As we all know, Costco is one of the biggest wholesale companies in the world. They have stores across the globe and as we all know they are a membership-only store, which means they only sell products to the customers who have the membership. So, if you are wondering if Costco takes Mastercard as a form of payment, then you have come to the perfect place. Here, not only will we be discussing whether Costco accepts Mastercard as a form of payment or not. We will also be talking about a few related topics, such as, what are a few cards that a customer can use in Costco? What are the pros and cons of using Mastercard? Etc.

Does Costco Accept Mastercard as a Form of Payment?

Unfortunately, Costco does not accept Mastercard credit cards. They do not accept it in any of their outlets. Though they do not accept Mastercard credit cards, a customer can pay with Mastercard debit cards at Costco stores and in their gas stations as well. If you want to purchase something on the Costco official website, then they will accept Mastercard credit cards. This is the only place where Costco will accept Mastercard credit cards.

Why Does Costco Not Take Mastercard?

The main reason why Costco does not accept Mastercard as a form of payment in their stores is that the company has made a deal with Visa, which is the biggest competitor of Mastercard. This is the reason why Mastercard is only allowed with online shopping and not allowed in any of their stores.

What Deal Does Costco Have With Visa?

The deal between Costco and Visa was made in June 2016. During this time, American Express was unable to come to terms with Costco after their previous contract had expired. So, a deal was made with Visa. In this deal, they agreed that the customers coming to their stores pay through Visa credit cards in their stores. This results in many customers of Costco not preferring to shop there because a huge population of customers use Mastercard credit cards. Customers of Costco got even more frustrated when they found out that payments with American Express were also not accepted. This was one of the most preferred modes of payment for customers throughout the country.

What Are the Forms of Payment Accepted at Costco?

Though, Costco does not accept Mastercard credit cards in their stores. There are various forms of payment that a customer can pay with at Costco. A few forms of payment accepted at Costco stores are,

Cash

Any Visa credit card

Costco Shop cards

Traveler’s check

EBT cards

NFT Payments (Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay)

Most debit cards

Business checks from current Costco business members

Personal checks from current Costco members

The deal that Costco has with Visa does not stop them from accepting other forms of payment in their stores. But even though Costco is accepting various forms of payment, customers are furious. This is because the company is not accepting the most preferred and popular forms of payment in their stores.

What Are a Few Specific Cards That You Can Use for Special Offers and Discounts?

There are various cards that a customer can use at Costco to avail of various discounts and offers in their stores. A few of the cards that can get you special offers and discounts and which are considered to be the best cards to use at Costco are,

Costco Anywhere Visa, Card by Citi

Chase Sapphire Preferred card

Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa card

Chase Freedom Unlimited

PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature card

Using these cards is considered to be the best form of payment. As these cards give various rewards and discounts on products sold at Costco stores.

What Are a Few Pros and Cons of Using a Mastercard?

Even though Mastercard is one of the most popular payment methods in the world. The card has various advantages as well as disadvantages. Let us look at a few of them starting with the advantages.

Advantages

Increasing Sales

With the help of Mastercard, a customer can spend much more as he/she is not tied down by cash, which is limited. This will make sure the customer can purchase products that have higher prices as they are not restricted with limited cash.

Customer Satisfaction

Customer satisfaction is the top priority for any business in the world. By accepting Mastercard as a form of payment, any customer will be satisfied as it is the most popular and preferred form of payment. Mastercard payments are also accepted by most businesses, so you will not lose your edge over them.

Converting Currency

Mastercard can make currency conversion very efficient. This will reduce the amount of cash on you, which will prevent the money from getting stolen or damaged. This can also help businesses grow faster by providing the business with more safety and security.

Convenient

The Mastercard credit card allowed their clients to pay back the credit card bill in bulk or installments. This makes it very convenient for people if they want to make big purchases or need money for any sort of emergency.

Keep Track of Expenditure

By using the Mastercard, you can keep full track of where you have spent your money. With the help of Mastercard, one can make their monthly bill payments very easily, and it also becomes very helpful when you are traveling as payments can easily be made anywhere.

Disadvantages

Debt

Many customers might find themselves in a lot of debt, as they can withdraw large amounts of money without any restriction. This will ensure you spend a lot of money without realizing it, and you will suddenly see that you are in a lot of debt.

Ruining Your Credit

As mentioned in the above section, customers might spend a lot and end up having debt. This might result in the customer losing a lot of credit for his/her card. This will happen if the customer is unable to pay the credit card bill on time.

High Interest

Mastercard credit cards can have very high interest rates. This might make it very difficult for the customer to make the payment after spending, and this will again ruin the customer’s credit profile.

Conclusion

Costco is a huge wholesale company in the United States of America and sells a wide range of products to their customers in stores and on their official website. But when it comes to the form of payments, they do not accept Mastercard credit cards in any of their stores. They only accept it if the purchase has been made on their official website. The reason why they do not accept Mastercard credit cards as a form of payment has been mentioned in the initial sections.

Costco had a deal with Visa after American Express’s contract with the company had expired. The details about this deal have also been given. Though Costco does not accept Mastercard as a form of payment, there are various forms of payments the company accepts. These various forms have been mentioned in the above sections. At Costco, there are specific cards that can get you a special offer or discount that a customer can avail of by using them. The names of these cards have also been given. In the final section, we have given details on a few of the pros and cons of using Mastercard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can I use my US Costco card in Canada? Yes, Costco cards can be used in all their location. They can be used in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States of America. 2. Can I use another person’s Costco membership card? You can use another person’s Costco membership card. The primary member or the account manager of the card simply has to assign you as the free cardholder, and you can use it. 3. Does Costco offer free or discounted membership? No, there are no free or discounted memberships that are offered by Costco. As they make a lot of their profits from the memberships. But the price of the membership can be recovered as the prices of the products in the store and online are very cheap.