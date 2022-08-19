When you are buying prescription drugs, the first thing that strikes you is the cost of it. Especially, if you are buying drugs for chronic illness. Hence, millions of people in America are making use of GoodRx for searching for the drugs they need. Using GoodRx will give you a list of drugs that are sold for the cheapest prescription rates. Additionally, GoodRx will provide discount coupons to its user. CVS is one of the giant pharmacy chains in the USA. As a GoodRx user, you will find it very useful if CVS stores accept GoodRx. Well, I have made some research and found the answer to the query Does CVS Accept GoodRx? Continue reading this article to know it.

Can You Utilize GoodRx at the CVS Pharmacy Chain?

The CVS in-stores, which are located in multiple locations across the country, accept GoodRx and GoodRx gold. However, CVS expects you to bring the drug coupons for the drug that you wish to purchase along with you. Additionally, you should also have a valid prescription with you. Without these two, you will not be able to utilize GoodRx benefits. It is important to note that the customers who have insurance are the beneficiaries of the GoodRx. Finally, with GoodRx you will be able to save a lot when you are buying drugs from CVS pharmacy. I will elucidate further about using GoodRx at CVS for your benefit in this article. Read the article till the end to get a better understanding of the policy that defines the relationship between CVS pharmacy and GoodRx.

Is GoodRx Accepted at All the Locations of CVS Stores?

According to a popular estimate, there are more than 70,000 retail pharmacies that are located across the USA which accept GoodRx. Out of 70,000 pharmacies, a small part is contributed by the CVS pharmacy stores. In addition to CVS, all the other pharmacy chains will abide by the terms of the contract. According to the contract, all the stores of these pharmacy stores are obliged to accept GoodRx. Hence, a GoodRx user will find it very easy to locate a pharmacy store that accepts GoodRx. In case you are experiencing trouble using GoodRx at any of the CVS stores, you can call 1-855-268-2822. However, this call service will be available from morning 8 am to 7 pm. Only during this time window, the representatives will be able to respond to and resolve your queries.

How to Use the GoodRx While Purchasing From CVS?

You just have to follow the below steps in order to utilize the benefits of GoodRx such as coupons.

Before you visit a CVS pharmacy store located nearby, you should visit the website of GoodRx. In addition to the website, you have the option of using the GoodRx mobile application as well. After choosing your preferred GoodRx platform, you can type in the drug that you want to purchase.

After entering the name of the drug, you will get a result containing a list of pharmacies that are participating. On that list, you will be able to find CVS. Once you see it, please select it.

Now, check out if you have any coupons available. If you find a coupon, print a physical copy of it. In addition to this, you have the option of sending the coupons to your mobile phone.

You can present either the physical copy or the digital copy present to the cashier when you visit a CVS pharmacy store.

Once the discount is applied, you can pay the discounted amount to CVS. Now, you can leave the CVS store along with your prescription.

By following this step, you will be able to purchase the drugs from CVS for a discounted price.

Will CVS Allow Me to Use GoodRx if I Have Insurance?

Well, here is the good news. According to the terms and conditions of CVS, you don’t have any restriction in utilizing the benefit of GoodRx coupons, even if you have insurance or medicare. You may be wondering how to tell this to the cashier present at the CVS store. Well, it is pretty simple and straightforward. Just tell him that you want to use your GoodRx coupon instead of insurance for buying the drug. The cashier will charge you for the prescription but, he will not bill it to your insurance company.

Is It Possible to Use GoodRx at CVS Stores Without a Prescription?

Well, selling prescription drugs to people without a prescription is quite risky for both CVS and the customers. Hence, CVS will not allow its customer to utilize the benefits of GoodRx if a person doesn’t have a valid inscription. Moreover, the prescription should be from a U.S-based doctor. The above condition is true for all the other pharmacies as well. In case you don’t have a prescription currently, yet you want to exploit the benefits of GoodRx, you should get a certificate from a healthcare provider. A certificate is issued to you after they assess your condition.

Can I Use GoodRx Gold to Buy Drugs From CVS?

Of course. This is possible because CVS is one of many participating members of the GoodRx gold program. CVS allows people to make use of the GoodRx gold in all of its pharmacy stores. Another great news for GoodRx users is that they can use GoodRx Gold to buy already discounted drugs for an additional 40% discount price. This way, a GoodRx will save a lot of money. If you want to know how much you are saving using GoodRx Gold, take a look at the price of a few generic drugs below.

Drug GoodRx Price Price after using GoodRx Gold Duloxetine $10.73 $6.90 Methylprednisolone $9.98 $7.29 Montelukast $10.74 $4.09 Sildenafil $12.17 $6.01 Oseltamivir $25.99 $21.35

Can You Use GoodRx for Buying Controlled Substances From CVS Pharmacy Stores?

As far as a controlled substance is considered, the GoodRx doesn’t have a standard policy. Usually, they vary from one individual CVS pharmacy store to another. The first step in buying controlled substances from CVS is to call the nearest CVS pharmacy stores. The employee working in that specific CVS pharmacy store will let you know if you can use GoodRx coupons for controlled substances.

What I Have Said in This Article?(Recap)

I began this article by clarifying if a person will be able to exploit his GoodRx benefits while buying drugs from a CVS pharmacy store. Following this, I told if all the CVS in-store present across the country would accept GoodRx. Later, I explained how to utilize the GoodRx when you are purchasing the drugs you want from CVS. After this, I explained the case of using GoodRx at CVS stores when you already have insurance or medicare with you. While answering the next query, I spoke about buying medications or drugs from CVS using GoodRx. Additionally, I also gave the prices of a few generic drugs when a person is using his GoodRx gold. When I answered the last query, I explained about using GoodRx for buying controlled substances from CVS.

I hope the information provided in this article regarding the acceptance of GoodRx at CVS was helpful to you. Thank you for reading the article.

Final Thoughts

CVS has opened thousands of pharmacy stores across the USA and is currently serving millions of customers. Many people who buy medications regularly would be GoodRx users. The CVS stores accepting GoodRx is a thing that millions of people enjoy. Since GoodRx has signed a contract with CVS just like with other retail pharmacies, you will be able to use GoodRx at all the CVS in-stores. If you feel the affordability of drugs is becoming difficult due to high prices, it is better to make use of GoodRx gold. It will reduce the price of the drugs you buy significantly. You can take a look at the table presented above if you want to know how much money you are saving using the GoodRx gold. As a GoodRx user, if you don’t have any CVS pharmacy located nearby, you can choose from other pharmacy chains that participate.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does CVS Accept GoodRx?

1. How many retail pharmacy stores accept GoodRx in the USA? The GoodRx has signed contracts with so many retail pharmacy chains. As a result, thousands of pharmacy stores in the USA accept GoodRx. It has been said that there are more than 75 thousand pharmacy stores in the USA that accepts GoodRx. 2. What does CVS policy say about allowing its customer to utilize the benefits of GoodRx? Unfortunately, CVS hasn’t framed a standard policy regarding this. However, you can be assured that all the CVS stores will allow you to use GoodRx coupons and gold. 3. Why is it important for CVS to ask for a prescription from its customers? If CVS is selling drugs to its customer who doesn’t have a prescription with them, it can end bear adverse effect on the customers. 4. What should you take along with you when you are visiting a CVS store to buy medications using GoodRx? You should have two things with you. They are your prescription and GoodRx coupon.