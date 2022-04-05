Costco sells products at discount prices. Many people consider either Costco or The Kroger Co. as their second choice after Walmart in the USA. The service in Costco is appreciable as well. One of the best features of Costco is its membership model. It has been one of the successful models of Costco that it earns around 78% of its net income through the membership fee. This income includes the collection from 105 million members across the world. The price of membership ranges from $60 to $120 a year. Nevertheless, some people may don’t want to be a member but still wanna purchase at Costco on certain occasions. Are you one of them? Are you expecting a way to shop at Costco without becoming a member? Such as shopping using a one-day pass. you can also learn about Costco’s Executive Membership Hours right here.

Can We Buy a Costco Day Pass in 2022?[Brief Answer]

No. The Costco day pass is not distributed by the Costco store, nor is it available at Costco.com. However, even without using a Costco day pass, there are other ways to shop at Costco without a membership. Some ways include shopping at Costco.com and buying a Costco shop card that allows you to purchase products worth $10,000 per day from Costco. There are other ways as well. Continue reading to know it. How good is Costco Gas? Find out by clicking right here.

How to Shop at Costco Without a Membership?

There are many ways using which you could shop from Costco stores. In addition to the aforementioned two methods, there are various ways. I will be explaining the ways in detail here.

Shop at Costco.com

Both the members and non-members are allowed to shop at Costco.com. However, there are certain benefits that are exclusive to the members. Some of them are,

The discount prices of products at Costco.com are exclusive to members only

Non-members cannot buy so many items that are sold at Costco warehouses.

Members don’t have to pay any additional fee, while non-members have to pay a 5% surcharge. This charge applies to the original cost of each item you have added to your cart. The only exception is prescription drugs.

Buy Costco Shop Card

This is one of the best ways to shop without membership. However, you would need the help of members to buy this card. The reason is that only they can purchase these cards. Nevertheless, anyone can use this card to purchase either at Costco in-store or on Costco.com. You can either ask your friends or family to buy the card for you who have the Costco membership. If you are unable to find someone in your close circle, you can buy the Costco Shop card at shopping websites such as Amazon or eBay. Since you are buying the card from someone you barely know, there is no guarantee that it will have the correct amount. You can load up to $10,000 to the shop card. You can reload when the amount if the card is out of funds.

As a non-member, you can use the shop card at Costco stores that are located in Canada, the USA, and Puerto Rico. At the same time, you can use this card to purchase at Costco.com and Costco.ca. Another benefit that you get from the Costco shop card is that you will be able to buy Kirkland Signature gas at Costco fuel stations. Since the card doesn’t have any expiry date, you can use it as long as you want. However, here is the catch. Only the member can recharge the amount. Hence, it is better to buy this card from a well-known person with whom you are in contact. You can check the balance of the card both online and in-store.

Get the Help of a Costco Member

This is one of the simplest ways for you to shop at Costco stores without being a member. Just find a friend or family member, or anyone who you trust with Membership. Since two adults can accompany a member while shopping at Costco, you can ask the person if you could be one of the two adults. However, only the members are allowed to check out. Therefore, the best way for you is to pay the member in cash in advance or after the purchase. Please choose the person wisely, a few can be reluctant to shop with others.

Gift Items

There is a way for you to become a temporary member without paying any membership fee. Yes! Trust me! However, in order to become a member, you have to return a gift bought by a Costco member. Furthermore, Costco would refund the worth of the item to you in a Costco shop card. You are allowed to use that Costco shop card right after receiving it. The refund would be possible only if you have the membership number of the one who bought the gift from Costco initially. Is EyeMed an Insurance Provider that Costco will accept? Learn all about it right here.

Make Use of the Leverage You Get at the Pharmacy

Costco surprisingly provides good access to non-members to make use of the health facilities available at Costco. It allows the non-members to get health screening for diagnosing diseases and disorders such as diabetes, osteoporosis, and cardiac assessment. Furthermore, the non-members can buy prescription drugs too. At Costco, all health screenings are done free of cost. Locate the nearest Costco and contact them before you go to the store. You are allowed to take a flu shot as well. Most of the health-related services at Costco are available for everyone because the law mandates. Health is of primary concern and the government is responsible for the health welfare of its country’s people. As a result, they have brought this law into place.

Buy Alcoholic Beverages

According to the law, in a few states, Costco is obliged to allow both members and non-members to buy Alcoholic beverages. You can buy alcohol if you are present in the following states,

Michigan

Minnesota

New York

Texas

Vermont

Massachusetts

Kentucky

Indiana

Hawaii

Delaware

Connecticut

Colorado

California

Arizona

At some stores, there will be a separate entrance for the liquor section.

Make Use of Instacart

It is one of the best ways to shop at Costco as a non-member. In this case, Instacart has the same access as the member. However, the only thing is, you have to pay more than a member. The additional costs include the high cost of products, delivery fees, and service fees. You would be paying the delivery and service fee to Instacart. Hence, we can cancel out the last two. The only additional price you are paying as a non-member while using Instacart is the increased cost of the products you purchased.

Food Court

Non-members are allowed to buy food or snacks from the food court and dine together. However, this depends on the location of the Costco store. Some Costco would limit the access to members only. Therefore, check the case with your nearest Costco stores.

Costco membership

If you are ever thinking about becoming a member of Costco, you have three membership plans. The first one is the Executive Membership. You have to pay $120 every year to begin your membership and continue it in the following years. It has a free household card for every location around the world. The benefits of becoming an executive member are that you will get an annual 2% reward for selected Costco purchases, special travel offers, and additional saving benefits.

You can subscribe to the Business Membership plan by paying around $60. You will get a free household card. Furthermore, you can add affiliate cardholders, but you need to pay $60 each as part of this membership. You can become a Gold Star member for $60 and get the basic perks.

Conclusion

There are plenty of ways for you to shop at Costco without becoming a member. You just need to search for the ways. I have listed the ways that I know in this article. You cannot expect the same service in all the ways I have given as a member would be getting. You have to do some additional activity and at some places, you have to pay a price higher than a member would. However, still, all the ways would give you a chance to shop at Costco. In addition to that, I have told you what can buy from Costco without being a member. I hope the information in this article was helpful. Thank you for reading. Finally, let me leave you with one last article about Costco’s Catering Menu right here.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Costco Day Pass

1. Can I buy alcohol at Costco without being a member? Yes. You can buy alcoholic beverages from Costco without being a member. However, this condition is applicable to a selected few states of the USA only. 2. Can a non-member recharge the Costco Shop Card? No. Only a member can recharge the Costco shop card. 3. Where can I buy a Costco Shop card? There are two ways for you to buy Costco Shop Card. Firstly, you can borrow from your friends or families. Secondly, you can buy it on shopping websites such as Amazon and eBay.