There is a surge in the number of companies offering digital transaction services. We have Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, and many more. In addition to this, Apple has considered helping its user by introducing its own Payment method called "Apple Pay". However, this would be really helpful to Apple users if there is acceptance in many places. Many people don't know how many places accept payment using Apple Pay. If you visit Burger King occasionally, you would also be wondering with the question of does Burger King take Apple Pay. Well, I have done my research, and here is what I found about acceptance of Apple Pay at Burger King.

Can You Pay at Burger King Using Apple Pay?

If you are a person who relies on Apple Pay most of the time, I am sorry to say that Burger King doesn't accept payment using Apple Pay. Furthermore, you cannot pay using Apple Pay at Burger King app as well. This is since it stopped the online ordering service for the iOS version of its app. Lastly, you have drive-thru facilities. Unfortunately, you cannot use Apple Pay at those places as well. Burger King would accept payment from credit cards, debit cards, cash, and Venmo. I will elucidate on this further in this article. Continue reading to know more.

What Is the Reason Behind Burger King Withdrawing Apple Pay as a Payment Method From Its Mobile App?

It was a surprise for me when I got to know that Apple Pay was available in Burger King initially. However, what happened after that? Why did they stop? Well, it happens that Burger King was forced to remove the Apple Pay option from its app due to its conflict with partner PayPal, which also owns the Venmo. Burger King took this in the year 2019 and since then Apple Pay has been unavailable on the Burger King app.

Why Is Apple Pay Not Accepted by Burger King?

Burger King collaborates with various dealers. Sometimes, due to the competition between dealers, Burger King is forced to take sides. Burger King chose its side, which was PayPal. I would say it was a wise choice since PayPal is more popular than Apple Pay as a digital transaction service. If you want to know how large PayPal is, currently, 377 million people are using the service of Apple Pay. When compared to this, Apple Pay is nowhere near. Additionally, PayPal is already an established company that provides digital services. Hence, Burger King can make better use of the expertise of PayPal.

Is Apple Pay Accepted in the Burger King Drive-thru?

No. PayPal has made sure that its competitor is never able to exploit its partners in any way. In this way, PayPal would retain its dominance as a digital transaction payment. Now that, it is keeping all its competitors away from Burger King, it has to make sure the business of Burger King is unaffected by its strict policy with associates. Therefore, it used its expertise in the money-sharing industry and gained the trust of its user. So many Apple Users are using PayPal without any concerns of a privacy breach.

What Are the Other Payment Apps Accepted by Burger King?

Venmo. Since Venmo is also a part of PayPal, it is accepted by Burger King. Currently, Venmo is a popular payment app that is popularly used by Burger King customers, especially among the centennial and younger population. Burger King did their part to promote the usage of Venmo at Burger King by sending $1 to random Venmo users. However, this wasn't the only purpose for Burger King to send money. It was trying to advertise its "$1 Your Way" value money it launched recently. The menu featured a bacon cheeseburger, a chicken Juniors sandwich, a drink, and fries.

What Is the Benefit of Using the Burger King App?

When you are using the Burger King app, you will be able to earn points called “Crowns” after each purchase. These crowns, in turn, will allow you to get free food after buying a whopper with cheese. In order to add the coupon points to your account, you have to tap on “Earn BK Crowns”. As soon as you tap it, a code will appear. Show the code to the cashier. When he scans the code, the crowns would be added to your account. This isn’t the only way for getting crowns. You will get around $50 crowns by spending just $5. Additionally, you will receive 20% more crowns whenever you are using the Burger King app.

Even though Burger King doesn’t accept Apple Pay, the iOS apple phone still allows you to install the Burger Kings app. Use the app to locate the nearest Burger King store. Additionally, you will be able to get the nutritional information of foods as well. This feature is particularly useful for people who are following different types of diets.

Can We Download the Burger King App for Free on iOS and Android?

Yes. You can download the app on both smartphones that have iOS and Android. If you are an Apple user, you can download it for free at Apple’s App Store. Similarly, Android users can download this app for free on Google free. This is the case for most food chains as well. The food chains see this as a form of investment. Their Return on Investment is the orders that they get via the app. Furthermore, it also acts as a platform for Burger King to reward benefits to its customer.

How Can I Use the Burger King App?

First, download the Burger King app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play. Once the app is installed, you should open the app. When you open the app, you will be asked to fill in your payment details. This enables the Burger King to automatically debit from your account when you buy anything from the store.

Are There Any Chances of Burger King Accepting Apple Pay in the Future?

The possibilities are thin as far as the partnership with Burger King and PayPal exists. However, when other food chains began accepting Apple Pay, pressure will mount on Burger King. Now, McDonald's accepts Apple Pay. Furthermore, Apple Pay is doing its part to force Burger King to accept Apple Pay as a form of Payment. Similar to Venmo, Apple Pay is also offering its user to access the $1 value coupon available at Burger King. In my opinion, once PayPal loses its dominance as a digital transaction company, the chances of Burger King accepting Apple Pay and other payment apps would increase.

What Are Some Other Restaurants That Accept Apple Pay?

Apple Pay is finding acceptance in many foods chains. If I have to list a few, here are they,

KFC

Subway

White Castle

Chick-Fil-A

Jimmy John’s

Dunkin Donuts

Firehouse Subs

Pizza Hut

Chili and many more.

This shows that Apple Pay would become a popular digital payment app in the future. ‘

What Are Some Benefits of Using Apple Pay?

One of the main reasons why people buy Apple Phone is Privacy. You will get top-notch privacy while using Apple Phone. The trust people have in Apple when it comes to privacy is unmatchable. The Apple company has extended the same privacy promise while using Apple Pay as well. Hence, people who really care for their privacy and safety can use Apple Pay. Another disadvantage is you can use it offline. In other words, you can make payments using without an internet connection. In fact, you can make payment in airplane mode as well.

Conclusion

Ever since Burger King partnered with PayPal, it is showed resistance to accepting Apple Pay. Surprisingly, many food chains are accepting Apple Pay. Burger King would definitely reconsider accepting Apple Pay once it becomes a more popular form of payment. However, seeing from a customer perspective, Burger King should include as many payment apps as possible. This would certainly ease the purchase for a customer buying at Burger King. In this article, I have explained why Burger King doesn't accept Apple Pay and what other payment apps are accepted. Furthermore, the benefits of using the Burger King and Apple Pay have been discussed. Finally, I have given the list of popular food chains that accept Apple Pay. I hope the information provided in the article was helpful.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Does Burger King Take Apple Pay?

1. Can we pay for food ordered via Burger King using Apple Pay? No. Apple Pay is not accepted anywhere in Burger King. 2. What payment app can I use at Burger King? Venmo would be the best choice when it comes to paying via the payment app at Burger King. 3. Who is the Payment Partner of Burger King? Currently, the PayPal is the Payment Partner of Burger King.