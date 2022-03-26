Does Costco take Apple Pay?

The use of Apple Pay has rapidly increased as it is a convenient and easy mode of contactless payment. Additionally, Pandemic has also promoted contactless payments at all places. It has become easy to shop even if we don’t carry a wallet, which is a big advantage of this payment option. Every retailer store accept one or the other mode of contactless payments, but do you know whether one of the largest retailer Costco accepts Apple Pay for payments? If you are not aware of this, then you must go through the article to get complete information on its payment options

Payment at Costco Using Apple Pay

As the majority of people use iPhones, it’s good news for them, Costco accepts payments through Apple Pay at most of the warehouse locations. If you are willing to make payment through Apple Pay, just make sure that your Apple Pay wallet is linked to either a Visa debit card or credit card. Otherwise, your transaction may fail, as Costco accepts payment through Apple Pay only if it’s linked to a Visa Debit card or credit card in the US.

Speaking about the Costco gas stations, Apple Pay is not listed in their mode of payments option, but a few gas stations in the US that are equipped with NFC reader accepts payments through Apple Pay if it is linked to visa debit or credit card. So next time you visit Costco, you can easily shop and make payments through Apple Pay.

Also, payment through Apple Pay is very easy, you just have to scan the NFC reader and approve the transaction by using Face ID, Touch ID or you can also pay through Apple Watch.

Different Modes of Payment at Costco

Apart from Apple Pay, there are multiple payment options available at Costco. Though the payment options vary at stores, online stores, and gas stations, we will have detailed information on payment options at each of these places.

Payment at Costco Stores

Costco stores accept a wide range of payment options, make sure one of the below options is available if you are shopping at Costco.

Cash

All Visa cards

The Costco Anywhere Visa card by Citi

PIN based Debit cards

Costco Shop cards

EBT Cards

Mobile Payments (Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay)

Traveler’s Check

Personal Check from current Costco members

Business check from current Costco Business Members

Payment at Costco Gas Stations

The different modes of payment accepted at Costco gas stations are

All Visa cards

The Costco Anywhere Visa card by Citi

PIN based Debit cards

Costco Shop cards

Though the Mobile payment option is not listed, there are few gas stations that are equipped with NFC readers, so you can make the contactless mobile payment using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay in such cases.

Payment at Costco.com

If you are shopping online, then below are the payment options you can use

All Visa cards

The Costco Anywhere Visa card by Citi

Master card

PIN based Debit cards

Discover Cards

Costco shop cards

Here, when you purchase online, you can use your master card for payments in addition to other options. Also, the mobile payment option is not listed officially, there are possibilities that it may be accepted for online purchases as well.

Pros and Cons of Using Apple Pay

Apple Pay is one such option that is widely used by the people in the US, as the majority of the population holds an iPhone. People enjoy using this contactless payment option, as all you need to have is your Mobile to make payment anywhere and anytime. Every coin has two sides, so with the pros of using this app, there are also a few cons that you must know if you are using Apple Pay.

Pros of Using Apple Pay

Easy and Convenient Payment: Once you link your credit/debit card to Apple Pay, you just have to scan the NFC reader during the payment and approve it using your Face ID or Touch ID, and the transaction occurs within seconds. Thereby saving time against the conventional method that requires the physical credit or debit card and a long process to make the payment.

Security: As you don’t need to carry Debit/ Credit cards, the possibilities of getting your card stolen are very less, thereby providing security to your account. Additionally, Apple doesn’t use your credit card number, instead uses the “device account number” to make any purchases. So your card details are also safe with Apple Pay.

No Internet Required: One of the biggest advantages of using Apple Pay is that you can make the payment even if you don’t have an internet connection.

Privacy: Apple offers great privacy to its users, as it doesn’t monitor the purchases of the customer and store details. And the use of “device account number” instead of credit card number has made the payment more confidential, as it doesn’t share the credit card number and the billing address.

No Extra Charge: As of now, Apple doesn’t charge extra fees for providing this mobile payment option to the retailers as well as the customers, but it does take a majority of the existing transaction rates on credit cards.

Cons of using Apple Pay:

Limited Access: As Apple has provided the option of Apple Pay in the iPhone 6 and above models and iPad 2 and higher versions, it has limited its use to a certain extent.

Acceptance at Stores: Though the majority of the stores have started accepting the contactless payment option, there are few stores that still don’t accept such payments, so you still have to carry wallets in that case.

No Online Shopping: Though you can use this app at various stores and even buy apps, Apple Pay can’t be used for online shopping, which is its biggest con.

Complex Set-up: Some people face difficulty in setting up Apple Pay as compared to the android apps.

Adoption: As the app only works in iPhones, the customer needs to have iPhone, and the retailers have to provide NFC terminals to support the payment. It doesn’t work if either of the two is missing.

Pros and Cons of Costco

Costco is a warehouse store that sells all kinds of consumer products starting from grocery, clothing to electronic items. It’s a great option for big families, as it offers great deals on buying in bulk. So let’s have a look at some advantages as well as disadvantages of shopping at Costco.

Pros of Costco:

They provide great discounts if you buy in bulk, so if you have a big family, then Costco executive membership can save you a lot of money on grocery and other stuff

It has a great frozen food section with a wide variety of products. So if you don’t cook, then this the right place for you to shop.

Costco coupons provide great deals on the products and during sale, the deals are very exciting.

Costco gas stations are comparatively cheaper than other gas stations.

Cons of Costco:

You can shop at Costco only if you have membership. That means you have to pay some dollars yearly just to shop at Costco. Though they offer great deals, but membership for shopping is kind of turn off.

Costco stores are always busy with a lot of people in the store and the parking lot is always packed, and you have to wait in a long queue.

Costco offers products in large packs with good discounts, this may be useful to big families as the entire product can be used, in case of small families, it may result into wastage if we speak about food items or grocery.

Buying a lot of stuff at once is not a great idea for the people living in small apartments, and hence buying at Costco is also not worth.

Alternative to Costco

If you don’t wish to pay for a Costco membership but would like to have good discounts on products, then below are the options

Target

Walmart

Sam’s Club

Amazon

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Dollar Stores

Big Lots

Rise of Costco

The company opened its first warehouse store in a converted airplane hangar on Morena Boulevard in San Diego in the year 1976 under the name Price Club. It initially served small businesses, but later thought of serving the non-business audience. With this change, the warehouse club industry started growing. They opened the first Costco warehouse in Seattle in 1983. Later, it became the first company to grow from zero to $3 billion in sales in just six years. Costco and Price Club merged in 1993 and was named Price Costco, and had 206 stores in different locations, with an annual sales of $16 billion. The company has grown worldwide since resuming its name to Costco in 1997 and had total sales exceeding $64 billion. Costco is now the multi-billion dollar global retailer, having warehouse club operations in eight countries that provide the best possible prices on quality brand-name merchandise to its members.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ’s)

Does Costco take Apple Pay? Yes, Costco takes Apple Pay for payments at the warehouse store. What are the different payment options available at the Costco gas station? Costco accepts all Visa cards, PIN-based Debit cards, Costco Shop cards, and The Costco Anywhere Visa card by Citi at its gas stations. Few gas stations also accept payments through Apple Pay What are some alternatives to buying at Costco? You can shop at Target, Walmart, Amazon, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Dollar Stores, Big lots as an alternative to Costco.