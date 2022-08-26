Best Buy has traveled a long way to become a leading electronics retailer in the USA. Currently, it is known for its effective electronic solutions and fast service. Additionally, Best buy has won the trust of its customer and people. Best Buy is not stopping here. It is taking all the steps that are necessary to enhance the shopping experience of its customer and keep them hinged to its stores. These things would make us think if Best Buy Build a PC. Well, I have done some research and found the answer to this query. Continue reading the article to know the answer.

Does Best Buy Build PCs?

Well, the hunch of “Best Buy” assembling electronic parts to build PCs turns out to be true. It builds PCs for its customers. Best Buy has formed a special squad called Geek Squad which offers this service. When you are done purchasing the computer parts, the geek squad will help you out in assembling them. At the same time, the squad will quote the price and the time window required for building the PC. Usually, the cost for this service is around $99. You may have to wait for several days before the PC is built. I will elucidate further about Best Buy and the geek squad in this article. Read the article till the end for the big picture.

How Much Will You Pay for the Best Buy PC Build Service?

Well, there isn’t a single answer to this. The amount Best Buy charges to build a PC depends on the case. There are generally two cases. The first case is if you are buying a package of computer parts from Best Buy. While the second case is if you are getting only service from Best Buy’s Geek Squad. Let us assume that you are buying packages like Samsung-980 Pro 1 TB PCI-E, Asus TUF Gaming X570-plus, and MSI-B550 Gaming Plus. Best Buy will charge different prices for these three packages.

If you want to know the exact price of the package that you wish to buy and assemble, it is better to visit the Best Buy store located nearby. Moreover, you can visit the Best Buy website as well. For the case of in-store hardware installation, you have to pay around $39.99 for service along. Best Buy will prove an in-home PC setup for a price of $99.99.

Is It Possible for You to Build a PC With Parts Purchased From Best Buy?

Of course. It is absolutely possible for you to purchase parts from Best Buy and build a PC using them. You can purchase PC parts from Best Buy. Moreover, it offers Pre-built computers for people who despise brand-new ones. Many people buy PC parts from Best Buy for upgrading their outdated PC. This is very helpful for people who want to customize and improvise their PC, thus eliminating the need for a new one. Especially, people who are having gaming desktops frequently upgrade their components. In Best Buy, a person can upgrade his gaming desktop belonging to brands such as ASUS, Alienware, Lenovo, Dell, Geek Squad, HP OMEN, MSI, and iBUYPOWER. The parts necessary for this will be available at Best Buy.

Can You Ask Best Buy to Build Your PC After Paying a Fee?

Best Buy provides the service of building PC for its customers. In case you wish for a pre-build computer over a new one, the Geek Squad present in Best Buy will help you build your PC. You just have to submit your computer components to Best Buy’s Geek squad. The team will carefully assemble all the parts before they deliver them to you as a finished product. In another case, you can choose to purchase premade computer parts that are available at Best Buy. Post purchasing, the Geek Squad will assemble those parts into a complete computer. However, make sure to check the compatibility of the parts from a Best Buy agent before you begin the process of assembly.

How Long Will It Take for Best Buy to Build a PC?

There is no standard time for building a PC. The reason for the varied time frame is the difference in the level of work required to assemble a PC. Moreover, the input given by the in-store agents also plays a role in the time taken for building a PC. However, if you need an approximation, it can take a couple of days for the squad to finish the assembly of your PC. Nevertheless, the best option is to contact the local Best Buy store for getting a precise time frame.

Can You Buy PC Parts From Best Buy in-store?

Yes. The Best Boy in-stores located at various locations in the USA sell different computer parts. It includes but is not limited to video cards, power supplies, hard drives, Corsair-brand CPU water cooler, and RAM. Once you have bought all the parts required to build your PC, the Geek Squad will advise you about the part required for upgrading your computer. In case, the parts are not available at Best Buy, you can still buy those parts from elsewhere and get them assembled by Geek Squad.

Does Best Buy Accept Used Computer Parts?

We cannot say Best Buy bought used computer parts from the customers. Instead, we can assume that Best Buy accepted used computer parts from customers by giving them gift cards. We can call this a trade-in program instead of purchase by Best Buy. As a customer of Best Buy, you can use the store credit present in the gift card for purchasing different products from the Best Buy store. This is a strategy that most retail chains make follow in order to ensure that the customer increases the revenue of the company. Since they are giving store credit in return, the only option they have is to spend those store credits at any Best Buy store that is located across the country.

What Have I Said in This Article? (Recap)

I began this article by clarifying if Best Buy builds PCs. Following this, I spoke about the price Best Buy charged for assembling computer parts to build a PC. Later, I discussed the possibility of purchasing computer parts from Best Buy and assembling them to create a PC. After this, I explained the time factors that will decide the time frame of Geek Squad completing the task of assembling a PC. While answering the next query, I spoke about the buying parts required for a PC from a Best Buy store located in your neighborhood. Lastly, I explained how Best Buy trade in used computer parts from its customers. Moreover, I explained why retail chains like Best Buy offer store credits instead of money. I hope the information provided in this article regarding Best Buy Build a PC was useful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

You can always trust Best Buy for buying the latest computer parts when you want to upgrade them. Buying a new one will be expensive. However, in this case, a person will use all the advanced features with his old PC. The latter is the option most PC users choose. You will be able to find all the computer parts that are needed for tweaking your old computer. In case, you want to add those fixtures to your computer system, Best Buy has a squad who could do that for you. The squad is called Geek Squad. There can upgrade your PC and assemble parts to build a PC. Additionally, the squad will help you by giving the right directions for advancing your computer system with appropriate parts. Most of the parts will be sold in Best Buy stores.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Best Buy Build a Pc

1. What kind of computer parts does Best Buy sell? Best Buy sells the essential computer parts, and at the same time, it also sells the parts that are needed for upgrading a PC. 2. What is the role of Geek Squad in Best Buy? Best Buy formed the Geek Squad in order to help the customer to assemble the computer parts bought from the store. Regardless of where the parts are brought, the Geek Squad will help you to build your PC. 3. Will Geek Squad guide me in buying appropriate products for my PC’s degradation? In case you are able to submit the specifications of your PC, the staff present in the Geek Squad will help you choose the appropriate product. 4. Will Best Buy give me money if I sell used computer parts? Even though Best Buy accepts used computer parts, it only provides the customer with store credits. In other words, you will not be getting money if you sell your computer parts to Best Buy. 5. How to use the Best Buy Gift card? A Best Buy gift card will have store credits. The store credits can be used for purchasing any product from Best Buy stores located across the USA.