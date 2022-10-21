Does Best Buy Charge A Restocking Fee? – All That You Need to Know

Be it the latest version of PlayStation or any other advanced gadget, it immediately reaches the shelves of Best Buy. This is why Technophiles rush to Best Buy stores. Since Best Buy accepts returns if its customers are not satisfied with the product, many people buy from Best Buy without hesitation. Nevertheless, there is one thing that will always hold back customers. It is the “restocking fee” a merchandiser charges his customer while taking back the item. What about the Best Buy stores? Does Best Buy Charge A Restocking Fee? Well, you will get to know about Best Buy’s terms and conditions for accepting a return in this article. Read the article till the end, and you will find answers to the aforementioned questions about Best Buy’s restocking fee.

Should I Pay a Restocking Fee After Returning a Product to Best Buy?

Best Buy is known for having a flexible return policy. However, the customers are responsible for taking care of the expenses of return. In other words, you have to pay a restocking fee for returning items to Best Buy. However, Best Buy’s restocking fee applies only to selected products. For example, if you are returning cell phones, you can expect a restocking fee of $45. Some other items for which you have to pay a restocking fee to Best Buy are cameras, lenses, projectors, and drones. In most cases, the restocking fee is 15% of the product price. If you wish to know more about Best Buy’s restocking fee and return policy, continue reading this article.

How Much Restocking Fee Should I Pay for Returning a Product to Best Buy?

There are a few products for which Best Buy demands you to pay a restocking fee due to various reasons. You should pay around $45 when you are planning to return products such as cellphones, cellular tablets, and cellular wearables. For products like mirrorless cameras, DSLR cameras, Premium Camcorders, Drones, Projectors, Projector screens, and lenses, you should pay a restocking fee that is equivalent to 15% of the respective product’s total price.

Best Buy may not charge you any restocking fee if you return the product in unopened and unused condition. At the same time, you don’t have to pay any restocking fee if you had purchased the above-mentioned products from Best Buy stores present in the following states, Hawaii, Iowa, Colorado, Alabama, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. It is illegal for any merchandisers to charge a restocking fee that is present in these states. It is due to state law.

Is It Possible to Avoid the Restocking Fee at Best Buy?

If you don’t open the package of the product you bought from Best Buy, you can avoid the restocking fee. However, you are more likely to open the product as you have fewer reasons for not opening it. In fact, it is really hard for anyone. Therefore, prefer buying open-box items over new ones.

Should I Pay a Restocking Fee for Open-box Items?

No. For most open-box items that you buy from Best Buy stores. However, you have some exceptions though. If you are planning to return an open item product online(Bestbuy.com), you would already know if the product is returnable. If you remember shopping from BestBuy.com, you would have come across a notification while checking out. The notification will inform you if you have to pay a restocking fee for the product you are currently buying. When you are buying open box items from Best Buy in-store, you can ask the Best Associate and get to know if a restocking fee is applicable to the product you are buying.

Is It Legal for Best Buy to Charge a Restocking Fee?

Different states in the USA have different takes on the concept of restocking fees. As a result, some states have come up with laws that illegalize merchandisers or retailers from charging restocking fees. Best Buy stores in different states of the USA abide by local laws. Hence, it is illegal for Best Buy to charge a restocking fee in certain states. Therefore, Best Buy provides an exemption from restocking fees if a customer is buying a product from states that protect customers from retailers imposing stocking fees.

If you are residing in a state that prohibits restocking fees, and you are purchasing from your neighborhood Best Buy store, you will go through a smooth return process. Nevertheless, you have to note that Best Buy may charge you accordingly if you are reporting the product without its original packaging and all the accessories that were present in it when you bought it. You may have to pay an amount equal to the value of the missing accessories.

What is the Normal Restocking Fee Charged by Best Buy?

On average, you have to pay 15-20% of the total amount as a restocking fee. However, Best Buy collected specified rates for different items. In the case of electronic products like cameras and drones, Best Buy has fixed 15% of the item’s price as a restocking fee. For other categories of electronic products, such as cellphones, and Cellular Wearables, you have to pay a fixed amount of $45 irrespective of the product’s price.

Why Should You Pay a Restocking Fee at Best Buy?

Best Buy mostly charges a restocking fee if the product you are returning is used or opened. Such products accepted by Best Buy cannot be sold as new. Hence, Best Buy will sell it under the label “refurbished” or used. The effort put in by Best Buy to sell the returned items could be the reason Best Buy charged the customer a restocking fee. Not to forget that the value of the returned or used product reduces significantly and can be sold for a lower price only.

Do Other Retail Stores Charge a Restocking Fee?

Yes. Many other retail chains present in the USA do charge a restocking fee if the customer wishes to return a product. However, just like Best Buy, retail chains demand restocking fees for selected items only. Each retail chain attributed different reasons for its decision to charge a restocking fee. Be it whichever retail chain, if they had stores in states that prohibit restocking fees, they refrained from collecting the restocking fee in those respective places.

If you are charged a restocking fee by a store that is located in one of those states, you have all the right to refrain or refuse to pay the restocking fee. When forced, you can indicate to them the state law that grants you the right not to pay any restocking fee.

Final Thoughts

If you are planning to buy electronic products from the Best Buy store, just check if your state law allows the retail chains to charge restocking fees. If there is no state law that gives you the leverage of returning a product without paying a restocking fee, you should be prudent while buying. Have aforethought before you choose to buy the product from Best Buy. This will prevent you from buying the wrong products from Best Buy and returning it later. It is really a bad thing that we don’t have many ways to skip restocking fees while returning certain electronics. I guess, we have to accept this as one of the limitations of shopping at Best Buy. In my opinion, Best Buy is not going to drop the “Restocking Fee” any sooner.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Best Buy Charge A Restocking Fee?

1. How much should I pay as restocking fees while returning a cellphone to Best Buy? If you are returning a Cellphone or other related products to Best Buy, you will be charged a restocking fee of $45. 2. Should you pay a restocking fee while returning the Projectors from Best Buy? Yes. The restocking fee is around 15% of the total cost of the projectors you purchased from the Best Buy store or BestBuy.com. Hence, the restocking fee can be higher or lower based on the projector you bought. 3. How does Best Buy get rid of returned products? Best Buy groups all the returned products and would put them out for sale under the category “Refurbished”. They will be sold for a cheap price, and it is one of the best places for budget buyers to shop. 4. Does All states of the USA allow retailers to charge restocking fees? No. There are certain states of the USA which forbid any retailer from charging its customer restocking fee.