also discussing the process of these drug tests. Furthermore, we will talk about what happens when a new employee fails a drug test, whether he/she is fired or not, and why this process is very important for the company.

What Is CVS?

CVS is an American Retail Corporation, which is quite popular with people across the country, because of its wider variety of health care products and services. As of now, the company has around 9,967 Pharmaceutical stores in multiple states of the country. The company was originally founded on May 8, 1963, by the founders, Sidney Goldstein, Stanley Goldstein, Dipak Dave, and Ralph Hoagland. Recently, the company has recorded an income of $6 billion, which is predicted to increase further in the coming years.

Why Do Retailers Drug Test in America? When Did This Process Start in the United States of America?

Many Retailers as well as popular companies in the country, conduct pre-drug tests for their employees before the hiring process. And as you know, drug addiction is a rising problem in the country, and these types of people often behave aggressively toward others causing various types of incidents in the workplace. This is why, many companies across the country, started adding drug tests as a necessity in all of their recruitment processes.

The main reason why this policy, is employed by the retailers is to avoid recruiting such kinds of people, who will disrupt the work performance. Because of these rules, the people who are suffering from drug addictions are not able to get any kind of jobs at most companies. Furthermore, the background checks on the candidates are also used to find their past details or incidents related to their previous drug use. This process is officially started in the year 1971, shortly after the Vietnam War, and has been followed by many institutions and companies ever since.

Does CVS Drug Test?

Yes, the CVS company regularly performs drug tests on the newly hired employees all the time. Mainly because it is a very important company in the country, and it offers various health care services. Therefore, to make sure that their executives or workers work efficiently, without making any mistakes. Mistakes while providing these types of services, can affect the patient’s or customers’ health.

This is why the company performs drug tests, especially for people applying for pharmaceutical and managerial positions. Besides, the drug tests are taken often through urine tests conducted on the candidates. Furthermore, only the people who passed these tests can get their job opportunities at the company. And not just that applicants must not have a past history of using drugs or other related incidents, to get a higher chance of getting hired by the company.

How Frequently Does CVS Drug Test?

As you know, the CVS Drug Tests are first conducted during the employee selection and interview process. However, it does not stop there, as some serious professionals or careers at the CVS company should not perform any mistakes in their jobs, as the patients or customers are at risk. This is why the company frequently conducts drug tests on employees even after getting selected for the job positions. And the frequency of these drug tests depends on the type of job, the employee working, and its importance in the company.

While all other medium-level employees do not have to go through the drug testing often. And if any one of the employees fails the drug tests, immediate action will be taken against them, and there are most probably fired from their position. Furthermore, the company is further planning to increase the frequency of these tests in locations, where drug addictions cases are rising quickly.

How Does CVS Drug Test?

From the above sections, as you can learn the CVS company takes drug tests on its employees across the country, through their urine samples. Besides, for this process, the respective employees might have to visit affiliate clinics of the CVS company. Furthermore, there are certain rules and regulations while conducting these tests, and the employees must provide a urine sample that has been taken within 24 hours. And if any employee is found tampering with the test, they will be fired from the company.

Moreover, these drug tests are mainly used to find whether the employees are using or consuming any kind of illegal substances like Methamphetamines and cocaine. Apart from this, as you know, some states in the country, also have a ban on alcohol consumption, especially during work. Therefore, in particular states, alcohol consumption is also taken into the case, and the employee will have to suffer the consequences for it.

Does CVS’s Drug Test for Marijuana?

Currently, according to the company’s official reports, the CVS is not taking any type of drug tests on employees for the consumption of Marijuana. Mainly because many states have different types of policies regarding Marijuana consumption. Therefore, depending on the state, where the workplace is located, the policies might change. The consumption of marijuana will be taken into consideration, once the employee has been part of any incident because of it.

In that case, the company will officially require employees to submit a urine sample, so that they can test whether the said individual has consumed marijuana or not in the last 24 hours. Apart from this, although, there is no ban on the consumption of marijuana at this company, many high-level employees with more important jobs, are requested to avoid consumption of these types of items to ensure the customer or patients’ safety. The candidates should also not have any marijuana substances with them during work hours, as it can be considered an offense.

Will CVS Hire You if You Fail a Drug Test?

The probability of getting selected for a job position after failing a drug test is very low. As the company employs strict policies to stop employees from having any type of drug consumption or addiction. However, the employees who have failed the drug test, still have another opportunity to work for the company, after a period of six months. Although, if any new applicant has serious allegations or incidents due to drug addiction, the company might not be interested in offering another opportunity for the said candidate even after 6 months.

Besides, the candidates who applied for the job positions at the company must know, that the probability of getting selected after failing a drug test might directly depend on your position, experience, and skills. Even though you have all these additional benefits, if you are applying for an important job such as a professional doctor, or surgery specialist, then definitely the company will not move forward with your profile anymore.

Can I Reapply to CVS if I Fail My Drug Test?

As explained in the above sections, all the candidates who have failed the Drug Tests at the company, have an opportunity to apply for the same position or others at the company, after a period of 6 months. Besides, for certain job positions, the company might also take past incidents involving drugs into consideration, which means the said person with a drug history will be unlikely to get a position at the company, especially after a failed drug test.

However, you must also remember that the importance of drug tests in a said workplace will be depending on the policies and rules of the state. Therefore, if a state is implementing strict rules against drug use and addiction, then the candidates in that particular state might face more difficulty in getting a job offer. So firstly, we suggest you to maintain a good career report, without any incidents related to drug use to get the opportunity for working at the CVS Company.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions

