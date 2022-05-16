With the age of technology, electronics have gained an essential role in everyone’s life. Education isn’t a special case. Recently, during Covid, cell phones and laptops played an important role in the lives of students to gain knowledge and for remote learning. The system has transformed itself flexibly in order to help students learn. Apple has been helping students and educators by providing them with their laptops at a discounted price.

Apple’s official retailer Best Buy provides Apple products at lower prices if individuals are eligible and sign up for the student discounts in the store. They even provide repair services for the official products.

Apple is even offering discounts for students, staff, and parents of the students going back to school. Apple Education Pricing is exclusive for the customers related to their educational background. What can you buy with Apple Education pricing? Who is eligible for this, and how can it be availed? Can you avail of their student discounts from Best Buy? If you also have the same questions, continue reading this article to get more information about student discounts at Apple.

What Is Apple Education Pricing?

Apple has started providing services for the newly accepted and current students of the Universities listed with them. The eligible individuals are offered discounts on the range of Apple products. To avail of the Apple education discounts, you need to be aged 16 or more and should be one of the following

Newly accepted University student

University student

Parents who want to buy for the student

Staff/teachers of the educational institutions including PTA members

Apple is one among a few companies providing students discounts and helping them save a buck on their latest gadgets all around the world.

Where Can I Get to Purchase Apple Products at a Low Price as a Student?

Apple products can be obtained at a discount by the students for their education, both online and in-store. Apple gives the option to get their products with discounts using Apple Education Pricing. Students get the same discounts at both the stores. They need to undergo verification to confirm their Educational Institution. The store verifies you by asking for a student ID and school transcript. Apple online has an Education center to help you with the pricing.

Best Buy is the official retailer of Apple. It also provides products at a low cost with many discounts. But Best Buy doesn’t have the option to utilize Apple Student discounts.

Can Deal at Best Buy Match With Apple Education Pricing

Best Buy has several deals but also limitations in its policies, so it doesn’t match Apple Education Pricing. The in-store products are labeled with student deal stamps on them, which are under the Best Buy deal. The items have to be just identified manually for their deals. Best Buy only matches the price of the products, other than the products sold as a part of any deal.

Best Buy offers several discounts on the Apple products in their store under student deals. The Apple Educational Pricing discounts are exclusively available only in online and offline Apple stores.

Student Discounts at Best Buy

Best Buy sells Apple products at low prices with Student Deals throughout the whole year, unlike Apple and other retailers where deals are just available during the opening season of the Educational Institutions like July, August, and September. Students of all ages can utilize this offer irrespective of their level of education (might be School, College, or University). Students can even get these offline offers from the official website of Best Buy. They just need to make an account by going into the student hub tab on the website and submitting their Educational proof. Students can start shopping once they confirm their eligibility.

How Can You Use Student Discounts for Apple Products at Best Buy

Unfortunately, Best Buy doesn’t allow students to use the Apple Educational pricing at their store. Instead, they provide student deals that offer low prices for Apple Products. They just verify the details of your Educational Institution.

Students need to be members of Best Buy to get their deals. So they have to sign up for the college student discount program on Best Buy’s website and get details of discounted items on their accounts. Login to your account and go to the Get Your Deals tab, where the discounted items are listed on the Best Buy official website.

From Best Buy, students can not only utilize discounts on the MacBook, iPad, Mac mini, etc. but also have a wide range of discounts on the back-to-school range within their store.

Best Buy Adjustment Policy

The items purchased from the Best Buy stores can only be partially refunded for their price. That is only provided when the customer shows proof of any discounted price on the product by the store or any other retailer. And Best Buy refunds only items that aren’t under any discounts provided by them. These refunds can only be claimed within 15 to 45 days of the purchase.

Apple Student Discounts at Apple in-store and Online

In the United States, the process of availing of the discounts under Apple Education Pricing is comparatively easier than in the U.K. Students just have to pick or add the discounted item and check out as normal. Apple doesn’t keenly ask for an ID, but it is recommended to carry it when you shop at the store.

In the U.K., this process is not so easy. Apple stores in the U.K. check the eligibility of the students with the Institution. While shopping online with stores in the U.K., students have to check their eligibility through UNiDAYS. This is open to staff and students. After providing the information, Apple checks your ID with the concerned University through their online portal or just your academic email ID. Once your account is verified, link the email ID to the UNiDAYS account to confirm your eligibility and then proceed to shop.

Students can also verify their ID physically in any nearby Apple Store or by calling the Store, providing information on your ID and acceptance letter from the institution.

Products Which Are Under These Offers

MacBooks and iPads are high in demand through these deals. Along with these, Apple is offering discounts on several other items for college-going students.

The list of discounted items are

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Mac Pro

Mac Mini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

Apple Pencil

iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard

iPad Air’s Smart Folio Keyboard

Students who buy a Mac, iPad Pro, or iPad Air will get a free pair of AirPods along with 3 months of Apple Arcade. At the same time, they get up to 20% off the cost of Apple Care+ and 3 free months of Apple Music and Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Despite providing a long range of products under discounts for students, Apple doesn’t cover 3 items under any of the student discounts-iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple doesn’t consider these items for educational purposes, so doesn’t include these in these deals.

Conclusion

Apple provides Student Discount Pricing for the eligible set of individuals who study or work under any kind of Educational Institution. These discounts are provided only by the official Apple offline stores and their online website. No other retailer offers these deals. Best Buy doesn’t match Apple’s discounted prices. Best Buy, which is one of the official retailers of Apple, does provide discounts but not under the Apple Education Pricing. They offer deals on back-to-school products under student discounts.

However, Apple considers only college/University students for the offers, whereas Best Buy doesn’t have any age limitation to avail of these deals through their stores. Official Apple Student discounted products are provided with additional benefits and free products with certain purchases through them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

What is Apple Education Pricing? Students, Parents, and Teachers can get Apple products at discounts which helps them for educational purposes. Can I get Apple Education Pricing at Best Buy? No, only the official Apple stores and websites provide the Apple Education Pricing. However, Best Buy offers Student Discounts on Apple products in their stores and online. What is the most purchased item under Apple discounts? One of the high in-demand products under the Apple discounts is the Mac. I am in high school. How can I get a MacBook at discount? Apple doesn’t provide discounts to high school students, but you can always get a deal on Apple back-to-school products at Best Buy under their student discount deals.