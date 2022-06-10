Costco Wholesale Corporation, best known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation. It operates as a big-box retailer exclusively for membership holders. As of 2020, it is listed as the fifth-largest retailer. Furthermore, it even gained 10th position on the Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue. As of 2022, Costco has 828 warehouses in around 12 countries in the world. It is one of the largest retailers with a high number of employees.

In 2021, Costco has approximately 288,000 employees all across the world. With 192,000 employees in the United States, 47,000 employees in Canada, and 49,000 employees in other locations. It is a go-to employer which does not require any degree. It also provides part-time jobs for people looking for extra income. In this article, we will discuss the pay, benefits, and additional information about the part-time employees at Costco.

Does Costco Offer Part-time Work?

Yes, Costco offers part-time in their corporation in various departments. Its pay is relatively higher than any other retailer in the United States. Additionally, Costco provides various benefits even for its part-time employees such as 401K to qualifying employees, 4 free memberships, PTO, and health insurance. It does not provide flexible working hours, with a minimum of 24 hours per week. Other benefits are also provided for the workers who work part-time.

What Is the Pay for a Part-time Worker at Costco?

As of 2021, Costco has increased its daily minimum wage. Its minimum wage now starts at $17 per hour. Previously, it was $15 to $16. This raise was announced in 2021 October and all the wages were adjusted as follows.

Service Assistants- $17.00/hour

Service Clerks- $18.00/hour

Meat Cutters- $18.50/hour

Additionally, the employees can earn up to 1.5 times their hourly wage if they work on Sundays or holidays. However, the government minimum wage is $7.25.

What Is the Number of Hours Considered Part-Time at Costco?

Costco’s workers have a 5 day a week work cycle. They can start by working 24 hours a week, that means in 5 days. This can go up to 40 hours a week. In addition to this, employees can work from 5 to 8 hours a day. This includes 2 paid 15-minute breaks and an unpaid 30 minutes lunch break for employees working in the morning and noon shifts. There are 3 different shifts in Costco.

Day shift or morning shift from 9 AM to 5 PM

Noon shift or swing shift from 5 PM to 1 AM

An overnight shift from 12 AM to 8 AM

The night shift workers are not provided with a lunch break, but are offered night shift allowances.

Does Costco Offer Part-Time Benefits? What Are These Benefits?

In the United States, Costco offers various health and other benefits for its employees. This may be limited compared to the full-time and permanent employees, but the benefits offered for the Part-timers are quite good compared to other retailers.

Some benefits are listed below

Paid Time off (PTO)

1-week vacation holidays after the first year of employment

Insurance covers health, disability, and life. This also includes vision and dental expenses.

Direct stock purchase plan

Weekly and Annual sick leaves.

6-week standard maternity leave. Additionally, 12 weeks are mandated by the Family and Medical Leave Act.

A 401k with 50% company match up to a maximum of $500 per year

A membership card that allows you to get back 2% annually. Plus 4 membership cards.

However, part-time employees are eligible for health benefits only after completing 600 hours of working for 180 consecutive days. Only after completion of the 1st year of employment, are the employees eligible for paid leaves and vacation. A maximum of 40 hours of unused vacation can be rolled over. Employees who have worked with Costco for more than 10 years are likely to receive a PTO of 20 to 30 days.

Does Costco Pay More for Working During Holidays?

Yes, Costco pays extra for the employees who work on holidays and Sundays. It offers 1.5 times the original payment of the employee per hour. For example, if the employee’s wage is $20 per hour and works on a Sunday, then they are paid $30 per hour for the working hours on that day. This may vary based on the worker’s laws in the state, location, and seasonal demand.

Does Costco Offer Flexible Hours?

No, Costco does not offer the employees to select the working hours of their choice. The manager of the store in charge is responsible for the working hour scheduling for every employee, including part-timers. All the part-time employees need to work 5 days a week. If there are any students working at Costco, the management accommodates their working hours according to their schedule. However, the managers have to be informed beforehand for them to schedule their working hours and day-offs according to their availability timings.

Is Costco A Good Place To Work Part-Time?

Most of the employees who are working at Costco and the ones who worked in the past have reviewed it as one of the good retailers to work with. Some perks of working at Costco are as follows

Best salary in the industry with a minimum wage higher than the federal minimum wage.

Work in a friendly environment, with the great work culture.

Work a minimum of 24 hours/week.

Deal with super-nice management

Enjoy their easy dress code policy.

How Can You Apply for a Part-Time Job at Costco?

The only place where you can apply for Costco jobs is at their official website. The desired candidates can just go to the official website “costco.com” and click on jobs. You can start by applying in the desired department and wait for the management to contact you.

It offers a lot of full-time and part-time openings on its site. It even offers contract jobs. So, it is suggested to review the job description before applying for the job. Jobs can be searched based on the department, location, and type of work you want.

Costco even offers application forms in physical form. So, can even apply for jobs by walking directly into the store.

What Is the Minimum Age Requirement to Work at Costco?

Costco has a strict policy against child labor. So, it only hires legal adults who are 18+ years to work for them. Qualified candidates should possess a high school degree/ diploma or GED. Some roles may even require past working experience in retail and customer services. Child labor laws are followed at Costco as they sell alcohol and tobacco products, and it is often considered dangerous for minors or underage candidates to work at their store.

Conclusion

Costco offers part-time employment for eligible candidates. The basic age requirement of Costco is 18+ years, as they bind to the state’s child labor laws. The employees at Costco are paid higher than the state-federal minimum wage. The minimum wage at Costco is raised from $15 to $17 per hour minimum in 2017. There are 3 shifts in Costco, and it does not offer flexible working hours. Although they consider some adjustments in timings and weeks off for working students, they have to inform beforehand. Costco provides various benefits even for its part-time employees such as 401K to qualifying employees, 4 free memberships, PTO, and health insurance. Its health insurance covers vision and dental expenses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the benefits that Costco Offers to its part-time employees? Paid Time off (PTO), 1-week vacation holidays after the first year of employment, health Insurance, direct stock purchase plan, Weekly and Annual sick leaves, maternity leave, 401k, and 4 membership cards. What is the minimum pay for a part-time worker at Costco? The minimum pay for a part-time worker at Costco is $17 per hour, which is higher than the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour. How does one apply for a part-time job at Costco? You can either apply through their official website, or else walk into the nearest Costco store for paper applications. Does Costco Offer Flexible Hours? No, Costco does not offer flexible working hours for any of its employees.