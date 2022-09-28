If there is one online Payment method that is widely accepted, PayPal would be the name that would pop into our mind. For so long, PayPal has dominated the field of digital payment. However, now we have dozens of options. Still, the usage of PayPal has been only increasing among people. At the same time, many merchandisers have included PayPal as one of the acceptable payment methods. Costco is also a major merchandiser in the USA. Thousands of people visit Costco to buy different products. Costco accepts different types of payment methods for billing. Does Costco Use PayPal as well? You can learn more about the payment methods that Costco accepts by reading this article completely.

Can You Use PayPal at Costco?

Costco has joined hands with Visa and signed an agreement. Hence, Costco doesn’t accept payments made via PayPal. This applies to both Costco in-store and costco.com. However, there is another way for you to use your PayPal account to purchase from Costco. For this, you have to get a PayPal Visa Debit card. The PayPal fund can be directly transferred to the card and be used while purchasing. If you want to know more about the usage of PayPal at Costco, continue reading this article.

Can You Use PayPal While Purchasing From Costco.com?

As of now, the online Costco platform refuses to accept PayPal as a form of payment. However, it has various other options using which one can settle his bill.

How to Use Your PayPal Balance for Purchasing Products From Costco?

Yes, It is true that Costco doesn’t accept PayPal. Nevertheless, you can still purchase from Costco by utilizing your PayPal balance. Do you want to know how? Well, below, I have listed the following indirect ways of using your PayPal balance for checking out from Costco.

Transfer to Local Bank Account

If you have some amount on your PayPal, you can transfer it to your other bank account. After the money transaction, you can access that amount using a debit card, check, Visa Credit card, and many other options.

In order to do this, you have to log into your PayPal account. You will see the option “Transfer Money” on the left. Click on that.

In the next step, you will select the option “Transfer to Bank Account”. Select your bank name that will be displayed on the website.

Enter the amount you wish to transfer to your bank account from PayPal. The maximum amount you can transfer is $5000.

At last, you will be asked to “confirm” before PayPal initiate the transaction process.

PayPal Debit Card

In case, you think the above method is lengthy and difficult, you have another option. For example, you can apply for PayPal Visa Debit Card. This card can be used for buying products at both Costco in-store and online.

For getting this card, visit the PayPal website and open the PayPal debit card webpage. Apply for the card by filling out a form.

You should wait until PayPal verifies and approve your application. PayPal will notify you about the approval via email. The email will also contain the instructions at the bottom of that email for activating the card.

For activating the PayPal debit card, you should open the webpage where you applied for the card. There you should click on the option “Activate Card”. After this, you can select the option “Transfer Money” that is present at the top of the page.

Lastly, when you click on “Deposit Funds into My Debit Card” you can start using the PayPal Debit card for checking out from Costco stores.

Here is important information about Costco store you should keep in your mind. The case with the United States Costco store is, you can use only visa cards. However, if a Costco store is located in Canada, one can use only Mastercard.

Does Costco Canada Accept PayPal?

We earlier discussed the difference between Costco stores present in the USA and Canada in terms of card acceptance. This leads us to think if Costco Canada has a different list of acceptable list of Payment methods. Does the list include PayPal as well? Unfortunately, Costco stores in Canada don’t include PayPal in their list of acceptable payment methods. Even if you are using online Costco in Canada, you will not be able to use PayPal. Hence, the refusal of PayPal by Costco is common among Costco stores that are present across the world.

What Are Other Payment Methods That Costco Accepts?

The rejection of payment made by one of the most popular payment methods “PayPal” immediately brings the question regarding the other form of payment that Costco Accepts. You will be amazed if you get to know the number of payment options that are available for purchase from Costco. The following payment methods are accepted at Costco stores located in multiple locations,

Cash

Samsung Pay

Google Pay

Costco shop cards

Traveler’s checks

PIN-based debit/ATM cards

Personal checks

Business checks

All types of Visa credit cards

Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards

Apple Pay

In the above methods, if you are to check out from a Costco store using a check or EBT card, you should possess a government-issued photo ID. For verification purposes and other security reasons, Costco associates may request your photo ID. Now, speaking about the modes of payments that Costco accepts, you can take a look at the below list.

MasterCard credit and debit cards

All Visa Cards

Discover cards

PIN-based ATM/debit cards

Costco shop cards

Why Doesn’t Costco Accept PayPal?

There are a couple of big reasons for Costco to refuse the payment made using PayPal. We will discuss those two reasons in this article.

The first reason is saving money. If a retail chain has to host several payment options, it will be expensive. At the same time, it will be very difficult to manage. With more payment options, Costco has to update its Payment system and increase its workforce. With less number of acceptable payment methods, the simpler it will be for Costco to keep a check on Costco.

Another important reason is the agreement Costco has signed with Visa and Citi. Costco has collaborated with Citi and has come up with a long-term co-brand credit card program. Similarly, Costco has also joined hands with Visa and signed a co-brand incentive agreement. Due to this agreement with Visa, Costco has limited the transaction charge it had to pay.

As I mentioned earlier, PayPal has made long-term deals with Visa and Citi. Hence, we cannot expect Costco to accept PayPal anywhere near in the future. Moreover, Costco is accepting other digital payment options such as Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. The aforementioned options can replace PayPal by offering a similar service. People don’t hesitate to use more than one digital payment option on their smartphones. Due to this, Costco may never accept PayPal in the future. In case, PayPal collaborates with Costco and signs an agreement, there are slight chances. This will not be happening any time sooner due to the long-term agreement between Costco and Visa.

Final Thoughts

By looking at PayPal’s long list of acceptable payment methods, we come to know that Costco is considerate of its customer’s comfort. However, it doesn’t include PayPal. Instead of PayPal users, Costco is catering to customers who are using other forms of payment. They are Citi credit card and Visa card users. Many people are adopting online payment methods for their day-to-day transactions. However, still many are sticking to the usage of cash, credit, and debit cards. Hence, in order to serve more people, Costco has chosen credit/debit card users over PayPal. For people who prefer to use contactless digital payment, Costco has included many such payment options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Costco Use PayPal?

1. Does Costco Accept payments made using Apple Pay? Yes. In addition to Apple Pay, Costco accepts various other online payment methods. You can settle your bill at Costco in-store or online using Samsung Pay or Google Pay. 2. Will Costco ask for a government-issued photo ID while using a credit card? No. Costco will ask for a valid Photo ID only under two cases. When you are using your check or EBT card for payment at Costco, you have to submit at least one government-issued photo ID. 3. Where can I apply for PayPal Debit Card? As a PayPal user, getting a PayPal Debit Card will be useful at many places, including Costco. You can get this card by filling out an application on the website of PayPal. The process of getting and activating a PayPal Debit card is pretty simple as well.