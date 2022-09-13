Costco Wholesale Corporation is an exclusive big box warehouse store that provides products at discounted prices. It is an American multinational corporation. Also, it is the third largest retailer in the world. Costco’s headquarters are located in Issaquah, Washington. They also have exclusive brands in their stores such as Kirkland Signature which is an in-house product brand of Costco. As of the year, 2022 Costco has nearly 834 warehouse stores around the world in 12 countries. More than half of the total Costco stores are located in the United States.

Costco is popular among people and its customers for providing bulk quantity items at low discounted prices. It is well known to provide everything its customers need. That too at a price where customers can save a few bulks.

Costco also has an online official website through which they provide services to their customers. It might intrigue you if Costco delivers the products available on its website. To know more about this topic go through the below article til the end.

Is Costco Providing Delivery in 2022?

Yes, Costco provides delivery services for all the products available on its official website in 2022. They have so many departments on their website which are offered to their customers. The departments include groceries, Costco Pharmacy, and Costco Logistics. They also have same-day delivery on the products available on their Instacart. However, the same-day delivery is for a minimum order of $35. Also, all orders above $75 in the United States fulfill 2-day delivery for free.

This article will also include everything about the delivery options, locations, cost of delivery, eligible products, and other related topics. So, kindly read this article till the end to know about all these.

Does Costco Deliver Groceries?

Yes, Costco delivery services also include groceries in them. If you want groceries to be delivered to your doorstep then you can use CostcoGrocery. This is a beneficial option for people who do not want to visit Costco by themselves. This will reduce so much work and money for the customer who wants the product to be delivered.

You can utilize the delivery option in Costco and purchase products in bulk at CostcoGrocery. The following are the products that you can purchase using the Costco delivery option:

Cleaning supplies Fresh fruits Meats Poultry Meat Variety Food products Vegetables Canned goods

What is the Price of Costco Delivery?

Costco offers various delivery options on its website for its customers. This also includes same-day delivery which is provided in certain zip codes of the United States. This can be used in the national delivery service Instacart of the Costco delivery. However, on this Instacart the minimum order should be $35.

All the customers who reside in the states where same-day delivery is not available can utilize the two-day free delivery option. But for this, the minimum order value should be more than of $75. This is applicable all over the United States.

Does Costco Deliver Groceries Everywhere in the United States?

Some delivery services in Costco are limited to certain zip codes in the United States. One such service is the same-day delivery service for groceries on CostcoGrocery. This can be ordered on the Instacart of Costco. But the zip code has to be near the location of Costco to update the grocery stock up on the app.

Additionally, the information regarding the same-day delivery service for the groceries at Costco can also be checked at their official website by entering your zip code.

However, some of the locations in the United States where deliveries are not possible are as follows:

International addresses (Outside the United States) PO Box deliveries Military boxes Hotels

There are a few places where Costco delivers even if they are territories of the United States, but the products have to be in stock for the delivery to be successful. Some such places are Hawaii and Alaska which are also considered a part of the United States. However, deliveries to such places are charged by Costco delivery as a shipment fee, unlike other states where deliveries are free.

What is In-home Delivery in Costco Logistics?

There is an exclusive service in Costco known as Costco Logistics. Costco provides in-home deliveries through Costco logistics. This service is used to deliver large appliances, furniture, and products through Costco. Some of the products which are delivered through Costco Logistics in-home delivery are given below:

Dishwashers

Washers

Dryers

Mattresses

Ovens

Refrigerators

Couches

Patio Furniture Sets

Coming to the cost of this in-house delivery service it is totally free of cost for the customers at Costco. The delivery cost for the products will be included in the cost of the large ticket item such as the products listed above at Costco.

The haul Away Service at Costco also provides the customers of Costco will installation and removal services of unwanted white goods.

Are There Home Delivery Services for Costco Pharmacy?

Costco offers delivery services for the pharmacy section at its stores. However, they do not provide these delivery services for all the medication and drugs available to them at their pharmacy. They only provide delivery services for prescribed medicines with Costco delivery.

Customers can utilize this Costco delivery for pharmacy and medication if they are too worried about the prescription and their privacy. They can even order a refill of the prescription they have. This service is very easy to use and is way more comfortable for customers using Costco delivery.

There is a good deal of other health and wellness-related products that can e ordered on Costco delivery, and they will deliver them to your house. They are

Vitamins Supplements Non-prescription drugs Over-the-counter drugs Medical devices such as blood pressure cuffs and insulin monitors

Customers can utilize delivery options available at Costco delivery for the prescribed medication. The delivery options are two-day shipping and three-day shipping speeds with Costco. This costs a fee of $13.95 delivered through UPS. Also, customers are ensured of fast delivery so that they can utilize this option even in an emergency.

Customers who don’t want to pay such amounts for Costco deliveries and use the delivery option for free then they can also use the free delivery. This free delivery can take 6 to 14 days time for delivery and is provided by USPS.

What is Costco In-home Installation Delivery?

As I have already mentioned above Costco provides installation services for unwanted white goods to the customers. Costco does provide some in-home installation services for the customers who want them at their homes. These are provided through this Costco In-home Installation Delivery service. The following are the appliances and products for which these installation services are provided at Costco.

Wall ovens

Gas appliances

Dishwashers

When Costco deals with large products and appliances for delivery they ensure that the customer receives the product safely and gets them installed at the desired place in their home. They will also check your home for the most desirable place for the appliance.

However, customers have to be prepared for the delivery and clear the way for the delivery to be smooth. Costco ensures that the product will be delivered safely without damaging it or your home in the process of delivery.

Also for customers who are replacing their old appliances in their house, Costco also provides removal services. These services are called Haul Away services from Costco delivery. But the appliance should not be installed in your house. Then they will be taken and thrown away for the customer by Costco delivery Haul Away services.

Final Thoughts

Costco has started its website for its customers and also introduced Costco delivery services for them This is started in the year 2017. They deliver groceries through the CostcoGrocery delivery through their Instacart. This became a huge success and Costco customers utilize it to get deliveries to their houses without visiting the Costco stores. Finally, through this delivery service at Costco, you can get medication, groceries, appliances, etc.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the products which can be delivered through the CostcoGrocery? You can get products from CostcoGrocery such as meat, poultry, food, Canned goods, fruits, vegetables, cleaning supplies, etc. What is the charge for two-day delivery in Instacart at Costco delivery? The two-day free delivery option is for the minimum order value more than of $75. This is applicable all over the United States. Does Costco deliver to PO boxes in the United States? No, Costco does not provide delivery services for PO boxes in the United States as of 2022. What is Costco Logistics In-Home Delivery? Costco Logistics In-Home Delivery is the service provided by Costco for large appliances and furniture units for customers who shop online with the Costco website.