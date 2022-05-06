Propane is used in various places such as households, Agriculture, Industry, and many more. Especially, propane plays an essential role in household applications. According to a popular estimate, propane gas is used in nearly 47 million households on outdoor gas grills within the USA. Therefore, We come to know that propane is an important fuel used by the people of the United States. As a regular Costco customers, we already know that Costco is supplying quality Gasoline. Does it supply Propane as well? Well, I have collected some data regarding the Costco and propane refill. Continue reading to know them.

Does Costco Offer Costco Propane Refill Services?

Costco does offer refill propane tanks of various capacities. You can refill 20lb, 30lb, 40lb, and 100lb tanks with propane. This service is reserved for Costco members only. They can refill their tanks at the Costco location that has a Tire Service center. While submitting the tank for a refill, push the button present at the refill station. The attendant over there would hand over a receipt. Use the receipt to pay off the bill in-store. Keep reading to know more about Costco’s propane refill service.

How to Locate a Costco Store That Offers Costco Propane Refill Services?

In order to find out the Costco Store that refills propane, you have to use Costco Store Locator. Once you visit the page, enter your location details. The search results will give you a list of Costco stores available near you. Click on the “Store Details” to know various services offered by that particular road. Once you click on it, you will get a list of services offered at that store under “Department and Specialty Items”. Firstly, check if the list has propane. In case it doesn’t have it, check if the list contains the options Gas Station and Tire service center. If you find both of the options listed, that Costco store is most likely to have a propane refilling station.

Still, checking these factors will not confirm if that particular Costco offers the propane refill service. Sometimes, despite the service availability, it will not be listed under “Department and Specialty Items”. Hence, the best thing you can do is to call the particular Costco store and ask about the availability of a propane refill service.

How Can I Refill Propane Tanks at Costco?

The process is pretty simple. Once you reach Costco, you should look for the Propane service station. In most cases, you will find it within the parking lot. Once you locate the station, head towards it with your empty propane tank. After reaching, look for an attendant. If there is no one, press the button that reads “Call Attendant, Push Button”. When you press the button, the attendant will be notified that you are at the station.

The attendant will appear and help you refill your propane tank. Before refilling, the attendant would check if the propane tank has expired. This is because Costco doesn’t refill expired propane tanks. However, this shouldn’t be a big problem because most propane tanks are certified for at least 10 years. After submitting your empty propane tank to the attendant, he would give you a receipt. With that receipt, head towards the Costco in-store. There you can pay the amount. Once the payment is complete, you can collect the filled-in propane tank from the attendant.

Note: If you wish, you can submit the old tank to Costco. However, you will not get anything in return.

When Can I Refill My Propane Tank at Costco?

The propane refilling service at Costco is mostly fulfilled by the employees working at the tire center. Hence, you have to when does the Costco tire center open. Following the function hours of Costco Tire Center, you can get your propane tank refilled. Still, it would be better if you give a call to that Costco store. This quick phone call will save you unwanted travel hours.

What Is the Time Taken to Refill Your Propane Tanks?

Well, the time taken depends upon how crowded it is. The more the crowd, the longer would it take. The time for refill is especially high during Weekends. Based on the review given by people who refilled their propane tanks at Costco, the time taken to refill their propane tanks was somewhere around 5-20 minutes. We can go by this estimate, I guess.

How Much Would It Cost for You to Refill Propane at Costco?

When it comes to refilling Propane, it varies depending on two factors, Time and Demand. However, the pricing strategy followed by Costco allows you to refill propane for a cheap price. Costco is willing to refill propane at a competitive price. As a result, most of the time the cost of propane refill at Costco is less. The main aim of this strategy is to serve their customer better at cheap prices when compared to its competitors. Still, there isn’t a fixed price at Costco. The price of a propane refill will not be the same the next day.

Does Costco Offer Propane Tank Exchange Service?

The answer to the question is unfortunately no. Even though the competitors of Costco like Walmart offer this service, Costco has decided not to provide this service. In my opinion, a propane refill is a better option when compared to a Propane tank exchange. The former is cheaper when compared to the latter. If your tank is expired or damaged, you can give it to Costco for no return benefits. Well, where can you buy a new propane tank? Can you buy it at Costco itself?

Can I Buy Propane Tanks at Costco?

Since you gave away your old propane tank at Costco, it would be better if you can purchase the same at Costco. Luckily, we can buy propane tanks of various sizes at Costco. Costco sells propane tanks whose sizes are 1lb, 5lb, 20lb, 30lb, and 100lb. Another good thing about buying Propane tanks at Costco is that all the tanks are pre-filled with propane. Hence, the tanks are ready-to-use as soon as you receive the tank. A few other benefits are the propane tanks sold by Costco have features such as built-in gauges, and overflow protection. Additionally, the tanks sold by Costco are purged priorly. Lastly, the propane tanks are DOT certified.

In case you are not able to find them at Costco in-store, you have another option. The option is to order the propane tanks from Costco.com.

Which Is a Better Option? Refilling Your Propane Tank or Exchanging Tank?

You have both pros and cons when you choose either of the methods. You have to deal with the cons while enjoying the perks of the method you selected. Let me list the pros and cons of each method. Take a look at them to decide for yourself.

Refilling Propane Tank

Pros: It is far cheaper when compared to exchanging tanks. According to a popular estimate, it is possible to save around $1.75 per gallon. This is because you will be paying for only Propane gas. However, this is not the case with propane tank exchange.

Cons: It will take time for you to find a retail store that refills your propane tank and get your tank filled.

Exchanging Tank

Pros: Exchange Tank is incredibly convenient when compared to getting your Tank refilled. In the whole process, you have to do only two things. They are dropping off your tank and collecting the new tank. Additionally, you can exchange an old propane tank with a new one at a Blue Rhino partner. The good thing about exchange at Blue Rhino partner is that you can exchange the tank at any point during the day. In the case of the latter, you have time restrictions.

Cons: The convenience provided by exchanging tank come at a cost. The cost is expensive when compared to refilling a propane tank.

In this article, I have explained how to get your propane tank filled at Costco and the average cost of refilling. Furthermore, I have talked about the time taken to refill and sale of new propane tanks at Costco. Lastly, I have discussed the pros and cons of both refilling and exchanging propane tanks. I hope the information provided in the article helps you make a better decision.

Final Thoughts

Costco has been increasing the number of services it is providing to its customers. This is helping the customers from the hassle of traveling to different destinations for different services. Costco knows that most of its customers use vehicles to reach the store. Hence, it opened a Gasoline station and tires center. The propane refilling became possible due to the infrastructure Costco built for the Gasoline station and tires center. Since Costco is present in many places, people also prefer Costco for refilling their propane tanks. However, one should keep in mind that not all Costco stores offer this service.

Frequently Asked Question(FAQs) – Costco Propane Refill

1. Can you buy Propane tanks from Costco.com? Yes. You can order a propane tank of your desired size from Costco.com. 2. Will Costco accept old propane tanks? Costco does accept old propane tanks. However, you will not get anything in return. You can buy a new one at the Costco store. 3. Which is cheaper? Refilling or exchanging Propane tank? Refilling your propane tank is the cheaper option.