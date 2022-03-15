The usage of Plan B medication is rapidly rising across the United States, as the teens are using them to avoid unwanted pregnancies after having unprotected sex. Therefore, if you are one of those teens, and you are wondering Does Costco Sell Plan B? You will find your answer here in the below sections of this article. And not just that, we will also describe in detail the various different types of contraceptive bills one can buy here at the Costco Retail Stores. Moreover, we will also share the prices of these pills at Costco Stores. Furthermore, we will explain whether a person needs membership to purchase Plan B pills in Costco as well other types of drug medications one can buy here.

What Is Plan B?

If you have no idea, what is Plan B, here’s a short description for you. A Plan B is a medical Pill as stated above, which is used to women who had unprotected sex recently, to avoid the chances of getting unwanted pregnancies. Moreover, this is an effective method often prescribed by the doctor especially when the birth control pills fail. Besides, the Plan B pill’s official name is Levonorgestrel. However, you might also remember that sometimes in order to buy Plan B pills at Costco stores, you might need recommendations from the family doctor. Apart from this, the pill is known not to have any side effects or issues.

Does Costco Sell Plan B?

Now we will explain in detail, whether Costco Retail Stores sell Plan B pills or not, here in this section. Yes, the Costco stores across the country sell Plan B for a price range between $7.99 to $40, based on their location, and the state. Moreover, as of now, Costco allows people to buy Plan B pills directly without having a membership, prescriptions from a doctor, or identity, unlike other retail chains in the country. Because of this, many women often visit these stores in multiple states across the country to buy various types of contraceptive pills, including Plan B.

Furthermore, you can buy Plan B pills from different types of brands here at these Costco Stores. However, before you visit the nearest stores, you might have to confirm the availability of these medical pills beforehand. As they can be often sold out at these popular retail stores of Costco. Although, we suggest you to get the membership offered by the Costco platform so that you can purchase different types of birth control medications or pills at cheaper prices, and also make use of the discounts as well as offers available here at the Costco Retail Outlets.

Are There Any Other Contraceptives That Are Available for Sale at Costco?

As the name itself suggests, in this section we will explain the various types of contraceptive pills one can buy here at the Costco Stores, and the rules & guidelines to purchase them. First of all, the Birth Control Pills are differentiated into two types, one as combination pills, and second as Progestin-only pills.

Combination Pills

From the name itself you can identify that these contraceptive pills have two types of components or hormones such as Progesterone and estrogen. The progesterone restricts the forming or ovulation of eggs, while estrogen controls the menstrual cycle, which together reduce the risks of getting unwanted pregnancies. Based on the duration of the use of these pills, and the combination changes, they are further defined into three different types, Extended-cycle pills, Monophasic Pills and Multi-phasic pills.

And not just that, you can buy the combination pills here at the Costco Retail Stores from various popular brands. Besides, the Retail Giant offers multiple discounts on buying Contraceptive pills, like Combination pills here at these stores. In addition to this, these pills are known to provide various benefits to the users such as preventing acne, thinning bones, heavy periods, anemia, severe menstrual cramps, noncancerous breast growths, and many more.

Progestin-Only Pills

These pills consists only the hormones of progestin, unlike the combination pills, and so they mainly focus on preventing the ovulation of eggs in a female’s body. Besides, these are the most common pills one can buy at the store, as the combination pills sometimes might require prescriptions. In addition to this, these pills are the only choice for the people who had a history of severe medical conditions like heart disease, previous heart stroke, deep vein thrombosis, and peripheral vascular disease.

Furthermore, the people who smoke also cannot take combination pills, and instead use progestin-only pills, because they are no risks of blood clots. The Progestin-Only pills contain active pills unlike the combination pills, so there is no guarantee that you will have mensuration while using these pills. And not just that, the Costco store are highly known for the wider variety of brands offering Progestin-only pills, so that the customers have the ability to choose from. Moreover, as said in the above section, you will be able to earn discounts and offers on these contraceptive pills at the Costco Stores.

How Much Does Plan B Cost at Costco?

The Costco stores currently sells the popular contraceptive pill, Plan B for a price range between $7 to $40. However, the change in the price range is directly dependent on the location of the stores, in which state or region. Although, contrary to general market price of the Plan B in your state or locality, you can buy Plan B pills at the Costco Retail Stores at much cheaper rates, which can be very beneficial for customers who have to use the pills for extended cycles. Besides, the ability to buy Plan B pills without showing any identification or prescription will also be very beneficial.

Do You Have to Be a Member to Buy Plan B at Costco?

As explained in the above sections, before the Costco Retail Stores and Pharmacy does not request any type of prescription, identification, as well as annual membership to purchase Plan B pills here at these stores. However, if you are looking forward to buy various different types pf products, including contraceptive pills, groceries then, the Costco Annual Membership might be an excellent choice for you as well as your family.

Benefits of Costco Annual Membership

If you are planning to get a Costco Annual Membership in the coming days, then here in this section, let us learn about the various benefits one can access through this membership.

Best For Baby Essentials

If you have a newborn child, in your home, then the Costco Annual Membership is very helpful for you and your baby. As the stores are known for offering high quality baby essential products with a wider range of brand variety to choose from. However, the best feature is that the parents can buy baby essential products here at the Costco retail stores half the price, compared to other supermarket or retail stores across the country.

Low Prices for Prescription Drugs

As discussed in the above sections, Prescription Drugs here at the Costco Retail Stores are much less cheap compared to those at any other traditional supermarket chains in the country. Therefore, if you need to visit pharmacy often, or have someone who is suffering from ailments or diseases. Then the Costco annual membership will be an excellent choice. Moreover, there is also the opportunity to choose prescription drugs from multiple brands.

Saving Money on Gas

These days the gas prices are rising quickly, and many states have reportedly high prices of gas. Therefore, if you have a vehicle, and you want to save maximum on expenses of gas money. Then the Costco Annual Membership might be very helpful for you. However, you must also remember that the prices of fuel also depends on your location or state.

Excellent Return Policy

When talking about the Return Policies offered by various retail giants, Costco’s Excellent Return Policy stands out on top, and it is very popular across the people located in multiple states of the country. Mainly because it employs a 100% risk-free return policy that ensures the satisfaction of the customers. Moreover, the retail stores of the Costco allows the members to return the products long after the due dates unlike other stores. In addition to this, the company also allows users to get refunds if they want to cancel the membership anytime.

Executive Membership at Costco

If you are looking for more benefits, rewards, and are willing to spend more money for that. Then the executive annual membership of the Costco might be the best one for you, and it only costs $60 for one year. Moreover, through this membership, the users can earn various benefits such as 2% rewards on every purchase at Costco stores, opportunity to join the Costco’s mortgage service program, multiple discounts, offers and many more.

Exclusive Wine Collection

If you are into wine collection, and are looking for some of the best quality wine brands, then the Costco Membership might be helpful. As the retail supermarket chain offers wider variety of wine brands to choose from, based on customers interest and liking. In addition to this, buying wine here at these stores is much cheaper compared to other stores in the United States. And not just that, Costco also offers some signature wine collections for the users to choose from.

Frequently Asked Questions

