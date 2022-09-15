When we want to buy a thing that is beyond our financial income, merchandisers help us buy the object by offering various financial services. One of the best financial schemes among them is Layaway. I find this fair for both the seller and the buyer. The Behemoth among the retailers, Walmart, offers this to their customers under specific terms and conditions. However, does Best Buy Have Layaway? Similar to Walmart, Best Buy has a popular presence all over America. Hence, it will be very helpful for us if Best Buy has Layaway. After doing some research, I have found the answer. Continue reading to know the answer.

Can I Buy Products Using Layaway at Best Buy?

It is unfortunate news that Best Buy doesn’t have a layaway. However, it doesn’t ignore people who cannot buy things with full capital. Hence, it houses extends support to its customer using other financial methods. Best buy allows its customer to purchase products using lease-to-own and Best Buy Credit cards. People can use these methods without having to pay 100% price of the product in cash. In this article, I will expand on the financial services that Best Buy offers to its customer. Read the article till the end for a better picture.

How Does Best Buy Provide Finance to Its Customers?

The customers of Best Buy are not fortunate enough to buy products using Layaway. However, we can be happy with the fact that we have two other financial options. The first financial option we have is purchasing items from Best Buy with our credit card. The option is to lease the product from the store. It is called progressive leasing, where you have to wait until 12 months before you own it completely. During this period, you can complete paying the amount through installment. The second option you have is to use the “My Best Buy Credit Card” for purchasing products in-store and online. However, you should keep in mind that you can use any of the two options only when the application you sent is approved.

Is It Possible to Finance at Best Buy With No Credit?

The customers of Best Buy have the option of financing products at the Best Buy store without credit. For this, the customers should use the financial scheme called “Progressive leasing” while buying products from the Best Buy store and online. You can enroll yourself in this financial scheme by sending an application to the Best Buy Employees. They will approve your application for progressive leasing after reviewing it. Your application will be rejected right away if you don’t have a routing number or active checking accounts. Lastly, you should be at least 18 years old.

Best Buy update the status of the application instantly to let know the applicant if they are successful or not. Once you get a green signal for your application, you will be part of a 12-month standard agreement. According to the agreement, you will be able to settle the bill with a low recurring payment option.

Does Best Buy Have Layaway for Online Buyers?

Best Buy doesn’t offer Layaway to both those who purchase items from in-store and online shoppers. Instead, Best Buy has two financing policies in place for both online and offline shoppers. These two policies allow you to buy products from Best Buy Online without having to pay a high upfront cost in cash. Both the financing options are equally helpful to Best Buy Buyers. The customers can choose the option that they find comfortable.

Does Best Buy Have Layaway All Year Round?

No. Despite being one of the widely spread retail chains in the USA, Best Buy doesn’t have layaway, much less all-year-round layaway. However, there are different payment options available for you at Best Buy. Most customers prefer either progressive leasing or the usage of credit cards for avoiding instant payments. In case, you don’t want to pay the full amount for getting the item home, it is better to make use of the available financing option in Best Buy. Note that you can use these financing options for both online and offline purchases.

Can I Put a TV on Layaway at Best Buy?

The cost of sophisticated TV is so high that most people cannot buy it with a single payment. Hence, most people put the TV on Layaway. Best buy is known for selling a wide range of hi-tech electrical and electronic equipment, including TV. If you are a customer who had long been purchasing from Best Buy, you will be dispirited to know that you cannot put a TV on Layaway at Best Buy. Without Layaway, you will be left with two financing options for buying a TV at Best Buy. They are progressive Leasing and using Best Buy Credit Card. These two financing options will definitely reduce the stress of instant payment and allow you to buy the product by making payments through installments.

Does Best Buy Offer 24-month Financing Through Layaway?

24-month financing is useful under two circumstances. The first circumstance is when people are buying many home appliances together. The second circumstance is when people have a low financial income to afford things by paying the amount in a short period of time. Nevertheless, you would have chosen to buy 24-month financing for reasons other than the aforementioned two as well. Regardless of the reasons, you hold and the Best Buy doesn’t have 24-month financing through layaway currently. Moreover, Best Buy doesn’t have the option of layaway at all. However, there are many retail stores that offer 12-month financing through layaway. Hence, if you are looking for a layaway, it is better to check out retail chains other than Best Buy.

Why Doesn’t Best Buy Have Layaway?

The Layaway option is becoming a burden for many retail chains that have it. Some are bringing changes in the terms and conditions of Layaway to reduce the burden. Walmart retail chain is one such store that has updated its Layaway policy for this business year. Hence, we can assume that Best Buy might have seen Layaway as a burden and avoided it altogether. However, we can expect Best Buy to offer this option in the future as well. This is because the recent changes in Walmart’s Layaway policy have upset many customers. Many people are looking for alternatives, and it could be Best Buy if it comes up with a Layaway option. In addition to pleasing its customer base, this move can attract new customers.

What Have I Said in This Article?

I began this article by explaining how Layaway is one of the best financing schemes available among retail chains. Following this, I clarified that it is not possible to buy things using Layaway financing, as Best Buy doesn’t have layaway as one of its financing options. Hence, I suggested people choose from the other two financing options that Best Buy offers, progressive leasing and credit card. In this article, I explained how the aforementioned financing works. Additionally, I also told the circumstances under which the two financing options of Best Buy are useful. In the later section of this article, I told why it is not possible to put Layaway while buying from Best Buy online. I hope the information in the article regarding the Best Buy Layaway policy was useful to you. Thank you for reading this article.

Final Thoughts

This is a golden opportunity for Best Buy to attract a large section of Walmart customers. For a long time, the unfavorable changes it has bought in the sales and financing options have created a dejection among its customer. Many are looking for a better alternative retail chain that can serve them better than Walmart. I hope Best Buy could be the one that can take that place. The business extends of Best Buy has shrunk significantly in the past years, and introducing Layaway could be their lottery. In order to achieve this, Best Buy has to come out of its financial restrain. We just have to wait and see how the policymakers and decision takers of Best Buy exploit the current situation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Best Buy Have Layaway

1. Does Best Buy offer a credit card financing service? Yes. You can make use of this financing service when you are buying expensive things from either Best Buy in-store or online. 2. What financing offers does Best Buy? In my opinion, the Layaway is the best financing option for buying things whose costs are high. When I came to know that option is not available in Best Buy, I felt dejected. However, the progressive lease and credit card financing option of Best Buy consoled me. 3. Does other retail store have Layaway? Even though Best Buy doesn’t have Layaway, other retail chains like Walmart have this option.