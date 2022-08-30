A huge number of products from China is flooding the U.S. market. Many merchandisers from America are selling these products across the country. Costco is one among them. Costco is known for selling a wide range of products such as tires, furniture, jewelry, electronics, and more in its stores. The stores are Costco is present in the USA, Australia, Europe, the UK, and more. Since it sells a lot of products that are manufactured in China, many people are left with a query, does China own Costco? Well, I have done some research and have found the answer to the query. Continue reading to know the answer.

Who Owns Costco in 2022?

Well, to the surprise of many people, China doesn’t own Costco. Moreover, the company doesn’t have a history of Chinese ownership. Costco is an American-owned company that began its operations in the early 1980s. It opened its first warehouse in Seattle. Even though it’s an American company, some of its products are manufactured in China. It includes Costco’s private label, Kirkland Signature, as well. I will expand on Costco ownership and its history in this article. Read the article till the end for the big picture.

Which Country Owns Costco?

Despite so many rumors surrounding Costco, it has always been an American-owned company since the beginning. On September 15, 1983, Jeffrey H. Brotman opened the first Costco Warehouse in Seattle. Following that, in the same year, he opened the second and the third store in Portland and Spokane respectively. As of now, there are around 558 Costco stores in the U.S. alone. On a global level, Costco owns around 804 stores in various countries. You can take a look at the number of Costco stores present in different countries.

103 in Canada

39 in Mexico

29 in the United Kingdom

27 in Japan

16 in South Korea

14 in Taiwan

13 in Australia

3 in Spain

1 in France

1 in Iceland

Finally, 1 in China

Additionally, it has planned to open its first stores in New Zealand and Sweden. Currently, in addition to opening more stores in the above countries, it is also planning to expand its business boundary beyond these countries. The possibility of this happening is very high in the near future.

Is China Manufacturing Products for Costco?

Products of various brands are sold in the stores of Costco. It includes those manufactured in China as well. For example, the iPhone and iPad belonging to the Apple brand are produced in China. It also includes different clothing brands. Costco manufactures many products in the USA under its own private label, Kirkland. However, some house brand products of Costco do come from China. It is mostly electronic and clothing products that are made in China. It is not surprising considering the fact that a lion’s share of global manufacturing output is contributed by China. Many guess that there could be so many brands that are manufacturing their products in China. However, they will not be explicit about it.

Is There a Costco Store in China?

Yes. When it opened its first store in China, it attracted a lot of customers. It created a huge fuss among Chinese people. On the first day of the store, a huge number of people congregated around the store. Due to this, the Costco management decided to keep the store shut for 4 hours. This show the interest Chinese people have in the American retail chain. It has been said that more than 200,000 people have become a member of Costco in China ever since the first Costco was opened. People of China mostly buy products such as produce, meat, luxury handbags, and lobsters from the Costco store. After the success of its first warehouse in China, Costco will be inaugurating its second store in China.

What is the Scope of Costco in China?

Costco never anticipated that its first store would be a huge success. The response from the people of china has motivated Costco to invest more in China. The lack of newness or innovation in the China market has been attributed as a key reason for such a warm welcome by Chinese people. It is a great achievement that Costco has been able to establish its market in China. Previously, retail giants like Amazon and Tesco tried gaining ground in China. However, they had to leave China after facing failure.

The concept of Wholesale is something that merchandisers in China have never experimented with. Costco, using its long-term experience and expertise, is rightly exploiting the void left by the Chinese Merchandisers. Hence, the future of Costco in China is very promising. However, we should not forget that Costco is just a fledgling bird in the Chinese market. It still has a long way to go.

Why Did Amazon Fail in China?

The domestic behemoths present in China played a key role in crushing the spread of Amazon’s business empire. Amazon faced a lot of difficulties in establishing a market space in China. Another reason is Amazon’s lack of understanding of the local ecosystem. Whenever a company is stepping its foot in a new country, it is critical for it to understand the local culture and people. Unfortunately, Amazon did not do enough groundwork regarding this. As a result, the management didn’t take the right decisions from the beginning.

Even more, it ignored the advice of Richard Lie, who was JD.com’s CEO. Amazon appointed non-Chinese people who haven’t lived in China Before. Hence, the key people who would usually take decisions did not have a fair idea about China or its people. The website of Amazon and Alibaba explained how the lack of knowledge about the regional taste was doom was Amazon. The e-commerce website of Amazon in China was simple and minimalistic. However, the website of Chinese retail behemoth Alibaba was filled with colors and had so many ads. With these, the decline of Amazon’s market started, finally forcing them to exit from China.

Despite the bad history of American companies in China, I am still hopeful about Costco. Unlike Amazon, Costco seems to understand the local market very well. If it focuses on localizing its company, Costco can grow its business empire very well. I just expect Costco to not repeat the mistakes done by Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does China Own Costco

1. When was Costco founded? In the year 1983, Costco’s founder Jeffrey H. Brotman opened the first Costco warehouse in the USA. 2. How many Costco stores are present in Canada? After the USA, Canada is Costco’s next biggest base. In that country, Costco has opened around 108 stores so far. In fact, the entire North American continent has Costco stores. For example, Costco has opened around Mexico. 3. How many members does Costco have in China? By the end of 2019, the first Costco store in China gained around 200,000 members. Currently, the count of Costco members in China will be much higher.