Does Cloud 9 Store Resemble a Walmart Superstore in the Sitcom?

A comedy sitcom “Superstore” that NBC aired for 6 years between 2015 and 2021 held sway over a large audience. The show had been the reason for belly laughter and cackle in many homes. The characters found in this family entertainer are unique and hilarious, and you will start liking most of the characters in the show. When it was being broadcasted, the fictitious cloud 9 store shown was often related to the Walmart store. However, does the Cloud 9 retail store, in any way, correspond to any real-life retail stores? Many people say the Cloud 9 reminds them of “Walmart Store”. Is it true? Well, in this article I will discuss if Cloud 9 has got anything to do with Walmart and answer other show-related queries related to the show such as “Where did the shooting of the show happen”. Continue reading to know more.

Is the Show “Superstore” Based on Real-life Retail Store “Walmart”

The Cloud 9 supermarket featured in the famous Sitcom named “Superstore” resembles real-life Walmart in many ways. The similarities between the fictional Cloud 9 and real-life Walmart retail stores are profound. No one can deny this. However, the official crew of the Sitcoms hasn’t released any official statement if the Cloud 9 is indeed based on the retail chain Walmart. Hence, as audience and Walmart customers, we can only come to the conclusion that Cloud 9 represents Walmart. Keep reading this article as I will be sharing more about the Superstore and its relationship with Walmart.

Is Cloud 9 Real?

After watching the Sitcom, it is natural for us to assume that there could be a Superstore in the real world. Unfortunately, our assumption is wrong. The cloud is a fictitious store, even though it resembles features of a specific retail store. According to the plot of the Sitcom, the Cloud 9 is a corporation that is based in Chicago. However, it has its stores all over the world.

The relationship between the employee and the management is another fictional feature that has been included in the sitcom. It showed employees not getting paid for maternity leave, getting health insurance, and unpaid overtime. Allowing the Cloud 9 employees to use the bathroom only one time in a shift and 15-minute lunch is far from the ground reality of retail stores.

The functioning of Cloud 9 corporation represented a typical corporate. For example, in the sitcom, the Headquarters controlled the lights, kinds of music, and temperatures of all its stores. Even in real life, this is how corporate functions. Lastly, the brand Cloud 9 is shown as a popular brand, very much like a Walmart.

Can I Consider Cloud 9 a Parody of Walmart?

In my opinion, yes. The level of craziness shown in the sitcom actually matches the real-life experiences that have been shared by the Walmart employees. Moreover, the stories shared by the employees seem even more hilarious than what we see in the Sitcom. Sometimes, the reality will be crazier than what we see on the TV. This case is one such example.

You would have had a similar experience in other cases as well. For example, if you are planning to visit someplace, you are more likely to check out the reviews of people who have already gone up there. However, when you visit that place by yourself and witness it, the kind of feeling and experience will be more amazing than the reviews you read. In some cases, you can witness a bad experience as well.

In my opinion, whenever we are watching shows like this, we should consider whatever we see with a pinch of salt. It will give us better perspectives. I am not sure if our perspectives are right. However, this way, we will eliminate the possible misconceptions when we see such shows. So, in this article, when I am saying that Cloud 9 is a parody of Walmart, I am aware that certain parts shown in the movie can be far from the ground reality of actual Walmart.

Did the Writer of Superstore, by Any Chance, Previously Work at Walmart?

Despite a similar portrayal of Walmart, none of the writers or producers seemed to have been associated with Walmart. However, the Superstore did meet OUR Walmart before they began the suggestion. For people who don’t know what is OUR Walmart, it is an NGO organization. The goal of this organization is to fight for equality and equity for the employees who are working at Walmart and Amazon. The members of the organization included both the current and former employees.

I guess this is where they would have gotten more information regarding the working culture of Walmart. With the help of the inputs, the writers received from the members, the Superstore crew created a close to the real work environment of the Walmart store. However, people should remember that Cloud 9 doesn’t portray the exact picture of Walmart.

Did the Superstore Crew Shoot the Show in an Actual Store?

Initially, the first season of the sitcom was filmed in an actual store called K-mart. Moreover, the retail store was functional when the shooting was going on in the store. The actors who dressed like the employees of that store were mistaken by the customers for real employees. The customers who were shopping at the store asked the actors in uniform if they know where certain items in the store are located.

The first season was a blockbuster. This gave them the budget to film the sitcom at Universal Studios, which is located in California. However, the studio was small when compared to the giant Walmart stores. The average size of a Walmart Supercenter was around 182,000 square feet (ca. 169 a). It is impossible and impractical for the crew to decide to build such a big set. Hence, they came up with an idea to recreate a Walmart-sized store using mirrors. They set up, covering an area of about 22,000 square feet (ca. 20 a) with mirrors. This magnified and stretched the look of the studio. The parts like checkout registers and scanners were really bought for the show.

On a whole, they created a huge retail store using minimum material and cost. The outcome was pretty good as well. If they had chosen to shoot all the episodes in an actual store, the crew would have suffered a lot. Many a time, the filming would have been forced to stop because of heavy crowds during festival season.

Are the Products Shown in Superstore Real?

If you have watched the sitcom, you will have noticed so many famous brands arranged on the shelves. There were so many brands, including Pepsi and Keurig. Moreover, the aforementioned brands signed clearance agreements with the crew of Superstore. As a result, the Superstore crew was able to show the products of their brand in the sitcom.

Some even guess that a few brands that appeared on the sitcom may have paid the Superstore crew a good sum. However, the crew needed some real brands to appear on the sitcom. This is because the spectators will feel more real and get hooked to the show.

The plot is based on real-life places, which are retail stores. Hence, people will expect more items that they see in their life to be shown on the sitcom. This way, they will be able to connect with the character and the environment quickly. In this show, most of the audience related the Cloud 9 store to Walmart. This way the sitcom caught the attention of the viewers.

Final Thoughts

Whenever we see a movie or series or sitcom that is based on some real-life place, several doubts will pop up in our minds. We will be keen on finding out how close is the Sitcom when compared to reality. This is the same case for me as well. Whenever I saw the movie “Blood Diamond”, I immediately started collecting information about the mines and the life of mine workers in Africa. To be honest, the real-life stories of people who worked at the mines were more exciting when compared to the movie. However, I will not weigh them in the same category. I know the kind of impact we get when we hear real stories and fictional ones. The experience given by the former is fresher and cherishing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Walmart Superstore

1. Did the crew collect information from the employees of the Walmart Superstore? I cannot say it for sure. However, there is a high possibility they would encounter one when they were collecting information from the NGO, OUR Walmart, which consisted of both former and current employees of Walmart and Target. 2. Where did the majority of “Superstore” take place? Most parts of the sitcom were shot at Universal Studios. It is located in California. 3. How many seasons did the sitcom “Superstore” produce? The first season was released in the year 2016. They continued to release seasons one after another until the year 2021. The sitcom came to an end that year. In 5 years, it produced around 6 seasons.