Costco is known for offering various services in addition to selling different types of products. Automobile service is one of the wide range of services offered by Costco. I assume that you are familiar with Costco tire center and the various services offered there. You may be wondering if Costco also offers services such as oil change. Well, after research, I have gathered some information regarding oil change at Costco for the car. I was also able to find the answer to the question of does Costco oil changes. Continue reading to know the answer and other inputs I will be giving in this article.

Will Costco Do Oil Changes for Cars?

If Costco offered the service of the oil change, our convenience would have increased. Unfortunately, Costco doesn’t provide the service of oil changes for cars. What I just said now applies to all the tire centers present in Costco. People may remember Costco offering the oil change service previously, however, since the year 2016 Costco has been shrinking the availability of this service at all of its Costco centers present throughout the USA. However, you have alternatives such as Jiffy Lube, Walmart, and Pep Boys. I will further elucidate on the Costco and oil change services it offered in this article. Keep reading if you have more queries.

Why Did Costco Discontinue the Service of an Oil Change?

I have no clear idea regarding why Costco discontinued the service along with battery service. However, the probable reasons I assume are profitability and demand. Among these two, I am suspecting the latter to be the key reason. If the factor was profitability, Costco would have abruptly stopped the service after witnessing a loss. However, it didn’t do that way. Instead, Costco has been stopping the oil changes service gradually at different Costco locations.

In some locations, such as Canada and East Coast, this service was available until 2019. I assume that in these locations the availability of oil changes service was longer than in other locations because of the demand. This means that Costco continued providing the oil change service until there was demand. However, the demand for oil change services in the market didn’t reduce. It could be that Costco failed to attract customers to its tire center. Regardless, these are all just my assumptions and opinions. There can be other reasons as well.

What Were Costco’s Oil Change Prices?

Costco charged the customer with a price up to $59.99. However, Costco changed the oil for lower prices as well. The price was quite expensive considering that oil change at locations other than Costco tire center ranges between $20 to $50. In the case of synthetic oil, Costco charged somewhere between $45 and $70. Initially, Costco was a popular location for car owners who used high-performance engines. Synthetic oils were the best option for high-performance engines. Hence, more customers flocked to Costco for Synthetic oil changes.

What Was the Customer Review for the Oil Change Service Offered by Costco?

The Costco oil change service has received mixed reviews from the customers. For example, a customer has given a positive note on Costco oil change service, stating that the Costco associates working at the tire center were responsive and helpful. He also said the price of the tires sold at Costco was reasonable, and the quality was good as well. While another customer has commented something contrasting to what the previous customer said. The second customer complained about the Costco associates, stating that they didn’t follow the discipline and caused a delay. As a result of the delay, the customer reached the office late. Based on these two reviews, we can hardly come to any conclusion.

What Other Places Can I Get Oil Changes?

You need not worry that Costco no longer offers the oil changes service because you have several options. Moreover, you have the choice to choose an affordable option. Let me list a few of the options you have for oil change service. They are,

Meineke ($45)

Walmart ($20)

Pep Boys ($35)

Jiffy Lube ($45)

Local Mechanic ($40 – $100)

Fire Stone ($40)

Among the options I have given, Walmart is the cheapest. Moreover, Walmart stores are present throughout the USA. It is very easy to spot a Walmart near your house.

Can I Buy Motor Oil From Costco?

Costco continues to sell Motor Oil despite stopping the service of oil changes to cars. It sells motor oil belonging to different brands. The brands include Castrol, Mobil, and Kirkland. Among the three, the Kirkland brand is owned by Motor oil. If you are thinking about the price of the motor oils, it ranges from $19.99 to $56. The price of the motor oil you buy at Costco varies according to the quantity and type. In addition to Motor Oil, it sells a wide range of products related to automobiles. It includes Wheels, batteries, car electronics, truck accessories, car wash, and wax.

What Are Other Automobile Services That Costco Still Offers?

Costco offers a wide range of auto maintenance services at tire centers. One unique thing about the services provided at tire centers is you can afford them for a competitive price. For example, if you are subscribing to one tire at a cost of $18.99, you get a wide range of services related to the tire. It includes,

Lifetime rotation

Lifetime air pressure checks

Lifetime balancing

Tire installation

Mounting

Costco Wholesale’s Road Hazard Warranty

New rubber valve stem

Please note that if you have to get this service, you should have a Costco membership and the tire should have been purchased from Costco in-store or online store. If you meet these criteria, you get qualified for the above services. You don’t have to worry about buying tires from Costco because they are sold at a reasonable price.

Where Can I Get Auto Services at Costco?

First, try finding a Costco warehouse located nearby you. Before that, you should know that the tire centers which offer auto services may not be present at all the Costco centers. Now, in order to locate the nearer warehouse, make use of the Costco Store Finder. Either enter your state name or the Zip code. Later, you will get a list of Costco stores that are located around you. When you click on a Costco center from the list, the services offered by that Costco center will be available below. Now, look if the store offers auto services. How do you do that? Well, if you can find a “tire” icon below, it means that Costco center has a tire center, which in turn means you can get auto service.

